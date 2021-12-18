Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW 50/2021

Wir präsentieren euch zum Wochenende eine Übersicht zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen und Vorbestellungen, die im Xbox Store in der aktuellen Kalenderwoche neu eingetroffen sind.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 50/2021
- 2 Synchro Hedgehogs –
4,99€ – 4,49 € – 166,74 MB
- Aeterna Noctis – 29,99 € – 11,75 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Among Us – 4,99 € – 763,98 MB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
Aspire – Ina’s Tale –
12,99€ – 10,39 € – 2,17 GB
- Asteroids: Recharged – 8,99 € – 692,75 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Castle on the Coast – 14,99 € – 814,95 MB
- Circus Pocus – 4,99 € – 210,16 MB
- Collapsed – 14,99 € – 3,21 GB
- Deathsmiles 1 und 2 – 39,99 € – 3,86 GB
-
Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders –
12,99€ – 10,39 € – 1,16 GB
- Dracula’s Legacy Remastered – 17,99 € – 5,01 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Enlisted – Battle for Moscow: Firepower Bundle – 49,99 € – 27,4 GB
- European Fishing Bundle – 12,99 € – 14,9 GB
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition – 14,99 € – 4,12 GB
- FightNJokes – 19,99 € – 402,16 MB
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE – 39,99 € – 8,73 GB
- Forgotten Hill Disillusion – 4,99 € – 575,65 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Grin Robot Games Bundle – 19,99 € – 685,41 MB
-
Mr. Prepper –
15,49€ – 13,16 € – 2 GB
- Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood – 9,99 € – 6,19 GB
- One Hand Clapping – 14,99 € – 1,52 GB
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Beginners! Rappy Edition – 9,99 € – 90,96 GB
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Fiery Dunes Retem 1 – 19,99 € – 90,96 GB
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Fiery Dunes Retem 2 – 19,99 € – 90,96 GB
- Praey for the Gods – 29,99 € – 3,06 GB
- Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death – Kostenlos – 1,73 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Rain on Your Parade + DLC – 22,99 € – 1,08 GB
-
Razerwire: Nanowars –
7,99€ – 6,39 € – 287,54 MB
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – 24,99 € – 464,67 MB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
- Rhythm of the Gods – 7,79 € – 472,95 MB
- Rogue Company: Cannons Weihnachtspaket – 14,99 € – 15,27 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – 39,99 € – 21,17 GB
- Skyforge: Paket Klassenprimus – 20,99 € – 30,5 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Summer in Mara + Deiland Bundle – 24,99 € – 3,62 GB
- Super Animal Royale Xbox Perks Bundle – 24,99 € – 841,37 MB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
- Synchro Hedgehogs Bundle – 7,99 € – 204,26 MB
- Techwars Global Conflict – Premium Starter Pack – 24,49 € – 4 GB
- The Gunk – 24,99 € – 10,7 GB – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel –
19,99€ – 15,99 € – 1,74 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Trophy – 9,99 € – 196,15 MB
- War Thunder – M-51 Bundle – 39,99 € – 38,46 GB
- War Thunder – Merkava Mk.2D Bundle – 59,99 € – 38,46 GB
Xbox Vorbestellungen KW 50/2021
- Mushroom Wars 2 – 19,99 € – 2,49 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- OlliOlli World – 29,99 € – 285,55 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition – 44,99 € – 342,7 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order
- Super Sami Roll – 14,99 € – 1,53 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Sword Of Elpisia – 14,99 € – 1,58 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
-
Tunnel Of Doom –
12,99€ – 12,59 € – – 168,98 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
-
Jabinger
22005 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 |
18.12.2021 - 09:09 Uhr
0
-
Lord Maternus
137080 XP Elite-at-Arms Silber |
18.12.2021 - 09:22 Uhr
0
Da soll noch einer schreiben das wir Xboxler nichts zum zocken haben.
Record of Lodoss War reizt mich am meisten, aber das einzige, das ich mir direkt sichern werde, wird wohl Queen’s Quest 5 sein.