Xbox Store: Neue Spiele mit extra Rabatt eingetroffen

Heute sind in der 23. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 – 9,99 Euro
- Sokocat – Combo – 3,99 Euro
- Square Keeper –
4,99 Euro– 4,24 Euro
- Nummels – 9,99 Euro
- Rogue Company: Hellseher-Starterpaket – 4,99 Euro
- Rogue Company: Juke-Starterpaket – 9,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Aelio Nadar Renewal Edition – 14,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Silver Peaks Kvaris Pack/Type 2 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Silver Peaks Kvaris Pack/Type 1 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- Spacewing War – 6,99 Euro – 5,59 Euro
- Super Impossible Road – 19,99 Euro
- SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition – 59,99 Euro
- SpellForce III Reforced – 39,99 Euro
- Spacelines from the Far Out – 14,99 Euro (XGP)
- Disc Room – 14,99 Euro (XGP)
- To the Moon and Beyond – kostenlos
- Lost Ruins – 19,99 Euro
- Red Siren: Space Defense – 9,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Digerati Presents: Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 5 –
29,99 Euro– 23,99 Euro
- Super Toy Cars Collection – 29,99 Euro
- EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! – 7,99 Euro – 6,39 Euro
- TEN – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Surface Rush – 4,99 Euro – 4,24 Euro
- QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by Piko – 9,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro
- Endling – Extinction is Forever – 29,99 Euro – 26,99 Euro
- Super Perils of Baking – 9,99 Euro
- Souldiers – 19,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Final Vendetta – 24,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins – 39,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
