Xbox Store: QUByte Classics und Spiele mit extra Rabatt

Heute sind in der 5. Kalenderwoche 2022 im Microsoft Store wieder neue Spiele für die Xbox dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 05/2022 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 05/2022
Veröffentlichungen – 03.02.2022
- The Sealed Ampoule –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- NOSTALGIC TRAIN – 13,99 Euro
- QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO – 7,99 Euro
- Dreamscaper – 24,99 Euro (Xbox Game Pass)
Bereits verfügbar
- The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Webbed – 19,99 Euro
- Dyna Bomb – 4,99 Euro
- Life is Strange: Remastered Edition – 39,99 Euro
Hinweis: Wer die Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition kauft, erhält die Life is Strange: Remastered Edition dazu.
Pre-Order
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- CrossfireX Originator-Paket – 9,99 Euro
- CrossfireX Gründerpaket – 14,99 Euro
- CrossfireX Ultimatives Paket – 29,99 Euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
