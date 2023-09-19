Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW38/2023

4 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold
Übersicht
Image: Microsoft / Deals with Gold DWG

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 19. bis zum 26. September 2023.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Game Pass Add-on Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
2020 Ama Pro Motocross Championship Add-On 60%
2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Add-On 30%
[Revival] DOA6 Alluring Mandarin Dress Set Add-On 50%
[Revival] DOA6 Sexy Bunny Costume Set Add-On 50%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader Add-On 67%
Alien: Isolation Last Survivor Bonus Content Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – Corporate Lockdown Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – Crew Expendable Bonus Content Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – Lost Contact Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – Safe Haven Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – The Trigger Add-On 50%
Alien: Isolation – Trauma Add-On 50%
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit Add-On 20%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 60%
Aven Colony – Cerulean Vale Add-On 65%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror Add-On 80%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm Add-On 80%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 3: River of Blood Add-On 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80%
Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle Add-On 25%
Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Pack Add-On 35%
Cult of the Lamb – Heretic Pack Add-On 30%
Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Ultimate Content Set Add-On 50%
Deep Rock Galactic – Biohazard Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Dawn of the Dread Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Rival Tech Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Robot Rebellion Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Roughneck Pack Add-On 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Supporter Upgrade Add-On 67%
Dredge – Blackstone Key Add-On 20%
Far Cry 6 DLC 2 Pagan: Control Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack Add-On 60%
Golf With Your Friends – Bouncy Castle Course Add-On 20%
Golf With Your Friends – Caddy Pack Add-On 20%
Golf With Your Friends – Pizza Party Pack Add-On 20%
Golf With Your Friends – Racing Pack Add-On 20%
Golf With Your Friends – Sports Pack Add-On 20%
Golf With Your Friends – Summer Party Pack Add-On 20%
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy Add-On 40%
Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 3 Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 3 – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Batman Expansion Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Batman Expansion – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Looney Tunes Expansion Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Looney Tunes Expansion – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Monster Trucks Expansion Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Monster Trucks Expansion – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Pass Vol. 1 Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Pass Vol. 1 – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Pass Vol. 2 Add-On 75%
Hot Wheels – Pass Vol. 2 – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 90%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 Add-On 90%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 Add-On 90%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3 Add-On 90%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Upgrade Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack Add-On 30%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack Add-On 40%
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content Add-On 65%
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection Add-On 60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Add-On 60%
Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 50%
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection Add-On 50%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn Add-On 50%
LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett
Character Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 Add-On 67%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection Add-On 67%
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends DLC Add-On 30%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Call to Arms Add-On 50%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere Add-On 50%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Add-On 50%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague Add-On 33%
Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Credits Multiplier Add-On 60%
Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Customization Pack Pixel Blast Add-On 50%
Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Customization Pack Thunderstorm Add-On 50%
MotoGP 23 – VIP Multiplier Pack Add-On 40%
Moving Out – Movers In Paradise Add-On 50%
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack Add-On 50%
Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil Add-On 40%
MX vs ATV Legends – Kawasaki Pack Add-On 30%
MX vs ATV Legends – KTM Pack Add-On 30%
MXGP 2021 – Credits Multiplier Add-On 80%
MXGP 2021 – Credits Multiplier – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 80%
Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle Add-On 60%
Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair Bundle Add-On 60%
Port Royale 4 – Buccaneers Add-On 30%
R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack I Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack II Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack III Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2: OFX-X MARIKO R-Craft Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Down Under Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – France Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Germany Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Japan Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Mexico Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Northern Europe Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – The Great Lakes Add-On 50%
SBK 22 – VIP Multiplier Pack Add-On 80%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bonus Pack Add-On 50%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Season Pass Add-On 50%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Unit and Scenario Pack 1 Add-On 40%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Unit and Scenario Pack 2 Add-On 40%
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Unit and Scenario Pack 3 Add-On 40%
Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse Add-On 40%
Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles Add-On 40%
SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 5: Build & Dispatch Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 6: Haul & Hustle Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Season 7: Compete & Conquer Add-On 33%
Sonic Origins: Plus Expansion Pack Add-On 25%
Soul Hackers 2 – Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers Add-On 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – Booster Item Pack Add-On 60%
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack Add-On 25%
The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack Add-On 35%
The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Add-On 30%
The Survivalists – Monkey Business Pack Add-On 50%
Trailmakers: Airborne Expansion Add-On 20%
Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion Add-On 25%
Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies Add-On 35%
Tropico 6 – Festival Add-On 35%
Tropico 6 – Lobbyistico Add-On 50%
Tropico 6 – New Frontiers Add-On 15%
Tropico 6 – Spitter Add-On 50%
Two Point Campus: School Spirits Add-On 50%
Two Point Campus: Space Academy Add-On 30%
Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters Add-On 65%
Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack Add-On 65%
Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid Add-On 65%
Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack Add-On 65%
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass Add-On 20%
World of Tanks – Master Flanker Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Modern Jumpstart Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Crème de la crème Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends – Small Treasure Add-On 20%
Worms Rumble – Action All-Stars Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack Add-On 50%
Worms Rumble – Bank Heist Double Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Captain & Shark Double Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Cats & Dogs Double Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Emote Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Honor & Death Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Legends Pack Add-On 60%
Worms Rumble – Spaceworm and Alien Double Pack Add-On 60%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set Add-On 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set Add-On 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set Add-On 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set Add-On 75%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
[DMC5] – Alt Heroine Colors Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25%
[DMC5] – Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 25%
[DMC5] – Taunt Trio Add-On 25%
[DMC5] – V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Vergil Early Unlock Pack Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20%
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
CATAN – Console Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Clumsy Rush Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Add-On 20%
Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – People of the Dragon Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack Add-On 25%
Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack Add-On 25%
Deathsmiles III
– Additional Characters Gothic wa Mahou Otome 5 Characters Set 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Proud Souls (200,000) Add-On 35%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Red Orbs (300,000) Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super
Dante/Super Vergil 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Unlock All Modes Add-On 30%
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50%
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 25%
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue Orb Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank Announcers Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title Calls Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere R Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01 Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action Cutscenes Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Mega Buster Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta Breaker Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet Surrender Add-On 20%
Disney Dreamlight Valley Xbox Game Pass 30%
Disney Dreamlight Valley  Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35%
DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50%
DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – Taunt Quartet Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack Add-On 20%
DMC5SE – Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20%
Dobo’s Heroes Smart Delivery 80%
F1 23 Champions Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
GUNBIRD PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
GUNBIRD 2 PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 55%
Kao the Kangaroo Oh! Well DLC Add-On 40%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 90%
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Metal Black S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Mighty Goose Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Add-On 50%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 2 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 5 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 6 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 7 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 8 Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise Extra DLC Pack Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise – Lost Code Hunter Layered Weapon Pack Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise – Stuffed Monster Hunter Layered Weapon
Pack 		Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Capcom Collection Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Seliana Room Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Trendsetter Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 1 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 2 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 3 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 4 Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Bundle 5 Add-On 40%
Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70%
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70%
Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Prizma Puzzle Prime Smart Delivery 20%
Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Play
Anywhere 		30%
REPLICA（レプリカ） PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Resident Evil 0 Claire Costume: Elza Walker Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack Add-On 50%
Resident Evil 0 Rebecca T-Shirt Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Military Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Noir Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack Add-On 50%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Arklay Sheriff Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Noir Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Chris Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Jill Model Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap Add-On 25%
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Weapon: Sentinel Nine‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Weapon: Skull Shaker‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Extra DLC Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: Casual‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon & Ashley Costumes: Romantic‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Accessory: Sunglasses (Sporty)‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: Hero‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Leon Costume & Filter: Villain‘ Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Treasure Map: Expansion Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (B) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (C) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (D) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (E) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x1 (F) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (B) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (C) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x3 (D) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket x5 (A) Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 4 Original Ver.‘ Soundtrack Swap Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Re:Verse – Premium Pass Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x10 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x3 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Re:verse – RP Booster x50 Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33%
Resident Evil Resistance – Leon & Claire Survivor Costume
2-Pack 		Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Resident Evil Village – Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Village – Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Street Wolf Outfit Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Survival Resources Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Trauma Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion Add-On 25%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Samurai Aces PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
SiNKR Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
SiNKR 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 85%
Super Cyborg Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
TENGAI Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
The Final Evolution of DEEEER Add-On 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Beatrice Add-On 60%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Greed Add-On 60%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Hazama Add-On 60%
The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Trash Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
WeakWood Throne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – The Game Awards Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle Smart Delivery 20%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
DREDGE Smart Delivery 20%
Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 65%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 85%
One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Railway Empire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Syberia – The World Before Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Smart Delivery 60%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 50%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Specials Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Circa Infinity Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 60%
Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Garfield Lasagna Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
GUNBARICH PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Gunborg: Dark Matters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
League of Enthusiastic Losers + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Smart Delivery 75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Smart Delivery 75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Oaken Smart Delivery 30%
Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 75%
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pro Gymnast Simulator + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rally Rock N Racing Smart Delivery 40%
SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Sophstar Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
STRIKERS 1945 PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
STRIKERS 1945 II PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
STRIKERS 1945 III PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Tokyo Game Show 2023 Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set
 		Add-On 50%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Alphadia Neo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Asdivine Cross Smart Delivery 50%
Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 40%
Attack on Titan Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 Smart Delivery 25%
Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 80%
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Castlevania Sotn Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE
EDITION 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50%
Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 60%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Deathsmiles III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass 		Add-On 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dragon Blaze PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		83%
Dungeon and Gravestone Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50%
Ghost Sync Smart Delivery 40%
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 20%
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Smart Delivery 40%
Infinite Links Smart Delivery 35%
Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Smart Delivery 40%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle Add-On 30%
Loop8: Summer of Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 60%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Smart Delivery 33%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Smart Delivery 30%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 70%
Neon Abyss – Alter Ego Add-On 50%
Neon Abyss – Chrono Trap Add-On 50%
Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack Add-On 50%
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Xbox Game Pass 30%
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Smart Delivery 60%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 40%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle
Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Resident Evil 4 (2005) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame And Strategy
Expansion Pack Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ruinverse Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Rune Factory 4 Special Xbox Game Pass 50%
Samurai Warriors 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55%
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Add-On 30%
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Silver Nornir Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Soul Hackers 2 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – DLC Bundle Add-On 60%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 50%
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox Game Pass 60%
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Super Sami Roll Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
The Rumble Fish 2 Smart Delivery 35%
The Smile Alchemist Smart Delivery 35%
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 70%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 40%
Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition Add-On 40%
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Xbox Game Pass 30%
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
World of Final Fantasy Maxima Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zero Gunner 2- Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
BioShock Backward
Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den Add-On 50%
BioShock Infinite Backward
Compatible 		70%
Borderlands Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Backward
Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70%
Call of Duty 2 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward
Compatible 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Backward
Compatible 		50%
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward
Compatible 		80%
Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward
Compatible 		80%
Castlevania: Harmony of Depair Backward
Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward
Compatible 		67%
Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate Backward
Compatible 		75%
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward
Compatible 		67%
Duke Nukem Forever Backward
Compatible 		80%
Mafia II Backward
Compatible 		75%
Prey Backward
Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD Backward
Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Backward
Compatible 		80%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward
Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Backward
Compatible 		75%
Spec Ops: The Line Backward
Compatible 		80%
Street Fighter 4 Backward
Compatible 		80%
Street Fighter X Tekken Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Bureau – Hangar 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Backward
Compatible 		85%
The Darkness Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Backward
Compatible 		80%
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward
Compatible 		80%
XCOM: Enemy Within Backward
Compatible 		80%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

4 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  2. Toxic Growler 710 XP Neuling | 19.09.2023 - 18:00 Uhr

    War kurz davor nochmal Black ops 2 digital zu kaufen aber mit Karten dlc, sind’s dann doch wieder 30€. Wer weiß wie lange sie die Server wieder online halten

    0
  4. Hey Iceman 608635 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Platin | 19.09.2023 - 18:41 Uhr

    Seh mir die Liste gar nicht an, komm wegen dem blöden Starfield eh zu nichts 😭

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort