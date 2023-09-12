Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Call of Duty Anniversary Sale

Übersicht
Image: Activision

Schaut euch jetzt zahlreiche, actiongeladene Angebote beim Call of Duty Anniversary Sale für eure Xbox an.

Die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Angebote haben zwar extra lange heute auf sich warten lassen, dafür haben sie es aber wirklich in sich. Dazu gibt es einen Call of Duty Anniversary Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten für Xbox, die ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen solltet.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Call of Duty 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack Add-On 30%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%

