Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW35/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 29. bis zum 5. September 2023.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
Antiquia Lost Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Black Desert: Traveler Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Chronicles of 2 Heroes Smart Delivery 20%
Cyber Protocol + Clumsy Rush + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Pro Gymnast Simulator + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
reky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Skul: The Hero Slayer PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde Smart Delivery 30%
The Shadow Warrior Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: German Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Train Sim World 3: UK Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Train Sim World 3: US Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80%
Wizards of Brandel Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – End of Summer Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
500 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
After Us Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Anthem EA Play 75%
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Blood Bowl 3 Smart Delivery 40%
Bloons TD 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut Add-On 35%
Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut Add-On 35%
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator Smart Delivery 33%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Smart Delivery 40%
Company of Heroes 3 Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Tools Of Torment Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dead Space Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Deliver Us Mars Smart Delivery 33%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Evil Wizard (Xbox) Smart Delivery 20%
F1 23 Smart Delivery 40%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Graze Counter GM Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 15%
Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 50%
InnerSpace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30%
Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 70%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass Add-On 50%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass for Xbox One Add-On 50%
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition Smart Delivery 30%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Metal: Hellsinger – Dream of the Beast Add-On 25%
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		45%
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Pack Add-On 20%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80%
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Smart Delivery 33%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Smart Delivery 30%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Morkredd Smart Delivery 65%
MotoGP 18 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Xbox Game Pass 30%
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang Add-On 50%
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 50%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Persona 3 Portable Xbox Game Pass 30%
Persona 4 Golden Xbox Game Pass 30%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack Add-On 25%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Project Wingman PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
R-Type Final 2 Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3 Add-On 40%
Raiden III x Mikado Maniax Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Smart Delivery 35%
Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 10%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 30%
Road 96: Mile 0 Smart Delivery 33%
Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60%
SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 80%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 65%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Silt Smart Delivery 33%
Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
Slime Rancher 2 Xbox Game Pass 25%
Slime Rancher Secret Style Pack DLC Add-On 40%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sonic Origins Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Split/Second Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Republic Commando Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Street Fighter IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Summer in Mara Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 60%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Temtem Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 67%
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Smart Delivery 40%
The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33%
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition Smart Delivery 40%
The Messenger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 35%
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Thief Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Thymesia Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Toy Story 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Trailmakers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Transformers: Battlegrounds PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade Add-On 65%
Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ultra SFIV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Wanted: Dead Smart Delivery 50%
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Wild Hearts Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – One Piece Franchise Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
One Piece Odyssey Adventure Expansion Pack + 100,000 Berries Add-On 20%
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 1: Void Mirror Prototype Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 2: Where Justice Lies Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 3: The Unfinished Map Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Pre-Order DLC Bundle Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Caesar (character) Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Costume Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Customization Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Garp (character) Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 1 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 2 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Playable Character Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Rob Lucci (character) Add-On 50%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! ONE PIECE Anime Songs
Pack 		Add-On 25%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50%
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Alien: Isolation FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Battlefield 1 Revolution EA Play 75%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One EA Play 65%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bayonetta Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator Smart Delivery 50%
Chorus Smart Delivery 80%
Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Code Vein Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dead Island Definitive Edition FPS Boost Series
X|S 		85%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
Disintegration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Earth Defense Force 2017 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Earth Defense Force 2025 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gleamlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Going Under PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gotham Knights: Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hitman World of Assassination Xbox Game Pass 50%
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
HoPiKo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle Xbox Game Pass 50%
Judgment Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
& 2 		Add-On 67%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle Add-On 85%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 67%
Livelock Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lost in Random EA Play 85%
Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 65%
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 75%
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 50%
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC) Xbox Game Pass 50%
Metro 2033 Redux FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Metro – Last Light Redux FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox
Series X|S 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MLB The Show 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85%
Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
MudRunner Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 65%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
My Friend Pedro FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Onechanbara Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 40%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75%
Port Royale 4 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Race With Ryan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
RIDE 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85%
Ruiner Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Xbox Game Pass 67%
Serious Sam 4 Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 60%
Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Sonic Frontiers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Steelrising – Bastille Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Stunt Kite Masters PC 80%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tango Fiesta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
THE CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras,
Craps, Baccarat, Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ‚em, Blackjack and Page One 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Count Lucanor Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan PC 50%
The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Long Reach Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Sho Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
(Episodes 1-5) 		Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 60%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Train Life: A Railway Simulator Smart Delivery 50%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Twin Mirror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
UFC 4 EA Play 85%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Wasteland 3 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons Add-On 50%
World of Tanks – Marksman Training Add-On 50%
World of Tanks – Multitask Master Add-On 55%
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
90 Soccer Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Albacete Warrior Smart Delivery 30%
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bot Gaiden Smart Delivery 40%
Bullet Beat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Dead by Daylight: A BINDING OF KIN Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Head Case Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Hour of the Witch Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Leatherface Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline Add-On 50%
Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: The Saw Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead Ground Smart Delivery 25%
Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken
Pack) 		Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 67%
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 67%
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023) Add-On 60%
Destiny 2: Lightfall Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Destiny – Level 40 Hunter Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – Level 40 Titan Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – Level 40 Warlock Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny: Rise of Iron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny: The Taken King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Double Puzzled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33%
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary Add-On 60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park Add-On 60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu Add-On 60%
Lab Crisis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Maze Blaze Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Mighty Mage Smart Delivery 25%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Add-On 50%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 2 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 5 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise Extra DLC Pack Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise – Lost Code Hunter Layered Weapon Pack Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise – Stuffed Monster Hunter Layered Weapon
Pack 		Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Capcom Collection Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Seliana Room Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Trendsetter Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 1 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 2 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 3 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 4 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 5 Add-On 40%
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes Xbox Play
Anywhere 		67%
Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Studios Pack Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Vintage Pack Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: World’s Fair Pack Add-On 60%
Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
ReactorX 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		15%
Rip Them Off Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Shootvaders The Beginning Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Soulvars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Unichrome: A 1-bit Unicorn Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Anno 1800 Console Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 60%
Battleship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 50%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 75%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 DLC 2 Pagan: Control Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 80%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 80%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 80%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 70%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack Add-On 50%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
I Am Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC 1 A New God Add-On 60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising – DLC 2: Myths of the Eastern Realm Add-On 60%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
OddBallers Smart Delivery 50%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rayman 3 HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass Add-On 60%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		67%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 70%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack Add-On 80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection pack Add-On 85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
STEEP Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
STEEP Season Pass Add-On 80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 75%
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 60%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO The Call of Yara DLC Add-On 40%
UNO Valhalla DLC Add-On 40%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – No Compromise Add-On 75%
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 80%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Zombi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed Backward
Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed II Backward
Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward
Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward
Compatible 		70%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward
Compatible 		70%
Braid Backward
Compatible 		67%
Brothers in Arms: HH Backward
Compatible 		70%
Castlevania Harmony of Despair Backward
Compatible 		67%
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Backward
Compatible 		75%
Earth Defense Force 2017 Backward
Compatible 		67%
Earth Defense Force 2025 Backward
Compatible 		80%
Far Cry 3 Backward
Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward
Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 67%
Far Cry Classic Backward
Compatible 		70%
Flashback Backward
Compatible 		75%
From Dust Backward
Compatible 		75%
I Am Alive Backward
Compatible 		70%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Backward
Compatible 		75%
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward
Compatible 		85%
LEGO Indiana Jones Backward Compatible 75%
LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Backward
Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Backward
Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Backward
Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Backward
Compatible 		75%
Monday Night Combat Backward
Compatible 		67%
Onechanbara Backward
Compatible 		67%
Outland Backward
Compatible 		70%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward
Compatible 		75%
Rainbow Six Vegas Backward
Compatible 		75%
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
Rayman 3 HD Backward
Compatible 		50%
Rayman Legends Backward
Compatible 		80%
Rayman Origins Backward
Compatible 		67%
Rotastic Backward
Compatible 		80%
Shadow Complex Backward
Compatible 		67%
Split/Second Backward
Compatible 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Battlefront II Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Republic Commando Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Backward Compatible 50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Backward
Compatible 		75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Backward
Compatible 		75%
Street Fighter IV Backward
Compatible 		80%
Street Fighter X Tekken Arcade 80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward
Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward
Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward
Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 70%
Toy Story 3 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Ultra Street Fighter IV Backward
Compatible 		80%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

