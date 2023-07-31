Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW30/2023 enden heute

Die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Angebote neigen sich dem Ende und wir möchten euch heute noch einmal daran erinnern, dass ihr die Gunst der Stunden nutzen solltet, um euch noch einmal die Xbox-Rabatte genauer anzuschauen.
Alle Deals with Gold-Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold-, Xbox Game Pass Core- (ab 14. September) oder Ultimate-Abonnement.
Dazu warten über 800 Angebote im Ultimate Sale auf euch, der ebenfalls in wenigen Stunden vorüber ist.
Aktuelle Angebote
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|35%
|Alphadia Genesis
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Atomic Heart
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Battle Brothers – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Blade of Darkness
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Chained Echoes
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Dead Island 2
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Duke Nukem Forever
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Evasion From Hell
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Goetia
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|I Am Alive
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Liege Dragon
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Metro Exodus – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Monopoly Plus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|orbit.industries
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Othercide
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Rayman Origins
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|67%
|Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Riders Republic
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Risk: Urban Assault
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Seasons after Fall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|SELF: Where’s my father
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Shadow Gangs
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Shady Part of Me
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Skinny and Franko: Fists of Violence
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Skycadia
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|SnowRunner – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|STAB STAB STAB!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Strategic Mind: The Pacific
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Tales from the Borderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|The Darkness
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Darkness II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Smile Alchemist
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The Surge
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road
|Add-On
|70%
|TramSim: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Wasteland 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wingspan + European Expansion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Wingspan + European Expansion + Seasonal Decorative Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Zombi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox 360 Deals – 25. bis 31. Juli 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Viele weitere Angebote findet ihr hier:
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Sind ja sehr viele Spiele, da müsste ja eigentlich für jeden etwas dabei sein.