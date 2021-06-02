Xbox Store: Super Animal Royale und mehr mit extra Rabatt

0 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store

Im Xbox Store sind in der 22. Kalenderwoche 2021 neue Spiele eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games verfügbar sind.

In der 22. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 22/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 22/2021

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort