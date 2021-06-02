Xbox Store: Super Animal Royale und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 22. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 22/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 22/2021
- Stonefly – 19,99 € – 1,41 GB
-
Super Animal Royale Founder’s Edition Bundle –
9,99€ – Kostenlos mit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 969,1 MB
- Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) – Kostenlos – 807,63 MB
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 14,99 € – 1,31 GB
-
Bunny Factory –
9,99€ – 8,29 € – 940,89 MB
-
Dungeon Escape: Console Edition –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 304,04 MB