Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW37/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen.
Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 5. bis zum 12. September 2023.
- Deals with Gold
- Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
- XGS Publisher Sale
- Fan Favorite Sale
- Publisher Series Sale
- Spotlight Sale
- Critically Acclaimed Sale
- Xbox 360
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – XGS Publisher Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Fan Favorite Sale
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Hat In Time
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|A Way Out
|EA Play
|80%
|Age of Booty
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Alien: Isolation The Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Animal Lover
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Asura’s Wrath
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Asura’s Wrath – Episode 11.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath – Episode 15.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath – Episode Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Back 4 Blood – Annual Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Battle Brothers – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Blaster Master Zero
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Carx Drift Racing Online
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Chef Life: Al Forno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Crown Trick
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Dark Void
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Death Road to Canada
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Dragon Ball The Breakers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ducktales: Remastered
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Dying Light – Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Eldest Souls
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Flock!
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|For Honor – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|80%
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Infected Cowboys Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2
|Add-On
|67%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection
|Add-On
|67%
|LEGO The Hobbit
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|LEGO The Incredibles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|LEGO Worlds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Lethal League Blaze
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Little Big Workshop
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Lock’s Quest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lost Planet 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Lost Planet 3
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Mad Max
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|85%
|Mokoko X
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|MotoGP 23
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Moving Out
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|75%
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|MX vs ATV Legends
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|85%
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Need for Speed
|EA Play
|40%
|Need For Speed Heat
|EA Play
|70%
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|EA Play
|70%
|Need for Speed Rivals
|EA Play
|40%
|OneShot: World Machine Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Onimusha: Warlords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|Owlboy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|PAC-MAN 256
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|PAC-MAN Museum+
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|RetroMania Wrestling
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|RIDE 4
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Romancelvania
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|25%
|Rush Rally Origins
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|SBK 22
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Sheepo
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Sifu
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Sonic Origins
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Strider
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Tails Of Iron
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|TEKKEN 7
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Bluecoats: North & South
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Eternal Cylinder
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The First Tree
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 6
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|45%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 9
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|The Jackbox Party Starter
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The LEGO Games Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Survivalists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Witch’s House MV
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Titanfall 2
|EA Play
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Undead Horde
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|80%
|Walden, a game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|World of Tanks – Hero Up
|Add-On
|35%
|World of Tanks – Start Right
|Add-On
|30%
|Worms Rumble
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Yakuza 3 Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Yakuza 4 Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Yakuza 5 Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|ŌKAMI HD
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Series Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Critically Acclaimed Sale
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|A World of Keflings
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Alan Wake
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Alien Hominid HD
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|BattleBlock Theater
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Blue Dragon
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Brütal Legend
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Costume Quest
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|Arcade
|67%
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Joust
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Joy Ride Turbo
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Lost Odyssey
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Mass Effect
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Portal: Still Alive
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|ScreamRide
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Stacking
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Super Meat Boy
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|BioShock
|
Backward
Compatible
|60%
|BioShock 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|BioShock Infinite
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Borderlands
|
Backward
Compatible
|60%
|Borderlands 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|60%
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Add-On
|67%
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Duke Nukem Forever
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Mafia II
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Prey
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Spec Ops: The Line
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|The Bureau – Hangar 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|The Darkness
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|The Darkness II
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Age of Booty
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Asura’s Wrath
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Asura’s Wrath Episode 11.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath Episode 15.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IV
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Dark Void
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Duck Tales: Remastered
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Flock!
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|LEGO Batman
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Lost Planet 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Lost Planet 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Lost Planet Colonies
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Skate 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|
Backward
Compatible
|33%
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Call of Duty 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Resurgence Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Stimulus Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Call of Duty: World at War
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
