Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW 20/2021

1 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store

In dieser Xbox Store Übersicht stellen wir euch die Spiele und Neuveröffentlichungen der aktuellen Kalenderwoche vor.

Wir präsentieren euch zum Wochenende eine Übersicht zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen und Vorbestellungen, die im Xbox Store in der aktuellen Kalenderwoche neu eingetroffen sind.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 20/2021

Xbox Vorbestellungen KW 20/2021

  • Bunny Factory – 9,99 € – 8,29 € – 940,89 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 14,99 € – 1,31 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts – 5,99 € – 278,03 MB – XBOX Play Anywhere – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • The Ascent – 29,99 € – 23,99 € – 277,58 MB – Pre-Order – Rabatt mit Xbox Game Pass – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Banshee3774 9625 XP Beginner Level 4 | 22.05.2021 - 09:54 Uhr

    Larry ist ja teurer als ich dachte. Vielleicht warte ich dann doch auf einen Sale. Dank Mass Effect bin ich derzeit eh versorgt.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort