Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW37/2023

Übersicht
Image: Microsoft / Deals with Gold DWG

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 5. bis zum 12. September 2023.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
8Floor Bundle 4 in 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Adventures of Chris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Agony Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Aliens: Dark Descent Smart Delivery 20%
AlphaLink Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Anno 1800 Console Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atlas Fallen Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Beat Souls Smart Delivery 60%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Breakneck City Smart Delivery 65%
Clumsy Rush + Brawl Chess Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 65%
F1 23 Champions Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hyper-5 Smart Delivery 30%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Infini Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Lawn Mowing Simulator Smart Delivery 70%
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Smart Delivery 80%
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 90%
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		33%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70%
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70%
Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All Smart Delivery 70%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate
Edition 		Smart Delivery 75%
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Outbreak Diamond Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Royal Roads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 85%
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate Add-On 75%
The Surge 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
The Surge 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50%
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion Add-On 33%
Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wayward Strand Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
We Were Here Forever Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Call of Duty 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack Add-On 30%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – XGS Publisher Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
A World of Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Broken Age Xbox Game Pass 75%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 67%
Full Throttle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Grounded Xbox Game Pass 33%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 85%
Hydro Thunder Hurricane Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		67%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Jade Empire Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joust Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Massive Chalice Xbox Game Pass 75%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 67%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversar Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 35%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Pentiment Xbox Game Pass 33%
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition PC 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part I Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part II Add-On 75%
Portal: Still Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 67%
Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 75%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rise of Nations: Extended Edition Add-On 67%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
ScreamRide Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Sea of Thieves – Deluxe Bundle Add-On 50%
Stacking (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Breakdown Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Lifeline Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 67%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 67%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Fan Favorite Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A Way Out EA Play 80%
Age of Booty Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Alien: Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Animal Lover Smart Delivery 65%
Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 35%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Asura’s Wrath Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 11.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 15.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode Pack Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50%
Back 4 Blood – Annual Pass Add-On 80%
Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Battle Brothers – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Carx Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Crown Trick PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Dark Void Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ducktales: Remastered Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Dying Light – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Eldest Souls Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Flock! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 80%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Infected Cowboys Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 Add-On 67%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection Add-On 67%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle Add-On 85%
Lethal League Blaze Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost Planet 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 85%
Mokoko X PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Smart Delivery 60%
MotoGP 23 Smart Delivery 40%
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85%
MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 45%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85%
My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75%
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Need for Speed EA Play 40%
Need For Speed Heat EA Play 70%
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 70%
Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 40%
OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle Smart Delivery 65%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Owlboy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50%
Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
RetroMania Wrestling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 85%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Romancelvania Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Rush Rally Origins PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
SBK 22 Smart Delivery 85%
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sheepo Smart Delivery 40%
Sifu Smart Delivery 40%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Origins Smart Delivery 25%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Strider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Smart Delivery 60%
Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 70%
TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Eternal Cylinder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The First Tree Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		45%
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Smart Delivery 35%
The Jackbox Party Starter Smart Delivery 40%
The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Witch’s House MV Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Undead Horde Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Unravel Two EA Play 80%
Walden, a game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
World of Tanks – Hero Up Add-On 35%
World of Tanks – Start Right Add-On 30%
Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80%
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Series Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
2K Ball N‘ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
ABZU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 60%
Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 80%
Ben 10 Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 50%
Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
BioShock Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
BioShock Infinite Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Borderlands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle Add-On 60%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Borderlands: Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 60%
Control Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Control Season Pass Add-On 70%
Crime Boss: Rockay City Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE
EDITION 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Xbox Game Pass 65%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Smart Delivery 50%
Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Defend the Rook Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Defend the Rook – Supporter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Defend the Rook – Supporter Pack Add-On 30%
Defense Grid 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms Smart Delivery 50%
DriftCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
EDENGATE: The Edge of Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		15%
Effie Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Xbox Game Pass 40%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Complete
Edition 		Smart Delivery 60%
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50%
From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 75%
Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Generation Zero – Camo Weapon Skins Pack Add-On 35%
Generation Zero – Companion Accessories Pack Add-On 15%
Generation Zero – Eastern European Weapons Pack Add-On 35%
Generation Zero – FNIX Rising Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Schweet Vanity Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Soviet Weapons Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Tactical Equipment Pack 2 Add-On 15%
Generation Zero – Ultimate Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Generation Zero – US Weapons Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – US Weapons Pack 2 Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 70%
Ghostrunner: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart Smart Delivery 50%
Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Gunfire Reborn Xbox Game Pass 50%
Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Historical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Horace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Iris and the Giant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Iris and the Giant – Soundtrack Add-On 35%
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party Smart Delivery 60%
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80%
Kaiju Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL Smart Delivery 50%
Legend of Keepers – Supporter Pack Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers Add-On 30%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Life is Strange Remastered Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Life is Strange: True Colors Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Mafia II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Miasma Chronicles Xbox Series X|S 40%
Minerva’s Den Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Moonshine Inc. Smart Delivery 25%
Moonshine Inc. Supporter Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Moonshine Inc.: Supporter Pack Add-On 25%
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 50%
MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
New Tales from the Borderlands Smart Delivery 50%
Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Open Country Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
orbit.industries Smart Delivery 40%
Outriders Xbox Game Pass 60%
Outriders Worldslayer Smart Delivery 50%
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40%
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Paw Patrol: Grand Prix Xbox Game Pass 50%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Peppa Pig: World Adventures Smart Delivery 40%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Portal Knights Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
PowerWash Simulator Xbox Game Pass 20%
Prey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rogue Spirit Xbox Series X|S 40%
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Add-On 30%
Serial Cleaners Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox Game Pass 80%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Spec Ops The Line Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 50%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Smart Delivery 60%
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance Smart Delivery 25%
Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Strategic Mind: The Pacific Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Stray Blade Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50%
The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
The Darkness Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 70%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Assorted Sidearms Pack Add-On 33%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game Reserve Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Duck and Cover Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Emerald Coast Australia Add-On 15%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Greenhorn Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – High-Tech Hunting Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Hirschfelden Veteran Cosmetic
Pack 		Add-On 20%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Hunter Power Pack Add-On 15%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Master Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – New England Veteran Cosmetic
Pack 		Add-On 25%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Parque Fernando Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Saseka Safari Trophy Lodge Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Smoking Barrels Weapon Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Treestand & Tripod Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Manor Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 3 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Wild Goose Chase Gear Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley Add-On 50%
This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tin Can Smart Delivery 25%
Tin Can – Original Tracks Add-On 25%
Tin Can: Supporter Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Complete Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Tycoon Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Unturned Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Virginia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Weedcraft Inc Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Weedcraft Inc & Moonshine Inc – Risky Business Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
World of Final Fantasy Maxima Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
XCOM 2: Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM: Enemy Within Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Aery – Last Day of Earth Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Asdivine Menace Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione + 2023 GT World Challenge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione 2023 GT World Challenge Add-On 10%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC Add-On 50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – American Track Pack Add-On 30%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLC Add-On 50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – Challengers Pack Add-On 30%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – GT4 Pack DLC Add-On 50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione – Intercontinental GT Pack DLC Add-On 50%
Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Japanese Pack DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Performance Pack Upgrade DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #1 DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #2 DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #3 DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Prestige Pack DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC Add-On 60%
Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLC Add-On 60%
Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack Add-On 50%
Bloomyth Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Control Expansion 1 The Foundation Add-On 70%
Control Expansion 2 AWE Add-On 70%
Couch Multiplayer Bundle: Genetic Disaster, Super Cyborg and
Mini Madness 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Cyber Protocol Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
EleMetals Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
ExitMan Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Food Truck Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Gems of War – Advanced Pack 2 Add-On 50%
Gems of War – Guild Elite Add-On 35%
Gems of War – Intermediate Pack 1 Add-On 35%
Gems of War – Intermediate Pack 2 Add-On 20%
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 50%
Gems of War – Starter Pack 1 Add-On 15%
Gems of War – Starter Pack 2 Add-On 15%
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 10%
Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle Add-On 65%
Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Ghostrunner: Halloween Pack Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner: Jack’s Bundle Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner: Metal Ox Pack Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner: Neon Pack Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner: Project_Hel Add-On 35%
Ghostrunner: Winter Pack Add-On 50%
Gothic Platformer Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Guards Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
How To Survive 2 – Abandoned Backpack Add-On 50%
How To Survive 2 – Elite Soldier Skin Pack Add-On 50%
How To Survive 2 – Musketeer Skin Pack Add-On 50%
How To Survive 2 – Norse God Skin Pack Add-On 50%
Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Indivisible – Razmi Challenges Add-On 50%
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 50%
Little Bug Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Lost Snowmen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Monochrome Order Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – Gage Russian Weapons Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – Gage Spec Ops Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Goat Simulator Heists Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – John Wick Heists Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – John Wick Weapon Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Scarface Heist Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Sydney Character Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Alesso Heist Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Biker Character Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Biker Heist Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butcher’s Western Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Gage Chivalry Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Gage Ninja Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Golden Grin Casino Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Point Break Heists Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Sokol Character Pack Add-On 80%
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – The Wolf Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Yakuza Character Pack Add-On 80%
Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection Add-On 80%
Pocket Witch Smart Delivery 30%
Portal Knights -Emoji Box Add-On 40%
Portal Knights -Lobot Box Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Bibot Box Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy Rings Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Box of Joyful Rings Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense Add-On 50%
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts Add-On 50%
Portal Knights – Emerald Throne Pack Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Gold Throne Pack Add-On 40%
Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer Pack Add-On 40%
Puzzle Quest 3 – Adventurer’s Goldenfire Pack Add-On 65%
Puzzle Quest 3 – Platinum Gear Bundle Add-On 50%
Puzzle Quest 3 – Poison Doomkin Minion Pack Add-On 35%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Claire Costume: Elza Walker Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50%
Resident Evil 0 Rebecca T-Shirt Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Military Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Noir Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack Add-On 50%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Noir Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Chris Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Jill Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Weapon: Sentinel Nine‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Weapon: Skull Shaker‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Extra DLC Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: Casual‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: Romantic‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Accessory: Sunglasses (Sporty)‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: Hero‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: Villain‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Treasure Map: Expansion Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (B) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (C) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (D) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (E) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (F) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (B) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (C) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (D) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x5 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Original Ver.‘ Soundtrack Swap Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Re:Verse – Premium Pass Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x10 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x3 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x50 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance – Leon & Claire Survivor Costume
2-Pack 		Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Village – Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Village – Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Street Wolf Outfit Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Survival Resources Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Trauma Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion Add-On 25%
Rogue Star Rescue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Sensible Blood Rugby Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 35%
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass Add-On 35%
SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass Add-On 15%
Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Assembly Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Skylia Prophecy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
To Leave Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Critically Acclaimed Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 80%
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bramble: The Mountain King Xbox Game Pass 20%
Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50%
Clash – Zeno Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Code Vein: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Desperados III Smart Delivery 65%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Disney Dreamlight Valley Xbox Game Pass 30%
Disney Dreamlight Valley  Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20%
EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Firewatch Xbox Game Pass 75%
Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
GRIS Xbox Game Pass 75%
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 85%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Game Pass 85%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Killer Frequency Smart Delivery 20%
Kona Smart Delivery 75%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67%
Loop Hero Xbox Game Pass 65%
Metro Exodus Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50%
Norco Xbox Game Pass 50%
OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Road 96 Smart Delivery 75%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Röki Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Sable Smart Delivery 60%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50%
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen Add-On 20%
Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen Add-On 20%
Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen Add-On 20%
Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen Add-On 20%
Star Trek Online: 500 Zen Add-On 20%
Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen Add-On 20%
Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Talos Principle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Two Point Campus Smart Delivery 55%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Smart Delivery 35%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings Backward
Compatible 		67%
A World of Keflings Backward
Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake Backward
Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward
Compatible 		67%
Alien Hominid HD Backward
Compatible 		67%
BattleBlock Theater Backward
Compatible 		67%
Blue Dragon Backward
Compatible 		67%
Brütal Legend Backward
Compatible 		75%
Costume Quest Backward
Compatible 		75%
Dust: An Elysian Tail Arcade 67%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Backward
Compatible 		67%
Joust Backward
Compatible 		67%
Joy Ride Turbo Backward
Compatible 		67%
Lost Odyssey Backward
Compatible 		67%
Mass Effect Backward
Compatible 		67%
Portal: Still Alive Backward
Compatible 		67%
ScreamRide Backward
Compatible 		67%
Stacking Backward
Compatible 		75%
Super Meat Boy Backward
Compatible 		67%
BioShock Backward
Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den Add-On 50%
BioShock Infinite Backward
Compatible 		70%
Borderlands Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70%
Duke Nukem Forever Backward
Compatible 		80%
Mafia II Backward
Compatible 		75%
Prey Backward
Compatible 		80%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward
Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Backward
Compatible 		75%
Spec Ops: The Line Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Bureau – Hangar 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Backward
Compatible 		85%
The Darkness Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward
Compatible 		80%
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward
Compatible 		80%
Age of Booty Backward
Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath Backward
Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath Episode 11.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Episode 15.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IV Backward
Compatible 		50%
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward
Compatible 		80%
Dark Void Backward
Compatible 		80%
Duck Tales: Remastered Backward
Compatible 		75%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward
Compatible 		80%
Flock! Backward
Compatible 		80%
Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward
Compatible 		80%
LEGO Batman Backward
Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet 2 Backward
Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet 3 Backward
Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet Colonies Backward
Compatible 		80%
Skate 3 Backward
Compatible 		75%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward
Compatible 		33%
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X Backward
Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Backward
Compatible 		80%
Call of Duty 2 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward
Compatible 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Backward
Compatible 		50%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

