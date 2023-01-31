Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind neu eingetroffen

Die neue Woche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
Neue Pre-Order:
- Remoteness – 24,99 €
- Repentant – 9,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Touchdown Pinball – 2,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
- Atrio: The Dark Wild – 17,99 € (Game Preview)
- A Plague Tale – Bundle – 79,99 €
- A Space for the Unbound – 19,99 €
- Ballotron Oceans –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Breakers Collection – 19,99 €
- Broken Universe + Brawl Chess – Bundel –
16,99 €– 13,59 €
- Cat Slide Tiles – 3,99 €
- Clunky Hero –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Chasing Static –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Children of Silentown – 19,99 €
- Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey –
15,99 €– 14,39 €
- Demonic Tales – Bundle – 35,99 €
- Demon Hunter: New Chapter – 14,99 €
- Deep Space Anomaly –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Starter-Edition – 9,99 €
- Dragon Blaze – 8,99 €
- Eville – Frozen Tundra Pack – 24,99 €
- Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- GUNBARICH – 8,99 €
- Graze Counter GM –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Hi-Fi RUSH – 29,99 € – (XGP)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- It’s Kooky + Brawl Chess – Bundel –
16,99 €– 13,59 €
- It’s Kooky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Kingdom Rush – 9,99 €
- LoBlocks –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Multidimensions and Dreams Bundel – 19,99 € – (AFTERGLICHT + Rememoried)
- Minion Masters F2P inkl. Furry Fury DLC – KOSTENLOS
- My Night Sun Games – Games Bundle – 7,49 €
- Mrs.Cat Between Worlds –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Memory Link – 4,99 €
- Neon Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- NEScape! – 4,99 €
- OddBallers – 19,99 €
- OmegaBot – 12,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – 69,99 €
- One Step After Fall – 4,99 €
- Persona 4 Golden – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden-Paket – 38,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Heyawake – 4,99 €
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Ultimate Edition –
25,99 €– 20,79 €
- RE:CALL – 19,99 €
- Risen 1 – 29,99 €
- Reky + Brawl Chess – Bundel –
16,99 €– 13,59 €
- reky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Startup Company Console Edition –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
25,99 €– 20,79 €
- Salamander County Public Television – 7,99 €
- SHMUPS Pack 2×1 –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition – 12,99 €
- SMITE-Deluxe-Edition Jahr 10 – 49,99 €
- SMITE – Jahr-10-Pass – 34,99 €
- Sissa’s Path –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Shoulders of Giants – 19,99 €
- THE Table Game Deluxe Pack – Bundel – 14,99 €
- TRANSIRUBY – 14,99 €
- The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller – 17,99 €
- Talisman: Digital Edition – Prachtausgabe – 71,99 €
- Trenches –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Standard Edition –
49,99 €– 35,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 €
- UnderDungeon –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- UnderDungeon + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
22,99 €– 18,39 €
- Wings of Bluestar –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- We Are The Caretakers –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- War Thunder – Type 69-IIa – Bundle – 49,99 €
- World of Warships: Legenden —Ol‘ Reliable – kostenlos
- Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- ZERO GUNNER 2 – 8,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- ExitMan Deluxe – 4,99 €
- Heirs of the Kings – 14,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Inkulinati – 24,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Remoteness – 24,99 €
- Repentant – 9,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Speedway Racing – 9,99 €
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Touchdown Pinball – 2,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.