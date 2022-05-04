Xbox Store: F1 22, Slap the Rocks und mehr mit extra Rabatt verfügbar

Heute sind in der 18. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Century: Age of Ashes – First Flight Edition – KOSTENLOS
- Cyber Pool – 4,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Loot River – 24,99 Euro (XGP)
- Ravenous Devils – 4,99 Euro
- Super Mombo Quest – 12,98 Euro
- Micro Pico Racers –
4,99 Euro– 4,24 Euro
- Galactic Wars EX –
7,99 Euro– 6,49 Euro
- Dandy & Randy DX –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox One – 89,99 Euro
- WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox One – 89,99 Euro
- RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Unsouled – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- The House of the Dead: Remake –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro
- Raven’s Hike – 3,99 Euro
- Rico: London – 29,99 Euro
- Rogue Legacy 2 (noch nicht verfügbar)
- Bugsnax (XGP – noch nicht verfügbar)
- The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story –
14,99 Euro– 11,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Pre-Order – Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- RESEARCH And DESTROY – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- The Serpent Rogue –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Ayo the Clown –
19,99 Euro15,99 Euro
- LIT: Bend the Light – 7,99 Euro
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley –
5,99 Euro4,79 Euro
- Mokoko X – 11,49 Euro
- Castle Formers –
4,99 Euro3,99 Euro
- Ganryu 2 – 14,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Replica – 4,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
