Xbox Store: Happy Basudei und Spiele mit extra Rabatt verfügbar

Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Godfall: Ultimate Edition –
37,40 Euro– 28,05 Euro
- Chinatown Detective Agency – 24,99 Euro (XGP)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition – 19,99 Euro
- Slipstream (noch nicht verfügbar)
- Straßenmeisterei Simulator (noch nicht verfügbar)
- Whiskey and Zombies –
5,99 Euro– 5,09 Euro
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle – 89,99 Euro
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories – 29,99 Euro
- Z-Warp –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- Crusader Kings III – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands – 69,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next-Level-Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition – 89,99 Euro
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 – 19,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story-Modus inkl. GTA Online –
39,99 Euro– 19,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V Online –
19,99 Euro– 9,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Agent Intercept – 19,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- MotoGP 22 – 69,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Replica – 4,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
