Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2023

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2023

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

  2. Robilein 908585 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Onyx | 28.11.2023 - 10:29 Uhr

    Trash is Fun sieht nach easy Gamerscore aus, hole ich mir. Auf Rollerdrome freue ich mich schon richtig🥰🥰🥰

        • Azrael Djerun 6665 XP Beginner Level 3 | 28.11.2023 - 11:31 Uhr

          Bei COD und Fifa kann ich wenigstens noch ein solides Grundgerüst erkennen, auch, wenn es jedes Jahr das Selbe ist.
          Aber diese Gamerscore Games sind einfach Krebs.
          Was mich daran am meisten stört ist, dass sie das ganze System entwerten und ad absurdum führen. Aber solange es Leute gibt, die da wirklich Geld für zahlen, werden die Entwickler weiter ermutigt und der Kram sprießt wie Unkraut.

  3. DBGHSKuLL 7370 XP Beginner Level 3 | 28.11.2023 - 11:02 Uhr

    Dune habe ich bisher nicht gefunden für die Xbox. Würde es schon sehr gerne downloaden. Weiß jemand wann die on kommen in der Regel?

  4. DBGHSKuLL 7370 XP Beginner Level 3 | 28.11.2023 - 14:09 Uhr

    Dune ist jetzt zu finden im Store. Einfach in der Suchmaske eingeben und über Gamepass runterladen.

