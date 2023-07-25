Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW30/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Alle Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|35%
|Alphadia Genesis
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Atomic Heart
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Battle Brothers – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Blade of Darkness
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Chained Echoes
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Dead Island 2
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Duke Nukem Forever
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Evasion From Hell
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Goetia
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|I Am Alive
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Liege Dragon
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Metro Exodus – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Monopoly Plus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|orbit.industries
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Othercide
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Rayman Origins
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|67%
|Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Riders Republic
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Risk: Urban Assault
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Seasons after Fall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|SELF: Where’s my father
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Shadow Gangs
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Shady Part of Me
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Skinny and Franko: Fists of Violence
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Skycadia
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|SnowRunner – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|STAB STAB STAB!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Strategic Mind: The Pacific
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Tales from the Borderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|The Darkness
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Darkness II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Smile Alchemist
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The Surge
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road
|Add-On
|70%
|TramSim: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Wasteland 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wingspan + European Expansion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Wingspan + European Expansion + Seasonal Decorative Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Zombi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
Xbox 360 Deals – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.