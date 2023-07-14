Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Ultimate Game Sale mit über 800 Spielen

0 Autor: , in News / Anzeige – Deals & Sales
Übersicht

Der Ultimate Game Sale hat über 800 Spiele für euch im Angebot und hier könnt ihr sämtliche Spiele und Reduzierungen durchsuchen.

Der Ultimate Game Sale läuft vom 14. Juli bis zum 31. Juli 2023. Auf euch warten über 800 Angebote für Xbox 360, Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S.

Da die Auswahl unglaublich groß ist, würden wir uns sehr darüber freuen, wenn ihr anderen Xbox-Spielern in den Kommentaren einige Kauftipps mit auf den Weg geben würdet.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale – Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S – 14. bis 31. Juli 2023

Spiel Rabatt
8-Bit Armies 90%
8-Bit Hordes 90%
8-Bit Invaders! 90%
9 Monkeys of shaolin + Ash of Gods+ Redemer: Bundle 85%
A Way Out 80%
Abzu 65%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition 80%
Adam’s Venture: Origins 90%
AereA 90%
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition 25%
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dawn of the Dukes 30%
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dynasties of India 30%
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Lords of the West 30%
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Return of Rome 25%
Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle 25%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle 90%
Airoheart 50%
Alan Wake Remastered 60%
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space 90%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World 70%
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! 75%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey 75%
Anthem 75%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? 35%
ARK: Survival Evolved 75%
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition 50%
Arkane Anniversary Collection 70%
Arkanoid – Eternal Battle 90%
As Dusk Falls 67%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection 70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition 80%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – DELUXE EDITION 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey e Assassin’s Creed Origins 75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle 75%
Assetto Corsa Competizione 65%
Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition 65%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 40%
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir 50%
Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram from Hibernia 50%
Attack on Titan 25%
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle 45%
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack 25%
ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition 90%
Aven Colony Deluxe Edition 80%
Back 4 Blood 80%
Back 4 Blood Deluxe 80%
BACK TO CHILDHOOD: Classic Games Collection 50%
BALAN WONDERWORLD 80%
Batman Return to Arkham 75%
Batman: Arkham Knight 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass 80%
Battlefield 1 60%
Battlefield 1 Revolution 75%
Battlefield 2042 (Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S) 65%
Battlefield 2042 (Xbox One) 65%
Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition 45%
Battlefield 4 60%
Battlefield 4 Premium 75%
Battlefield Hardline 60%
BATTLEFIELD V 75%
BATTLEFIELD V Definitive EDITION 75%
Battletoads 75%
Ben 10: Power Trip 50%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 80%
BioShock: The Collection 80%
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition 50%
Black Desert: Explorer Edition 50%
Black Desert: Traveler Edition 50%
Black the Fall 70%
Bleeding Edge 75%
Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition 30%
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 60%
Borderlands 3 85%
Borderlands 3 Season Pass 1 + 2 Bundle 60%
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition 75%
Borderlands Legendary Collection 60%
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 67%
Bounty Battle 90%
Bramble: The Mountain King 20%
Bratz: Flaunt your fashion 50%
BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK 60%
Broken Age 75%
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons 75%
Buildings Have Feelings Too 90%
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition 90%
BUNDLE Agatha Christie Collection 40%
Bundle: Monoploly Madness + Monopoly Plus 70%
Bunny Park 50%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Pacote Atemporal 30%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Pacote Desafiante 40%
Call of Duty Endowment – Pacote Médico C.O.D.E 40%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition 60%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition 67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Spectre Rising Edition 67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition 60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen 60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard 67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition 67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe 60%
Call of Duty: Ghosts 67%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition 60%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass 50%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition 60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition 60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition 67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Edição Digital Padrão 67%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Pacote Multigeração 45%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Pacote De Mapas Variados 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Edição Padrão 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Pacote Multi-geração 50%
Candle: The Power of the Flame 85%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle 50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Game Packs 1, 2, 3 60%
Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle 50%
Capcom Fighting Bundle 55%
Capcom Fighting Collection 50%
Carnival Games 80%
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux 85%
Charon’s Staircase 50%
Chef Life Al Forno Edition 50%
Chicken Police 50%
Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition 40%
Clash – Zeno Edition 50%
Cloudpunk 75%
Cobra Kai 2 75%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition 75%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 80%
CODE VEIN – Edição Deluxe 85%
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster 20%
Control Ultimate Edition 75%
CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story 20%
CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition 20%
Corpse Party 30%
Crackdown 3 67%
Crash Bandicoot – Pacote Quadrilogia 60%
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 67%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled 65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 60%
Crash Bandicoot- Pacote de Crashiversário 60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle 65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition 65%
Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle 60%
Crimson Dragon 75%
Cuphead 30%
Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course 25%
Cyberpunk 2077 50%
Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty 30%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die 75%
Darksiders III Deluxe Edition 75%
DC Liga dos Superpets: As Aventuras de Krypto e Ace 65%
Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition 20%
Dead Island 2 Gold Edition 20%
Dead Rising 70%
Dead Rising 2 70%
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record 70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition 70%
Dead Rising 4 75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack 75%
Deadbeat Heroes 70%
Deadcraft 60%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition 60%
Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition 67%
Deep Rock Galactic Deluxe Edition 67%
Defunct 90%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 50%
Desperados III 65%
Destiny 2: Beyond Light 67%
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack 60%
Destiny 2: Lightfall 50%
Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass 40%
Destiny 2: Renegados 67%
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 67%
Destiny 2: The Armory Collection 50%
Destiny 2: The Legacy Collection (2023) 60%
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 60%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 85%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition 70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle 75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil 67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil 60%
Devil May Cry HD Collection 67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle 67%
Diablo 2: Resurrected – Prime Evil Upgrade 67%
Diablo 2: Resurrected – Standard 67%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection 67%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition 45%
Dishonored Definitive Edition 75%
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 80%
Disintegration 67%
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King 50%
Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack 30%
Disneyland Adventures 67%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition 70%
Dog Duty 90%
Dolmen 80%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition 75%
Dragon Ball FighterZ: Edição Ultimate 65%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZZ – FighterZ Edition 85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass 85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 85%
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – Legendary Edition 50%
Dragon Ball: The Breakers 50%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 40%
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition 35%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen 85%
DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms 50%
Dredge 20%
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour 90%
Dungeons 3 50%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition 45%
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition 70%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires 35%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires Deluxe Edition 35%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires Season Pass 35%
Edengate: The Edge of Life 15%
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising 40%
El Hijo 60%
Elden Ring 30%
Elden Ring – Deluxe Edition 30%
Eldest Souls 70%
Elea – Episode 1 90%
Elex 65%
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition 75%
Endling – Extinction is Forever 50%
F1 23 Deluxe Edition 40%
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition 75%
Fallout 76 The Pitt Deluxe 67%
Far Cry – Pacote Insanidade 80%
Far Cry 5 90%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition 70%
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition 80%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition 80%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition 70%
Far: Changing Tides 65%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water 25%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition 25%
FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse 25%
FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition 25%
FIFA 23 Ultimate 60%
FIFA 23 Xbox One 75%
Final Fantasy IX 50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD 60%
Final Fantasy VII 50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered 50%
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 50%
Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age 50%
Final Fantasy XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES 60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD 60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack 50%
Final Fantasy XV SEASON PASS 50%
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: Episode Gladiolus 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: Episode Ignis 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: Episode Prompto 50%
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition 50%
Flashback 90%
For Honor Complete Edition 80%
FOR HONOR SEASON PASS 80%
FOR HONOR Standard Edition 85%
FOR HONOR YEAR 3 PASS 80%
Foreclosed 75%
Forza Horizon 4 67%
Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle 65%
Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Horizon 5 – Edições Premium 70%
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition 65%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition 65%
Forza Horizon 5 50%
Forza Horizon 5 – Rally Adventure 20%
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition 50%
Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels 50%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition 50%
Forza Horizon 5: Pacote de Complementos Supremo 50%
Garfield Lasagna Party 50%
Gears 5 75%
Gears 5 Game of the Year 75%
Gears 5: Hivebusters 50%
Gears of War 4 50%
Gears Tactics 75%
Gears Triple Bundle 70%
Generation Zero 70%
Generation Zero – Ultimate Bundle 25%
Ghost Recon Breakpoint 85%
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate 80%
Ghost Recon Wildlands 80%
Ghost Runner: Complete Edition 25%
Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection 50%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart 30%
Godfall Ultimate Edition 65%
Golf With Your Friends Deluxe Edition 80%
GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection 40%
Grounded 40%
Grow: Song of the Evertree 40%
GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition 50%
GTA V: Pacote dinheiro Megalodonte 15%
GTA V: Premium Online Edition 33%
Gunfire Reborn 40%
Gungrave G.O.R.E 70%
Halo 3: ODST 75%
Halo 5: Guardians 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) 50%
Halo Wars 2 75%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition 75%
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition 75%
Halo: Reach 75%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection 75%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition 75%
Hazelight Bundle 60%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 75%
Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe 20%
HoPiKo 90%
Horace 60%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 80%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game of the Year Edition 80%
How To Survive 2 80%
Human Fall Flat 70%
Hunting Simulator 2 80%
I Am Fish 70%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars 50%
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING 85%
Indivisible 75%
Injustice 2 90%
It Takes Two 60%
JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party 60%
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition 45%
Journey to the Savage Planet 60%
Jumanji: The Video Game 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 75%
Jurassic World Evolution 2 75%
Just Cause 3 85%
Just Cause 3: XXL Edition 85%
Just Cause 4 – Edição Completa 80%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition 80%
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded 80%
Kaze and the Wildmasks 80%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition 75%
Killer Frequency 20%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition 67%
King’s Bounty 2 85%
King’s Bounty 2 – Lords Edition 85%
KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 50%
Kingdom Hearts III 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory 50%
Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning 65%
L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL 40%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris 85%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition 20%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition 20%
LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition 20%
LEGO 2K Drive for Xbox One 20%
LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass 80%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 75%
LEGO Brawls 75%
LEGO CITY Undercover 80%
LEGO DC Super-Villains 85%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass 80%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 80%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Season Pass 80%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 75%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass 75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 67%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 67%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection 2 67%
LEGO The Hobbit 75%
Lemon Cake 50%
Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season 60%
Life is Strange Remastered Collection 50%
Life is Strange True Colors 60%
Life is Strange True Colors Deluxe Edition 60%
Life is Strange True Colors Ultimate Edition 50%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! 30%
Little Big Workshop 65%
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 75%
Livelock 60%
Loop8: Summer of Gods (Bundle) 20%
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition 65%
Mad Max 75%
Mafia Definitive Edition 65%
Mafia: Trilogy 60%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure 50%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite 80%
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition 80%
Marvel’s Avengers – Edição Definitiva 85%
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 70%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Edição Lendária – Xbox One 60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Xbox One 60%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition 75%
MASSIVE CHALICE 75%
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships 30%
Mato Anomalies 50%
Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition 50%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood 75%
Meet Your Maker 25%
Mega Man 11 67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle 50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack 60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection 67%
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 50%
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – Deluxe Edition 50%
Memories of Mars 75%
Metro 2033 Redux 85%
Metro Exodus 80%
Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition 35%
Minha Amiga Peppa Pig 50%
Miraculous – Rise of the Sphinx 70%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Digital Deluxe 70%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 75%
MLB The Show 23 – Digital Deluxe Edition 40%
MLB The Show 23 – Xbox One Edition 50%
MLB The Show 23 – Xbox Series X|S Edition 45%
Monopoly Madness 80%
Monster Crown 67%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 50%
Monster Harvest 75%
Monster Hunter Rise 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit 50%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe 35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe 25%
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD 25%
Monstrum 80%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 80%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 85%
Mortal Kombat X 75%
Mortal Kombat X: XL Pack 80%
Moto Racer 4 80%
MotoGP23 30%
Moving Out Deluxe Edition 80%
Murdered: Soul Suspect 85%
MX vs ATV Legends 40%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame 85%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 75%
MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure 50%
My Time at Portia 80%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO 80%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy 75%
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Complete Season Pass 40%
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Victory Edition 40%
NASCAR Heat 3 Ultimate Edition 65%
NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition 35%
NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition 40%
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 75%
NBA 2K23 for Xbox One 90%
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition 80%
Nerf Legends 80%
New Tales from the Borderlands 50%
NHL 23 Edição X-Factor – Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S 70%
NHL 23 Xbox One 70%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All 70%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Deluxe Edition 70%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Ultimate Edition 75%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 85%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway 75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition 75%
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers 90%
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… 60%
NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition 50%
NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection 30%
NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition 30%
No More Heroes 3 – Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition 60%
No More Heroes 3 – Xbox Standard Edition 60%
Octopath Traveler 50%
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto 90%
Oh My Godheads 80%
Okami HD 50%
OlliOlli World 50%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition 85%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition 85%
Onimusha: Warlords 60%
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition 75%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps 67%
Ori: The Collection 67%
Outriders 60%
Outriders Worldslayer 50%
Overcooked 75%
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 75%
Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack 50%
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 65%
PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ 50%
PAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC 40%
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition 80%
Patrulha Canina: Grand Prix 40%
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls 40%
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups save Adventure Bay 40%
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle 80%
Pentiment 33%
Peppa Pig: World Adventures 30%
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle 30%
Persona 5 Royal 35%
PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition 65%
PGA TOUR 2K23 for Xbox One 67%
PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition 50%
PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle 70%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy 67%
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition 75%
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night 50%
Planet Coaster: Console Edition 75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 80%
Port Royale 4 Extended Cut 50%
Portal Knights – Legendary Edition 20%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock 67%
Powerstar Golf: Burning Sands Game Pack 67%
Powerstar Golf: City Park Game Pack 67%
Powerstar Golf: Emperor’s Garden Game Pack 67%
Powerstar Golf: Rocky Ridge Game Pack 67%
PowerWash Simulator 20%
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition 75%
Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness 80%
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 80%
Prototype 67%
Prototype 2 70%
Prototype Biohazard Bundle 70%
Psychonauts 75%
Psychonauts 2 65%
Quantum Break 67%
RAD 85%
Rage 2 75%
Railway Empire 50%
Railway Empire 2 10%
Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Y8 80%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 80%
Rare Replay 75%
Real Farm – Gold Edition 80%
ReCore Definitive Edition 75%
Red Dead Online 50%
Red Dead Redemption 2 67%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode 50%
Remnant: From the Ashes 65%
Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition 65%
Resident Evil 75%
Resident Evil 0 75%
RESIDENT EVIL 2 75%
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition 75%
RESIDENT EVIL 3 75%
Resident Evil 4 60%
Resident Evil 5 60%
Resident Evil 6 60%
Resident Evil 7 60%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition 60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition 50%
Resident Evil 7 Season Pass 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition 60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack 67%
Resident Evil Village 50%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition 40%
Resident Evil Village Winters‘ Expansion 25%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle 75%
Resident Evil: RACCOON CITY EDITION 75%
Reus 90%
RIDE 4 85%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition 85%
Riders Republic Gold 75%
Riders Republic Ultimate 75%
RIOT: Civil Unrest 80%
Risk of Rain 75%
Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle 75%
Risk of Rain 2 75%
Rogue Lords 60%
Roguebook Xbox One 50%
Romancing Saga 2 70%
Romancing SaGa 3 70%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story 50%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition 50%
Rune Factory 4 Special 50%
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure 67%
Ryse: Legendary Edition 67%
Saint Kotar 50%
Saints Row 60%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell 85%
SBK22 80%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition 80%
Scars Above 33%
ScreamRide 75%
Scribblenauts: Showdown 90%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance – Deluxe Edition 50%
Sea of Thieves 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition 50%
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 50%
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game 50%
Seven Doors 30%
Shadows: Awakening 67%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 80%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade 60%
Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack 35%
Skyrim Anniversary Edition 67%
Slaycation -dise 60%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition 85%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracs Full Arsenal Edition 75%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 75%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition 75%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 1 & 2 Double Pack 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition 70%
Solo: Islands of the Heart 90%
Sombras da Guerra 90%
Sombras da Guerra: Expansion Pass 85%
SongPop Party 50%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate 60%
Sonic Frontiers Deluxe Edition 40%
Sonic Mania 60%
Soul Hackers 2 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition 60%
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition 85%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole 75%
South Park: The Stick of Truth 75%
South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole 75%
Sparklite 80%
Spellforce III Reforced Complete Bundle 40%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle 60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy 65%
Star Ocean: Divine Force 40%
Star Ocean: Divine Force Deluxe Edition 40%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova 50%
STAR WARS Battlefront II 70%
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition 75%
STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition 65%
STAR WARS: SQUADRONS 80%
State of Decay 2 50%
State of Decay: Breakdown Year-One 75%
State of Decay: Lifeline Year-One 75%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition 75%
STEEP 80%
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition 75%
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town 60%
Stranded Sails 75%
Stranded: Alien Dawn 20%
Strange of -dise Final Fantasy Origin 30%
Stranger of -dise – Final Fantasy Origin – Season Pass 30%
Stranger of -dise Final Fantasy Origin Digital Deluxe Edition 30%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection 67%
Street Outlaws 90%
Street Outlaws 2 80%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe 80%
Strider 70%
Struggling 65%
Sublevel Zero Redux 90%
Sunset Overdrive 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition 75%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition 60%
Surviving the Aftermath: Founder’s Edition 35%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris 85%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET 80%
Syberia 3 70%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master 60%
Tails Of Iron 70%
TALES OF ARISE – DELUXE EDITION 67%
Tango Fiesta 90%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection 40%
TEKKEN 7 – Edição Definitiva 85%
Tell Me Why 75%
TENNIS WORLD TOUR 2 ACE EDITION 80%
Terraria 50%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy 80%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG 75%
The Bioware Bundle 75%
The Bluecoats: North & South 70%
The Count Lucanor 85%
THE CREW 2 – Standard Edition 90%
The Crew 2 Special Edition 90%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me 25%
The Dark Pictures: Season One 40%
The DioField Chronicle 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition 50%
The Disney Afternoon Collection 75%
The Division 2 75%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition 70%
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 80%
The Escapists 2 75%
The Evil Within 75%
The Evil Within 2 80%
The Evil Within Season Pass 60%
The Hunter : Call of The Wild – Master Hunter Bundle 30%
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 45%
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 35%
The LEGO Movie Videogame 75%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game 85%
The Long Reach 85%
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 30%
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story 20%
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition 20%
The Outer Worlds 35%
The Quarry – Xbox One 67%
The Sims 4 – Pacote de Expansão Vida Campestre 50%
The Sims 4 City Living 50%
The Sims 4 Discover University 50%
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle 50%
The Sims 4 Get to Work 50%
The Sims 4 50%
The Sims 4 50%
The Sims 4 50%
The Sims 4 Seasons 50%
The SIMS 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack 50%
The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle 50%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition 80%
The Smurfs – Mission 60%
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition 80%
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series 60%
The Walking Vegetables:Radical Edition 85%
The Witcher 3 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine 40%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone 40%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass 40%
Thehunter: Call Of The Wild 70%
Thief 85%
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 70%
Through the Darkest of Times 67%
Time on Frog Island 60%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep 50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition 67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition 67%
Titanfall 2 75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction 75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle 67%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy 60%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross Gen Bundle 60%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Standard Edition 60%
Torchlight II 70%
Torchlight III 70%
Torment: Tides of Numenera 67%
Tortuga: A pirate`s Tale 20%
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt 70%
Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition 60%
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition ? Deluxe Edition 30%
Tribes of Midgard 60%
Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition 60%
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition 50%
Tropico 6 50%
Truck Driver 50%
TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 30%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure 85%
Underworld Ascendant 75%
Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition 20%
Uno Ultimate Edition 60%
Unravel 2 75%
Unturned 65%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 80%
Vampire the Masquerade Swansong Xbox One 60%
Vaporum 85%
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard 60%
Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus 75%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut 70%
Wasteland Remastered 75%
Watch Dogs Legion 90%
Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One 90%
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? 60%
Wolfenstein II: Digital Deluxe Edition 85%
Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Upgrade 60%
Wolfenstein: The New Order 75%
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood 75%
Wolfenstein: Youngblood 70%
World of Final Fantasy Maxima 60%
Worms Battlegrounds 75%
Worms Rumble Deluxe 80%
WRC Generations 50%
Wuppo 90%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds 80%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 50%
WWE 2K23 Deluxe 35%
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition 35%
XCOM 2 Collection 90%
Yakuza 0 70%
Yakuza 3 Remastered 70%
Yakuza 4 Remastered 70%
Yakuza 5 Remastered 70%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 70%
Yakuza Kiwami 70%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 70%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition 75%
Yoku’s Island Express 75%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 80%
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 80%
Yum Yum Cookstar 80%
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol 50%
Zoo Tycoon 67%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection 67%
After Us 35%
Anno 1800 35%
Cities: Skylines – Remastered 75%
Crusader Kings III 35%
Crusader Kings III : Royal Edition 25%
Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition 30%
Dead Space Remake Standard Edition 30%
Deathloop 75%
Deathloop Deluxe Pack 50%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition 60%
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR 50%
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition 50%
FIFA 23 Series X/S 75%
Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition 35%
Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition 35%
Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition 35%
Ghostwire: Tokyo 67%
Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Upgrade Pack 50%
Goat Simulator 3 40%
Gotham Knights 70%
Gotham Knights Visionary Pack DLC 60%
Grand Theft Auto V 50%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) 15%
Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition 30%
Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition 30%
Homestead Arcana 25%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Game of the Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S 80%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S 80%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S 80%
Iron Harvest Complete Edition 75%
Just Dance 2023 – Standard 65%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition 60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition 60%
Miasma Chronicles 40%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S 85%
NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S 90%
Need for Speed Unbound 70%
Need for Speed Unbound Edição Palace 70%
NHL 23 Series X/S 70%
One Piece Odyssey 40%
Outward Definitive Edition 75%
Rogue Spirit 20%
Roguebook 50%
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition 70%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor 25%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Edição Deluxe 25%
Steelrising 50%
Stray Blade 30%
Syberia – The World Before 40%
The Last Oricru 70%
The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition 33%
The Quarry – Xbox Series X|S 67%
Vampire the Masquerade Swansong Xbox Series 60%
Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series 90%
Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition 40%
Wild Hearts Standard Edition 40%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 80%

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale – Xbox 360 – 14. bis 31. Juli 2023

Spiel Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings 75%
A World of Keflings 75%
Age of Booty 80%
Alan Wake 67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare 67%
Alien Hominid HD 67%
Asura’s Wrath 80%
BattleBlock Theater 67%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 80%
Blue Dragon 67%
Brutal Legend 75%
Call of Duty 2 50%
Call of Duty 3 50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II 70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass 70%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 50%
Call of Duty: World at War 50%
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack 80%
Castlevania Harmony of Despair 67%
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 67%
Castlevania Mirror of Fate HD 75%
Contra 50%
Costume Quest 75%
Dark Void 80%
Darwinia+ 75%
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two 75%
Ducktales: Remastered 75%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara 80%
Fable Anniversary 75%
Fable II 50%
Fable III 50%
Flock! 80%
Fuzion Frenzy 67%
Hard Corps: Uprising 67%
Injustice: Gods Among Us 75%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet 75%
Jade Empire 67%
Joust 67%
Joy Ride Turbo 75%
Lego Batman 75%
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues 75%
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures 75%
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game 75%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy 67%
LEGO Star Wars III 75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga 75%
Lost Odyssey 67%
Lost Planet 2 80%
Lost Planet 3 80%
Lost Planet Lost Colonies 80%
Mass Effect 75%
MEGA MAN 10 80%
MEGA MAN 9 80%
Midway Arcade Origins 75%
Portal: Still Alive 67%
Puzzle Fighter HD 80%
RAGE 60%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X 80%
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City 80%
ScreamRide 75%
Split/Second 75%
Stacking 75%
Star Wars Battlefront 50%
Star Wars Battlefront II 50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy 50%
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 50%
Star Wars Republic Commando 50%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II 75%
Street Fighter IV 80%
Super Meat Boy 67%
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition 80%
The Witcher 2 80%
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings 80%
Toy Story 3 50%
Ultra Street Fighter IV 80%
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgement 50%
Zone of the Enders HD Collection 67%

Um euch noch mehr auf diesen gigantischen Sonderverkauf einzuheizen, gibt es hier noch einen Trailer für euch:

Hier noch ein paar Highlights:

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Anzeige – Deals & Sales

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort