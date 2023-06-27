Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – 29,99 € – (XGP)
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- Raging Bytes – 14,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- Alice Sisters – 5,99 €
- APICO – 19,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 – 6,99 €
- Army of Ruin – 7,99 €
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Beat ‚Em Up Archives – 9,99 €
- Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Crown of the Empire – 4,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Crime Files Bundle – 35,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Cyber Bundle – 19,99 €
- Cat Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Crime Boss: Rockay City – 39,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – 9,99 €
- Detective Reborn Bundle – 69,99 €
- Dordogne – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Dead Ground –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Envasion – 4,99 €
- Fusion Bundle – 109,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Fall of Porcupine – 19,99 €
- F1 23 – 79,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition – 99,99 €
- Gravity Thrust – 4,99 €
- Garden City – 4,99 €
- Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Greyhill Incident – Abducted Edition – 29,99 €
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition – 84,99 €
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger – 19,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Layers of Fear (2023) – 29,99 €
- Listeria Wars – 4,89 €
- LOUD: My Road to Fame – 9,99 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Mixx Island: Remix Plus –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition – 44,90 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Nocturnal – 19,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- PSO2:NGS – Sonic Collab: Suits/C-Space Edition – 9,99 €
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX – 29,99 €
- Steel Assault – 14,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- SENSEs: Midnight –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Speed or Death –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Shark Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- Sonic Origins Plus – 39,99 €
- Skautfold: Usurper – 14,99 €
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Tricks Magician –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom – 69,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom – 89,99 €
- The Fairy’s Song –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- Toodee And Topdee – 19,99 €
- Tour de France 2023 – 49,99 €
- Unimime – Unicycle Madness – 4,99 €
- World of Tanks – Modern Armor – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends – Kapitänsglück – 0,00
- War Thunder – M1 KVT Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – Su-39 Bundle – 69,99 €
- XDefiant Open Session – 0,00 €
- XEL – Complete Edition –
21,99 €– 17,59 €
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Dead Man´s Diary – 29,99 €
- Doom & Destine Worlds – Ultimate Supporter Edition – 33,99 €
- Doom & Destiny Worlds – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- Enclave HD – 19,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Moto Rush GT – 5,49 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Gord – 34,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Inner Ashes – 14,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Mr. Run and Jump –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Remnant II – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Remnant II – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Safari Pinball – 2,99 €
- Shootvaders The Beginning – 6,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- Toadomination – 4,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 11,99 €
F.I.S.T. absolut geniales Spiel, wer es noch nicht gespielt hat und auf Metroidvania steht… Sollte es spielen.
Jupp kann ich nur bestätigen hab damals auf Ps5 gezockt 👍🏻
Raging Bytes:
Der Polizist Ben wacht nach einem Unfall im Krankenhaus auf und findet die Stadt von Zombies überrannt!
Was um alles in der Welt ist hier los? Kann man sich auf die Regierung verlassen? Gibt es noch andere Überlebende?
Woher kenne ich die Beschreibung bloss 😬
Stimmt heute ist ja SoS Release.
Wieder die Frage, Switch oder XB..
Normal spiele ich sowas lieber auf Handheld, aber möchte auch zeigen, dass es sich lohnt solche Spiele auf die XB zu bringen.