Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Super Saver Sale mit großartigen Angeboten

|
11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Absolute Deduction bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Alien: Isolation
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Battlefield 1 Revolution
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Battlefield 4 Premium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Bayonetta
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Ben 10
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock 2 Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Blizzard Arcade Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Boggle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Borderlands 3: Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Bounty Battle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Buildings Have Feelings Too
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Candle: The Power of the Flame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Chorus
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Cloudpunk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Clouds & Sheep 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Code Vein
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
DAKAR 18
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dead Island Definitive Edition
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
85%
|
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Disintegration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Earth Defense Force 2017
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Earth Defense Force 2025
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Foreclosed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gigantosaurus The Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Gleamlight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Going Under
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Gotham Knights: Deluxe
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Hitman World of Assassination
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
HoPiKo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
90%
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Hungry Shark World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Judgment
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
55%
|
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
King of Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
LA Cops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
& 2
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
LEGO The Incredibles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
LEGO Worlds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle
|
Add-On
|
85%
|
Little Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares II
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Livelock
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Lost in Random
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
Lost Judgment
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Mad Max
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Metro 2033 Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Metro – Last Light Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox
Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Monopoly Deal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Monster Harvest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
MotoGP 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
MudRunner
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|
Add-On
|
65%
|
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
My Friend Pedro
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
75%
|
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Onechanbara
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Overcooked! 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Planet Alpha
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Port Royale 4
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Prototype 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Raccoon City Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Race With Ryan
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Resident Evil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 0
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 6
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Revelations
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Triple Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Resident Evil Village
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
RIDE 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
RiMS Racing Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
80%
|
RIOT: Civil Unrest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Risk: Urban Assault
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Rugby 22 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
85%
|
Ruiner
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
90%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Scrabble
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Serious Sam 4
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Shady Part of Me
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sheltered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Shenmue I & II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Slaycation Paradise
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Solo: Islands of the Heart
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Sonic Frontiers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sparklite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Steelrising – Bastille Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
STEEP X Games Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Stunt Kite Masters
|
PC
|
80%
|
Stunt Kite Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Sublevel Zero Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Super Party Sports: Football
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tango Fiesta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
THE CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras,
Craps, Baccarat, Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ‚em, Blackjack and Page One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
The Count Lucanor
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|
PC
|
50%
|
The Escapists 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
The Long Reach
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Sinking City
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
The Surge: Augmented Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
The Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Sho
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
(Episodes 1-5)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: Season Two
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Time on Frog Island
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
70%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Train Life: A Railway Simulator
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Trivial Pursuit Live!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Twin Mirror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
UFC 4
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
UNO Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Vanquish
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Vaporum
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Wasteland 3
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
90%
|
World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
World of Tanks – Marksman Training
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
World of Tanks – Multitask Master
|
Add-On
|
55%
|
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Worms W.M.D
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
80%
|
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
8 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Auf den ersten Blick nichts neues für mich dabei leider.
Kann aber jedem Dying Light und beide Mittelerde empfehlen echt tolle Must Play Titel.
Doch noch soviele Angebote, aber ich verzichte erstmal, meistens sind es eh immer die üblichen verdächtigen im Angebot.
Ein neuer Sale , ist der alte gerade ausgelaufen? Schon heftig wie immer wieder die Spiele „Ausverkauft „ werden.
Die üblichen verdächtigen wieder.
Hoffe jede Woche auf Graveyard Keeper..
PS und PC hatten die neue Edition mit allen DLC bereits vor Wochen im Sale 😑
Switch bekam ja leider den letzten DLC nicht..
Demon slayer interessiert mich aber jetzt kommt Starfield raus, also wirds leider nichts
RE3 und Village sind gefühlt alle paar Wochen im Sale. 😅
Warte noch auf gute Deals für Elden Ring / Hogwarts Legacy und Jedi Lone Survivor. Leider alle nicht dabei…
Little Hope und House of Ashes schon zugeschlagen
Halloween kann kommen