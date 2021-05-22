Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW 20/2021

Wir präsentieren euch zum Wochenende eine Übersicht zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen und Vorbestellungen, die im Xbox Store in der aktuellen Kalenderwoche neu eingetroffen sind.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 20/2021
- 0 Degrees –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 215 MB
-
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield –
11,99€ – 10,79 € – 928,29 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Chess Knights: Shinobi – 3,99 € – 1,33 GB
-
Cosmic Top Secret –
9,99€ – 8,99 € – 1,22 GB
-
Guards –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 561,22 MB
-
Gutwhale –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 289,33 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Jay and Silent Bob – Mall Brawl –
14,99€ – 13,49 € – 199,3 MB
-
Just Die Already –
13,99€ – 12,59 € – 1,45 GB
-
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice –
44,99€ – 35,99 € – 4,67 GB
-
Outbreak: Complete Collection –
79,99€ – 63,99 € – 11,7 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares – 19,99 € – 7,75 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle –
64,99€ – 38,99 € – 21,1 GB
- Rise of the Slime – 13,99 € – 422,67 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Rising Hell – 8,99 € – 726,58 MB
- Rust Console Edition – Deluxe – 59,99 € – 4,4 GB
- Rust Console Edition – Ultimate – 79,99 € – 4,4 GB
- Rust Console Edition – 49,99 € – 3,69 GB
- SMITE x Monstercat-Plus-Paket – 19,99 € – 36 GB
-
SnowRunner – Premium Edition –
59,99€ – 35,99 € – 23,3 GB
-
SnowRunner –
39,99€ – 23,99 € – 23,3 GB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition –
23,99€ – 21,99 € – 1,31 GB
- Sure Footing – 7,19 € – 1,05 GB – XBOX Play Anywhere
- Techno Tanks – 6,99 € – 969,89 MB
- The Wild at Heart – 24,99 € – 3 GB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
Xbox Vorbestellungen KW 20/2021
- Bunny Factory –
9,99€ – 8,29 € – 940,89 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 14,99 € – 1,31 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- REKT! High Octane Stunts – 5,99 € – 278,03 MB – XBOX Play Anywhere – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
-
The Ascent –
29,99€ – 23,99 € – 277,58 MB – Pre-Order – Rabatt mit Xbox Game Pass – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Banshee3774
9625 XP Beginner Level 4 |
22.05.2021 - 09:54 Uhr
0
Larry ist ja teurer als ich dachte. Vielleicht warte ich dann doch auf einen Sale. Dank Mass Effect bin ich derzeit eh versorgt.