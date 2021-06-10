Xbox Store: Green Hell und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 23. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 23/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 23/2021
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – 19,99 € – 1,39 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Four Kings: Video Poker – 4,99 € – 230,77 MB
- Green Hell – 24,99 € – 5,44 GB
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition – 39,99 € – 27,5 GB
-
Sable’s Grimoire –
14,99€ – 11,99 € – 662,21 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection – 39,99 € – 4,3 GB
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition – 49,99 € – 4,3 GB
-
Battlefield 2042 –
69,99€ – 62,99 € – 60 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download – Rabatt mit EA Play
-
Battlefield 2042 Xbox Series X|S –
79,99€ – 71,99 € – 60 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download – Rabatt mit EA Play
-
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S –
99,99€ – 89,99 € – 50 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download – Rabatt mit EA Play
-
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S –
119,99€ – 107,99 € – 50 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download – Rabatt mit EA Play
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos – Chicken Edition – 44,99 € – 7,76 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download