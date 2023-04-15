Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Bumballon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Buddy Simulator 1984 – 9,99 €
- British Horror Bundle – 29,99 €
- Basketball Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Cannon Dancer – Osman – 29,99 €
- Curse of the Sea Rats –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters – 19,99 €
- Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story – 17,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Double Puzzled – 9,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- Egglien – 5,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Knights & Guns –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 € – (XGP)
- Guardian of Lore –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- Hyper-5 –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Inscryption – 19,99 €
- Joe Wander and the Enigmatic adventures – 29,99 €
- Kabaret – 19,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Loop Hero – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Murderous Muses – 14,49 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99€
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Marfusha – 11,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Shikaku – 4,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – 12,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle – 26,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sokolor – 4,99 €
- The FMV Collection 3 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 2 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 1 – 34,99 €
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
- Ultra Pixel Survive –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Starthilfe 5 – 0,00 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Cavity Busters –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimatives Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Luxus-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Homestead Arcana – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Mangavania – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Mangavania –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Mr. Brocco and Co. – 4,99 €
- Nuclear Blaze –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage – 9,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Smile For Me – 14,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Strayed Lights – 24,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition
- TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe –
49,99 €– 44,49 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – 39,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Velocity Noodle –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
