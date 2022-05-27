Xbox Store: Neue Spiele mit extra Rabatt eingetroffen

Heute sind in der 21. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- MY LITTLE PONY: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 39,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- REMOTE LIFE –
17,99 Euro– 14,39 Euro
- The Diabolical Trilogy – 19,99 Euro
- Minigolf Adventure – 4,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- Swords & Bones –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition –
109,99 Euro– 43,99 Euro
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition –
84,99 Euro– 33,99 Euro
- Underland: The Climb – 3,99 Euro
- Destropolis – 5,99 Euro
- Lab Crisis –
4,99 Euro– 4,49 Euro
- Amazing Superhero Squad (Xbox Series X|S) – 6,99 Euro
- Roller Champions – kostenlos
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Injection π23 ‚Ars regia‘ – 29,99 Euro
- Floppy Knights – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Will Die Alone – 4,99 Euro
- Nirvana: Pilot Yume –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- Dolmen – 39,99 Euro
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative – 59,99 Euro
- Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition –
49,99 Euro– 39,99 Euro
- DEADCRAFT – 24,99 Euro – 22,49 Euro
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro – 33,99 Euro
- Ogre: Console Edition – 22,49 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins – 39,99 Euro
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
