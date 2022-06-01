Xbox Store: Neue Spiele mit extra Rabatt eingetroffen

Heute sind in der 21. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- JANITOR BLEEDS – 12,99 Euro
- Silt –
14,99 Euro– 13,49 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Der Imperator schützt – 19,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Entfesseltes Chaos – 19,99 Euro
- Word Wheel by POWGI – 7,99 Euro
- Flewfie’s Adventure – 8,99 Euro
- Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis – 8,99 Euro
- Enlisted – „Invasion of Normandy“ – „Rocket“ Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- Enlisted – „Battle of Berlin“ – „Offensive“ Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Pre-Order: Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Pre-Order: Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage Standalone – 12,99 Euro
- Just Shapes & Beats – 19,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Kao the Kangaroo – 29,99 Euro
- Moo Lander – 17,49 Euro
- Roller Champions – kostenlos
- REMOTE LIFE –
17,99 Euro– 14,39 Euro
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- MY LITTLE PONY: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 39,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins – 39,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
