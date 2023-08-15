Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW33/2023

Übersicht

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 15. bis zum 21. August 2023.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 35%
Autonauts Smart Delivery 75%
Blacktail Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		45%
Borderlands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle Add-On 60%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Borderlands: Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bound By Flame Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Broken Universe – Tower Defense Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Chess Gambit Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Crystal Ortha Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Danger Scavenger Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
Dordogne Xbox Game Pass 20%
Dying Light – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Evil West Smart Delivery 40%
Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Front Mission 1st: Remake Smart Delivery 20%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
GreedFall Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy Add-On 40%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Miracle Snack Shop Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 65%
New Tales from the Borderlands Smart Delivery 50%
OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Planet of Lana Xbox Game Pass 25%
Prey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Q-YO Blaster Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		90%
RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
She Wants Me Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sir Lovelot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
SkateBIRD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Space Raiders in Space Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		65%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Time Of War, Arkano’90 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Urbek City Builder Smart Delivery 35%
Vampyr Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Violett Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie-Hits Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
80’s OVERDRIVE PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
A Boy and His Blob Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
A Gummy’s Life Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 30%
A Musical Story Smart Delivery 55%
Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Adventures of Pip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
Afterglitch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Agent Intercept Smart Delivery 50%
Airborne Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
American Fugitive Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 40%
Antigraviator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Astalon: Tears of the Earth Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Axis Football 2023 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Backbone Smart Delivery 75%
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes
1-5) 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Beholgar Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Biped Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Blaster Master Zero 3 Smart Delivery 50%
Blazing Beaks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
BloodRayne: ReVamped Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Blue Fire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Boomerang Fu Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bus Simulator 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Call of the Sea Smart Delivery 50%
Can’t Drive This Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Cat Quest II Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chasm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Chernobylite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Children of Morta: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Chivalry 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Chivalry 2 King’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 50%
ChromaGun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Clunky Hero Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Codex of Victory Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
COGEN: Sword of Rewind Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Construction Simulator Smart Delivery 25%
Cook Serve Delicious 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Cozy Grove Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games Smart Delivery 40%
Creaks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Crysis 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crysis 3 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crysis Remastered Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Cymatically Muffed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dawn of Man Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dawn of Man + Planetbase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Death Squared Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 60%
Demon’s Tilt Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Dicey Dungeons Xbox Game Pass 65%
Dimension Drive Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Discolored Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
DJMAX RESPECT V Smart Delivery 80%
Don’t Be Afraid Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Double Cross Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dread Nautical Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Driven Out Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Embr Smart Delivery 75%
Evan’s Remains Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Everspace Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Figment 2: Creed Valley Xbox Game Pass 35%
Figment: Journey Into the Mind Smart Delivery 70%
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad Smart Delivery 25%
Fishing: North Atlantic Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Flying Soldiers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Forager Xbox Game Pass 60%
Fortified Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Freshly Frosted Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Furi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Gas Station Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Get Packed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Golazo! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Gorogoa Smart Delivery 70%
Grapple Dog Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
GRIDD: Retroenhanced Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Grindstone Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Haven Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Heaven Dust Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Hell Pie Smart Delivery 35%
Hermitage: Strange Case Files Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
HEROish Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		90%
High On Life Xbox Game Pass 25%
Hindsight Smart Delivery 33%
Hobo: Tough Life Smart Delivery 33%
Hyper Gunsport Smart Delivery 50%
Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Industria Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Jelly Brawl Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
John Wick Hex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Just Shapes & Beats Smart Delivery 30%
Kamikaze Veggies Smart Delivery 60%
Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Kingdom Rush PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Kingdom Rush Frontiers Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Kitaria Fables Smart Delivery 50%
Knights and Bikes Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Lamentum Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Last Stop Smart Delivery 60%
LEGO Bricktales Smart Delivery 35%
LEGO Builder’s Journey Smart Delivery 50%
Let’s Build a Zoo Xbox Game Pass 50%
Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Luckslinger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lumini Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Machinarium & Creaks Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Maneater Apex Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Manifold Garden Smart Delivery 50%
Mech Armada Smart Delivery 50%
Mechstermination Force Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Megaquarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Mighty Switch Force! Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Moo Lander Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Moonlighter – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Munchkin: Quacked Quest Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NEScape! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Nexomon Smart Delivery 45%
Nobody Saves the World Smart Delivery 50%
Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Operation: Tango Smart Delivery 50%
Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Outbreak Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Outer Wilds Smart Delivery 40%
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 50%
Paint the Town Red Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room Smart Delivery 40%
Phoenotopia: Awakening Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
PHOGS! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Plague Inc: Evolved Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Planetbase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Potion Permit Smart Delivery 25%
Praey for the Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Protocol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pushy and Pully in Blockland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox Game Pass 65%
Ravenlok Xbox Game Pass 25%
Re:Call Smart Delivery 80%
Real Heroes: Firefighter HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
RimWorld Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
River City Girls Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Riverbond Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rogue Legacy 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Rubber Bandits Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sam & Max Save the World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Saturnalia Smart Delivery 40%
Scorn Xbox Game Pass 60%
Sea Salt Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Severed Steel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Shantae and the Seven Sirens Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
SHMUPS Pack 2×1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 50%
Signalis Xbox Game Pass 25%
Soundfall Smart Delivery 70%
South of the Circle Smart Delivery 40%
Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Space Engineers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Space Gladiators Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Spacelines from the Far Out Xbox Game Pass 50%
Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
STAY Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Strayed Lights Smart Delivery 30%
Summer in Mara + Deiland Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Super Hydorah Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Superliminal Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tales of the Neon Sea Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tangle Tower Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Teacup Smart Delivery 40%
Terror of Hemasaurus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Artful Escape Smart Delivery 50%
The Big Con Xbox Game Pass 65%
The Bridge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Colonists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The end is nahual: If I may say so Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Entropy Centre Smart Delivery 30%
The Forest Cathedral Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
The Game of Life 2 – Deluxe Life Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Gunk Xbox Game Pass 50%
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
The Legend of Tianding Xbox Game Pass 30%
The Library of Babel Smart Delivery 30%
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Pathless Smart Delivery 40%
The Riftbreaker Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Sexy Brutale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Sojourn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
The Spectrum Retreat Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Touryst Smart Delivery 50%
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60%
Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Ticket to Ride Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Timothy vs the Aliens Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 70%
Tower Princess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 60%
Transiruby Xbox Play
Anywhere 		20%
Trifox Smart Delivery 30%
Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Trophy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Xbox Game Pass 65%
Twelve Minutes Smart Delivery 50%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Typoman Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Unpacking Xbox Game Pass 40%
Unruly Heroes Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Valfaris Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valley Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Vampire Survivors Xbox Game Pass 25%
Venus: Improbable Dream Smart Delivery 50%
Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Smart Delivery 30%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Wave Break Smart Delivery 40%
Wavetale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
What Remains of Edith Finch PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
White Shadows Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Wingspan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Wobbly Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Work from Home Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
World of Warships: Legends – Pocket Battleship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Afterimage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock Add-On 85%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Cris Tales Smart Delivery 80%
Curved Space Smart Delivery 80%
Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel Smart Delivery 50%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
God of Rock Smart Delivery 50%
In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 90%
Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 85%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rustler Smart Delivery 90%
Soulstice Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Soulstice: Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Animal Royale Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Teslagrad 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Teslagrad Power Pack Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Teslagrad Remastered Smart Delivery 50%
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom Smart Delivery 35%
The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom Add-On 35%
Them’s Fightin‘ Herds Smart Delivery 50%
Them’s Fightin‘ Herds: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		45%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Building Full of Cats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Aery – Calm Mind 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Aery – Path of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack Add-On 33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack Add-On 33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack Add-On 33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack Add-On 33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack Add-On 33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury Add-On 33%
Axes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Aztech Forgotten Gods Smart Delivery 60%
Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack Add-On 50%
Chernobylite – Blue Flames Pack Add-On 50%
Chernobylite – Deadly Frost Pack Add-On 50%
Chernobylite – White Rose Pack Add-On 50%
Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content Add-On 50%
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Amplified Add-On 50%
Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 35%
Cult of the Lamb – Cultist and Heretic Pack Bundle Add-On 33%
Dark Sauce Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deployment Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – BLACK SQUARE PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – CHUNITHM PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Clazziquai Edition PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Cytus Pack Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Deemo Pack Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Emotional Sense PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – ESTIMATE PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – EZ2ON PACK Add-On 45%
DJMAX RESPECT V – GIRLS FRONTLINE PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – GROOVE COASTER PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Muse Dash PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – NEXON PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – Portable 3 PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA 2 PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA 3 PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – TECHNIKA TUNE / Q Pack Add-On 75%
DJMAX RESPECT V – TRILOGY PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – UNLOCK SONG PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION II PACK Add-On 80%
DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION III PACK Add-On 70%
DJMAX RESPECT V – V EXTENSION PACK Add-On 80%
Everspace – Encounters Add-On 75%
Evertried Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Fishing: North Atlantic – A.F. Theriault Add-On 25%
From Heaven To Earth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Gnomes Garden Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
King’s Edition Content Add-On 50%
Let’s Build a Zoo – Dinosaur Island DLC Add-On 40%
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Metrico+ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MotoGP 19 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Mushroom Savior Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
n Verlore Verstand Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle Add-On 40%
Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack Add-On 33%
REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
RimWorld Console Edition – Royalty DLC Add-On 20%
Smelter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Diabolical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Riftbreaker: Metal Terror Add-On 40%
Trek to Yomi Xbox Game Pass 40%
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Add-On 20%
Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari Add-On 15%
We Are The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Borderlands Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Backward
Compatible 		70%
Bound By Flame Backward
Compatible 		80%
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward
Compatible 		80%
Final Exam Backward
Compatible 		67%
Prey Backward
Compatible 		80%
RAW – Realms of Ancient War Backward
Compatible 		70%
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward
Compatible 		80%
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Backward
Compatible 		75%
Conan Backward
Compatible 		75%
Darksiders Backward
Compatible 		75%
Elements Of Destruction Backward
Compatible 		75%
Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward
Compatible 		75%
Full Spectrum Warrior Backward
Compatible 		75%
Juju Backward
Compatible 		75%
MX Unleashed Backward
Compatible 		75%
MX vs. ATV Alive Backward
Compatible 		75%
MX vs. ATV: Untamed Backward
Compatible 		75%
Panzer Elite (not available in US) Backward
Compatible 		75%
Risen Backward
Compatible 		75%
Risen 2: Dark Waters Backward
Compatible 		75%
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Backward
Compatible 		75%
Sine Mora Backward
Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Truth or Square Backward
Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam! Backward
Compatible 		75%
Stuntman: Ignition Backward
Compatible 		75%
The Outfit Backward
Compatible 		75%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
