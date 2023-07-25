Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW30/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Alle Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Xbox 360 Deals – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Viele weitere Angebote findet ihr hier:

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.