Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW 50/2021

In dieser Xbox Store Übersicht stellen wir euch die Spiele und Neuveröffentlichungen der aktuellen Kalenderwoche vor.

Wir präsentieren euch zum Wochenende eine Übersicht zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen und Vorbestellungen, die im Xbox Store in der aktuellen Kalenderwoche neu eingetroffen sind.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 50/2021

Xbox Vorbestellungen KW 50/2021

  • Mushroom Wars 2 – 19,99 € – 2,49 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • OlliOlli World – 29,99 € – 285,55 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order
  • OlliOlli World Rad Edition – 44,99 € – 342,7 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order
  • Super Sami Roll – 14,99 € – 1,53 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • Sword Of Elpisia – 14,99 € – 1,58 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • Tunnel Of Doom – 12,99 € – 12,59 € – – 168,98 MB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  1. Jabinger 22005 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 18.12.2021 - 09:09 Uhr

    Da soll noch einer schreiben das wir Xboxler nichts zum zocken haben.

  2. Lord Maternus 137080 XP Elite-at-Arms Silber | 18.12.2021 - 09:22 Uhr

    Record of Lodoss War reizt mich am meisten, aber das einzige, das ich mir direkt sichern werde, wird wohl Queen’s Quest 5 sein.

