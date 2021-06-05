Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW 22/2021

Wir präsentieren euch zum Wochenende eine Übersicht zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen und Vorbestellungen, die im Xbox Store in der aktuellen Kalenderwoche neu eingetroffen sind.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 22/2021
- Alphadia Genesis 2 – 14,99 € – 774,59 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 19,99 € – 474,88 MB – XBOX Play Anywhere
- ASTRO AQUA KITTY – 14,99 € – 588,83 MB
- Bunny Factory – 9,99 € – 940,89 MB
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 14,99 € – 1,31 GB
- Conglomerate 451: Overloaded – 9,99 € – 7,21 GB
- Donuts’n’Justice –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 287,78 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Dungeon Escape: Console Edition –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 304,04 MB
- Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection – 29,99 € – 6,75 GB
- Gold Rush – 24,99 € – 9,42 GB
- Griftlands –
19,99€ – 15,99 € – 3,65 GB
- Jack der Monster-Schreck und der Stab des Verderbens – 39,99 € – 5,13 GB
- Knockout City Deluxe Edition –
29,99€ – 26,99 € – 17,3 GB – Rabatt mit EA Play – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S
- My Child Lebensborn – 8,99 € – 1,21 GB
- Necromunda: Hired Gun –
39,99€ – 33,99 € – 35,06 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Off And On Again – 11,99 € – 505,35 MB
- Off Bundle: Minion Masters – Kostenlos – 6,2 GB
- Simulator-Paket: Car Mechanic Simulator und Gold Rush – 43,99 € – 9,4 GB
- Stonefly – 19,99 € – 1,41 GB
- Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) – Kostenlos – 807,63 MB
- Super Animal Royale Founder’s Edition Bundle –
9,99€ – Kostenlos mit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 969,1 MB
- Talisman: Digital Edition –
11,99€ – 9,59 € – 1,18 GB
- The Casino Collection – 9,99 € – 1,67 GB
- Tour de France 2021 – 49,99 € – 24,75 GB
- Train Station Renovation –
15,99€ – 12,79 € – 7,89 GB
- Violett Remastered – 9,99 € – 1,27 GB
- War Thunder – F-5C Bundle – 59,99 € – 41,4 GB
- War Thunder – Su-7BMK Bundle – 59,99 € – 41,4 GB
Xbox Vorbestellungen KW 22/2021
- Discolored – 9,99 € – 1,81 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Galaxy Champions TV –
6,99€ – 5,59 € – 413,58 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Heliborne – 29,99 € – 6,62 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- King’s Bounty 2 – Lord’s Edition – 64,99 € – 100,8 MB – Pre-Order
- King’s Bounty 2 – 59,99 € – 100,8 MB – Pre-Order
- Let’s Cook Together – 12,99 € – 550,5 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Wingspan – 19,99 € – 1,16 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download