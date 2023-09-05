Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW36/2023

|
11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Absolute Deduction bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Alien: Isolation
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Battlefield 1 Revolution
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Battlefield 4 Premium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Bayonetta
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Ben 10
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock 2 Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Blizzard Arcade Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Boggle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Borderlands 3: Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Bounty Battle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Buildings Have Feelings Too
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Candle: The Power of the Flame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Chorus
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Cloudpunk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Clouds & Sheep 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Code Vein
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
DAKAR 18
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dead Island Definitive Edition
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
85%
|
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Disintegration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Earth Defense Force 2017
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Earth Defense Force 2025
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Foreclosed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gigantosaurus The Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Gleamlight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Going Under
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gotham Knights: Deluxe
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Hitman World of Assassination
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
HoPiKo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
90%
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Hungry Shark World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Judgment
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
55%
|
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
King of Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
LA Cops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
& 2
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
LEGO The Incredibles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO Worlds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle
|
Add-On
|
85%
|
Little Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares II
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Livelock
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Lost in Random
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
Lost Judgment
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Mad Max
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Metro 2033 Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Metro – Last Light Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox
Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Monopoly Deal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Monster Harvest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
MotoGP 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
MudRunner
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|
Add-On
|
65%
|
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
My Friend Pedro
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
75%
|
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Onechanbara
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Overcooked! 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Planet Alpha
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Port Royale 4
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Prototype 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Raccoon City Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Race With Ryan
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Resident Evil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 0
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 6
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Revelations
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Triple Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Resident Evil Village
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
RIDE 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
RiMS Racing Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
80%
|
RIOT: Civil Unrest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Risk: Urban Assault
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Rugby 22 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
85%
|
Ruiner
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
90%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Scrabble
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Serious Sam 4
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Shady Part of Me
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sheltered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Shenmue I & II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Slaycation Paradise
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Solo: Islands of the Heart
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Sonic Frontiers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sparklite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Steelrising – Bastille Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
STEEP X Games Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Stunt Kite Masters
|
PC
|
80%
|
Stunt Kite Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Sublevel Zero Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Super Party Sports: Football
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tango Fiesta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
THE CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras,
Craps, Baccarat, Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ‚em, Blackjack and Page One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
The Count Lucanor
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|
PC
|
50%
|
The Escapists 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
The Long Reach
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Sinking City
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
The Surge: Augmented Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
The Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Sho
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
(Episodes 1-5)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: Season Two
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Time on Frog Island
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
70%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Train Life: A Railway Simulator
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Trivial Pursuit Live!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Twin Mirror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
UFC 4
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
UNO Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Vanquish
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Vaporum
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Wasteland 3
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
90%
|
World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
World of Tanks – Marksman Training
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
World of Tanks – Multitask Master
|
Add-On
|
55%
|
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Worms W.M.D
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
80%
|
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Muss ich heute Abends mal reinschauen ☝️.