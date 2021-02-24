Xbox Store: KW 08/2021: Heavy Metal Machines und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 8. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 08/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 08/2021
- Heavy Metal Machines – Kostenlos – 8,5 GB
- Crossout – Season 4 Elite Battle Pass Bundle – 34,99 € – 9,5 GB
-
Curse of the Dead Gods –
19,99€ – 17,99 € – 3,25 GB – Rabatt mit Xbox LIVE Gold
-
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 515,71 MB – Rabatt mit Xbox LIVE Gold
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest – 14,99 € – 896,10 MB
-
Retrace: Memories of Death –
7,99€ – 6,39 € – 305,34 MB – Rabatt mit Xbox LIVE Gold
-
Sir Lovelot –
9,99€ – 7,99 € – 501,1 MB – Rabatt mit Xbox LIVE Gold – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
KingOfKings1605
115600 XP Scorpio King Rang 3 |
24.02.2021 - 08:45 Uhr
0
Erst einmal nichts für mich dabei.