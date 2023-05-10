Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Nicht verpassen: Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale

Diesen Sale dürft ihr nicht verpassen! Im neuen Xbox Game Studios Publisher Ausverkauf gibt es etliche Angebote und bemerkenswerte Rabatte.

Der Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale präsentiert euch heute einige auserwählte Rabatte für eure Xbox an. So gibt es das Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle, das Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-on und vieles mehr zum Sonderpreis!

Die vollständige Liste findet ihr hier:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Publisher Sale – 09. bis 16. Mai 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
A World of Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75%
Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Broken Age Xbox Game Pass 85%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 75%
Feeding Frenzy EA Play 75%
Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 45%
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Add-On 25%
Frogger Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Fruit Ninja Kinect 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Galaga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hydro Thunder Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Ikaruga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Jade Empire Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 80%
Massive Chalice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 80%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 80%
Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 80%
PAC-MAN Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Portal: Still Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 75%
Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 80%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 65%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75%
Radiant Silvergun Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 80%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 75%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75%
ScreamRide (Back Compat) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Stacking Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 67%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Welche Angebote aus diesem Sonderverkauf könnt ihr empfehlen? Und falls ihr noch weitere Sonderangebote entdecken möchtet, dann schaut bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold vorbei.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  2. Jassin 4500 XP Beginner Level 2 | 10.05.2023 - 21:14 Uhr

    Beim durchscrollen dachte ich kurze Zeit das hört garnicht mehr auf😂

    Aber schon paar ganz nice Sachen dabei, coole Aktion

    0
    • Hey Iceman 562925 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Gold | 10.05.2023 - 21:39 Uhr

      Ja und dann denkt man, wow endlich im Angebot. Da schlage ich zu und erschrecke dann, weil ich es schonmal gekauft habe 🤦🏽‍♂️

      0
  3. Goburd 14460 XP Leetspeak | 10.05.2023 - 21:49 Uhr

    Wasteland 2 könnte ich mir mal wieder holen oder die Barden Trilogie (habe nie alle gespielt) klingen interessant.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort