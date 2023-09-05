Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW36/2023

Image: Microsoft / Deals with Gold DWG

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 5. bis zum 12. September 2023.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 35%
Atomic Heart Xbox Game Pass 25%
Broken Universe + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Broken Universe – Tower Defense + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Broken Universe – Tower Defense + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Smart Delivery 75%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Dead Island 2 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dolmen Smart Delivery 80%
Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		65%
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50%
GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50%
Insurgency: Sandstorm Xbox Game Pass 50%
Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
League of Enthusiastic Losers + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Liberated: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Manhunt Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		65%
Miden Tower Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mordhau Smart Delivery 25%
Mordhau – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 25%
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 85%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
OlliOlli World Expansion Pass Add-On 35%
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Add-On 50%
OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Add-On 50%
Othercide Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Paperbound Brawlers Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Paradise Lost Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Raging Bytes Smart Delivery 30%
Red Dead Revolver Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		75%
Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Strong Moon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sword of Elpisia Smart Delivery 45%
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack Add-On 40%
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 40%
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
The Surge Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
UnderDungeon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Yum Yum Cookstar Free To Play 85%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Bundles Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Adventurous Mind PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Agatha Christie Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Back To Childhood: Classic Games Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Banner Saga Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Barn Finders and Treasure Hunter Simulator Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Ben 10 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Brutal 2urvive Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Comic Book Legends PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Commandos 2 & 3 – HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Detective Reborn Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
EA Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Flying Islands Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Fusion Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Gotta Go Fast: Racing Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Have Fun Together PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Hazelight Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Light Fairytale Prologue Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Multidimensions and Dreams Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Paw Patrol Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sam & Max Save the World + Beyond Time and Space Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tales of Arise + Scarlet Nexus Bundle Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One Smart Delivery 50%
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Jackbox Party Quadpack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Jackbox Party Quintpack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
The Shadow Warrior Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Shadow Warrior Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
The Sims 4 Decorator’s Dream Bundle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Everyday Sims Bundle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Pet Lovers Bundle Add-On 50%
Thea Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
True Survivors Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Verlore Tyd en Drome – Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WRC Collection Vol. 2 Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – XGS Publisher Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
A World of Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Broken Age Xbox Game Pass 75%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 67%
Full Throttle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Grounded Xbox Game Pass 33%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 85%
Hydro Thunder Hurricane Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		67%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Jade Empire Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joust Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Massive Chalice Xbox Game Pass 75%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 67%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversar Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 35%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Pentiment Xbox Game Pass 33%
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition PC 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part I Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part II Add-On 75%
Portal: Still Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 67%
Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 75%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rise of Nations: Extended Edition Add-On 67%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
ScreamRide Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Sea of Thieves – Deluxe Bundle Add-On 50%
Stacking (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Breakdown Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Lifeline Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 67%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 67%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – RPG Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
9Th Dawn III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A Knight’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Ashen PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Ashen: Definitive Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Banner Of The Maid Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Battle Brothers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Battle Brothers – Beasts & Exploration Add-On 25%
Battle Brothers – DLC Bundle Pack Add-On 25%
Blazing Deserts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Blood Knights Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Code Vein: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
Dead Island 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 50%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties Add-On 20%
Echo Generation Smart Delivery 50%
Ember: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Fallen Legion Revenants Smart Delivery 25%
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Smart Delivery 33%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
For The King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Fuga: Melodies of Steel Xbox Game Pass 40%
Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 40%
Guardian of Lore Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 70%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Lake Smart Delivery 35%
Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 75%
Masters of Anima Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Meg’s Monster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 80%
Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Moving Out Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50%
Niffelheim Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Nine Parchments Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Noob – The Factionless Smart Delivery 15%
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2 Add-On 20%
Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Remnant: From The Ashes PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923 Add-On 55%
Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus Add-On 55%
Rise of the Third Power Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Saints Row Smart Delivery 70%
Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 80%
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Scars Above Smart Delivery 40%
Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Solasta: Crown of the Magister Xbox Game Pass 60%
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Inner Strength Add-On 25%
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Lost Valley Add-On 30%
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Palace of Ice Add-On 20%
Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Primal Calling Add-On 30%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 70%
Star Renegades Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sword and Fairy: Together Forever Xbox Game Pass 30%
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Sword of the Necromancer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sword of the Vagrant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Ascent Smart Delivery 70%
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass Add-On 25%
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Add-On 35%
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Add-On 35%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torchlight II Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Torchlight III PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
We Are The Caretakers Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
XCOM 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		95%
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack Add-On 80%
XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack Add-On 60%
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50%
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Alien: Isolation FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Battlefield 1 Revolution EA Play 75%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One EA Play 65%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bayonetta Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator Smart Delivery 50%
Chorus Smart Delivery 80%
Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Code Vein Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dead Island Definitive Edition FPS Boost Series
X|S 		85%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
Disintegration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Earth Defense Force 2017 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Earth Defense Force 2025 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gleamlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Going Under PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gotham Knights: Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hitman World of Assassination Xbox Game Pass 50%
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
HoPiKo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle Xbox Game Pass 50%
Judgment Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
& 2 		Add-On 67%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle Add-On 85%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 67%
Livelock Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lost in Random EA Play 85%
Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 65%
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 75%
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 50%
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC) Xbox Game Pass 50%
Metro 2033 Redux FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Metro – Last Light Redux FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox
Series X|S 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MLB The Show 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85%
Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
MudRunner Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 65%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
My Friend Pedro FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Onechanbara Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 40%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75%
Port Royale 4 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Race With Ryan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
RIDE 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85%
Ruiner Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Xbox Game Pass 67%
Serious Sam 4 Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 60%
Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Sonic Frontiers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Steelrising – Bastille Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Stunt Kite Masters PC 80%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tango Fiesta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
THE CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras,
Craps, Baccarat, Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ‚em, Blackjack and Page One 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Count Lucanor Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan PC 50%
The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Long Reach Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Sho Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
(Episodes 1-5) 		Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 60%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Train Life: A Railway Simulator Smart Delivery 50%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Twin Mirror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
UFC 4 EA Play 85%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Wasteland 3 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons Add-On 50%
World of Tanks – Marksman Training Add-On 50%
World of Tanks – Multitask Master Add-On 55%
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Ailment Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Black Legend Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Bonds of the Skies Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Catacomb Master Smart Delivery 25%
Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Tools Of Torment Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Evergate Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Frank and Drake Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Gale of Windoria Smart Delivery 40%
God’s Trigger Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Goetia Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 70%
I Am Fish Smart Delivery 65%
Kingdom of Arcadia Smart Delivery 60%
Kursk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Life of Fly Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Logic Games Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		25%
Mordhau – Continental Voice Pack Add-On 25%
Mordhau – Continental Voice Pack 2 Add-On 25%
Mordhau – Dragon Set Add-On 25%
Mordhau – Grotesque Set Add-On 25%
Mordhau – Lion Set Add-On 25%
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 90%
Need for Speed EA Play 75%
Need For Speed Heat EA Play 90%
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 90%
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 75%
Pawarumi Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Retrace: Memories of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rise Eterna Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Seek Hearts Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Sleepin‘ Deeply Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Super Ninja Miner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Xbox Game Pass 30%
The Excrawlers Smart Delivery 25%
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 33%
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 33%
Train Sim World 3: Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg Add-On 50%
Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield –
Bromsgrove – Redditch 		Add-On 50%
Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: German Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: Linke Rheinstrecke: Mainz – Koblenz Route
Add-On 		Add-On 40%
Train Sim World 3: NEC: New York – Trenton Add-On 45%
Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Train Sim World 3: UK Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: US Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
X-Force Genesis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Anno 1800 Console Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 60%
Battleship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 50%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 75%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 DLC 2 Pagan: Control Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 80%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 80%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 80%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 70%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack Add-On 50%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
I Am Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC 1 A New God Add-On 60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising – DLC 2: Myths of the Eastern Realm Add-On 60%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
OddBallers Smart Delivery 50%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rayman 3 HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass Add-On 60%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		67%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 70%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack Add-On 80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection pack Add-On 85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
STEEP Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
STEEP Season Pass Add-On 80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 75%
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 60%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO The Call of Yara DLC Add-On 40%
UNO Valhalla DLC Add-On 40%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – No Compromise Add-On 75%
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 80%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Zombi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings AK 67%
A World of Keflings AK 67%
Alan Wake AK 67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare AK 67%
Alien Hominid HD AK 67%
Assassin’s Creed AK 75%
Assassin’s Creed II AK 75%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations AK 70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue AK 70%
BattleBlock Theater AK 67%
Beyond Good & Evil HD AK 70%
Blood Knights AK 70%
Blue Dragon AK 67%
Brothers in Arms: HH AK 70%
Brütal Legend AK 75%
Bully Scholarship Edition AK 40%
Costume Quest AK 75%
Dragon Age 2 AK 80%
Dragon Age: Origins AK 80%
Dust: An Elysian Tail Arcade 67%
Earth Defense Force 2017 Backward Compatible 67%
Earth Defense Force 2025 Backward Compatible 80%
Far Cry 3 AK 70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon AK 70%
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 67%
Far Cry Classic AK 70%
Grand Theft Auto IV AK 65%
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50%
GTA IV: The Lost and Damned AK 50%
I Am Alive AK 70%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet AK 67%
Joust AK 67%
Joy Ride Turbo AK 67%
Lost Odyssey AK 67%
Manhunt AK 40%
Mass Effect AK 67%
Mass Effect 2 AK 80%
Mass Effect 3 AK 80%
Max Payne AK 40%
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne AK 40%
Max Payne 3 AK 65%
Onechanbara AK 67%
Outland AK 70%
Portal: Still Alive AK 67%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands AK 75%
Rainbow Six Vegas AK 75%
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 AK 75%
Rayman 3 HD AK 50%
Rayman Legends AK 80%
Rayman Origins AK 67%
Red Dead Revolver AK 40%
Rockstar Table Tennis AK 60%
ScreamRide AK 67%
Stacking AK 75%
Super Meat Boy AK 67%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter AK 75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier AK 75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist AK 70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent AK 70%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

