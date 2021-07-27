Xbox Store: Samurai Warriors 5 und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 30. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 30/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 30/2021
- Samurai Warriors 5 – 69,99 € – 17,2 GB
- Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 € – 17,2 GB
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – 19,99 € – 1,69 GB
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Edition –
69,99€ – 55,99 € – 123 GB – Rabatt mit Xbox Game Pass – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Verfügbar ab 17 Uhr
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Edition – 89,99 € – 123 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Verfügbar ab 17 Uhr
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Edition – 119,99 € – 123 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Verfügbar ab 17 Uhr
- Untitled Darkness –
3,99€ – 3,19 € – 797,84 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Space Station Sprint – 9,99 € – 1,77 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- Black Book –
24,99€ – 21,24 € – 4,86 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download