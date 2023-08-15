Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW33/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 15. bis zum 21. August 2023.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie-Hits Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.