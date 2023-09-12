Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Call of Duty Anniversary Sale

Schaut euch jetzt zahlreiche, actiongeladene Angebote beim Call of Duty Anniversary Sale für eure Xbox an.
Die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Angebote haben zwar extra lange heute auf sich warten lassen, dafür haben sie es aber wirklich in sich. Dazu gibt es einen Call of Duty Anniversary Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten für Xbox, die ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen solltet.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|
Call of Duty 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call of Duty 3
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
70%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call Of Duty: Ghosts
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: World at War
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
