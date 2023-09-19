Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW38/2023

|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft Set
–
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate
Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Alphadia Neo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Asdivine Cross
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Asdivine Saga
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Attack on Titan
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Azure Striker GUNVOLT
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Balan Wonderworld
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Capcom Fighting Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
55%
|
Capcom Fighting Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Castlevania Advance Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Castlevania Sotn
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Contra Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Contra: Rogue Corps
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Corpse Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE
EDITION
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dark Souls III
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dark Souls III: Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Dark Souls: Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Dead Rising
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dead Rising 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dead Rising 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
DEADCRAFT
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Deathsmiles I・II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
Devil May Cry HD Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Dragon Ball The Breakers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dragon Blaze
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
20%
|
Dragon Quest Builders 2
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
40%
|
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
35%
|
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
83%
|
Dungeon and Gravestone
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Final Fantasy IX
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Final Fantasy VII
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ghost Sync
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Infinite Links
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Kingdom Hearts III
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Legend of the Tetrarchs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Loop8: Summer of Gods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Lost Judgment Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Mega Man 11
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Monster Hunter Rise
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Narita Boy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Neon Abyss
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Neon Abyss – Alter Ego
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Neon Abyss – Chrono Trap
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
30%
|
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
No More Heroes 3 Xbox
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Octopath Traveler
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Persona 5 Royal
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle
Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Resident Evil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 0
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 4
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
33%
|
Resident Evil 4 (2005)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 6
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Resident Evil Revelations
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Village
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame And Strategy
Expansion Pack Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Romancing SaGa 2
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
70%
|
Romancing SaGa 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Ruinverse
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Rune Factory 4 Special
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Samurai Warriors 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
55%
|
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Shining Resonance Refrain
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Silver Nornir
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
Skelattack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Soul Hackers 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – DLC Bundle
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Super Sami Roll
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
TEKKEN 7
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
The DioField Chronicle
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The Rumble Fish 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
The Smile Alchemist
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Valkyria Chronicles 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
30%
|
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
World of Final Fantasy Maxima
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Zero Gunner 2-
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Und ich dachte, es gibt kein Gold mehr.
War kurz davor nochmal Black ops 2 digital zu kaufen aber mit Karten dlc, sind’s dann doch wieder 30€. Wer weiß wie lange sie die Server wieder online halten
Danke für die Auflistung 👍✌️ Geht halt doch einfach weiter mit den Deals. 😁
Seh mir die Liste gar nicht an, komm wegen dem blöden Starfield eh zu nichts 😭