Xbox Store: Samurai Aces und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 30. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Path of Titans (Game Preview) – kostenlose Testversion
- Path of Titans Standard Founder‘s Pack – (Spielvorschau) – 29,99 Euro
- Path of Titans Deluxe -Gründerpaket (Spielvorschau) – 59,99 Euro
- Aniquilation – 16,49 Euro
- Lord Winklebottom Investigates – 18,99 Euro
- LootLite – 4,99 Euro – 4,24 Euro
- Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – 3,99 Euro
- Bright Paw: Definitive Edition –
12,99 Euro– 10,39 Euro
- Samurai Aces – 8,99 Euro
- Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon – 8,99 Euro
- GUNBIRD – 8,99 Euro
- Train Valley: Console Edition – 11,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Admiral Pflegepaket – 19,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- MultiVersus – Free-to-Play
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Premium Edition – 99,99 Euro
- 80’s OVERDRIVE – 9,99 Euro
- Arsonist Heaven –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Noel the Mortal Fate – 24,99 Euro
- RimWorld Console Edition – Digital Deluxe – 54,99 Euro
- Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition – 54,99 Euro
- Aery – Vikings – 9,99 Euro
- Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 – 3,99 Euro
- Dungeon Slime Collection –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Severed Steel –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro
- Pro Gymnast Simulator + Clumsy Rush –
20,99 Euro– 16,79 Euro
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium – SONSON – kostenlos
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- EleMetals Deluxe Edition –
3,99 Euro– 3,19 Euro
- Hell Pie – 24,99 Euro
- Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II – 29,99 Euro
- Bricky To Me – 3,99 Euro
- As Dusk Falls – 29,99 Euro (XGP)
- Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC
- Endling – Extinction is Forever – 29,99 Euro
- Hazel Sky –
24,99 Euro– 22,49 Euro
- Seduction: A Monk’s Fate – 7,99 Euro – 6,39 Euro
- Gloom and Doom – 34,99 Euro
- Century – The Journeyer Edition – kostenlos
- Enlisted – Tunisia/Berlin Starter Bundle – 4,99 Euro
- The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition – 35,99 Euro
- Running On Magic – 4,99 Euro
- Shred! Remastered – 6,99 Euro
- Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection – 9,99 Euro
- DreadOut 2 – 9,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Premium Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard – 19,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.