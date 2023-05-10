Der Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale präsentiert euch heute einige auserwählte Rabatte für eure Xbox an. So gibt es das Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle, das Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-on und vieles mehr zum Sonderpreis!
Die vollständige Liste findet ihr hier:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Publisher Sale – 09. bis 16. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|A World of Keflings
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alan Wake
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alien Hominid HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|As Dusk Falls
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|BattleBlock Theater
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Battletoads
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bleeding Edge
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Blue Dragon
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Broken Age
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Costume Quest (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Crackdown 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Crimson Dragon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Darwinia+
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Feeding Frenzy
|EA Play
|75%
|Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
|Add-On
|25%
|Frogger
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Fruit Ninja Kinect 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Galaga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Gears 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears 5 – Hivebusters
|Add-On
|50%
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Gears Tactics
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears Triple Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Halo 3: ODST
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Halo Infinite (Campaign)
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Halo – Reach
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Hydro Thunder
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Ikaruga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Jade Empire
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Lost Odyssey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Mass Effect (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Massive Chalice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Ori: The Collection
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|PAC-MAN
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Portal: Still Alive
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Psychonauts
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Psychonauts 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Quantum Break
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Radiant Silvergun
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rare Replay
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ReCore
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ScreamRide
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ScreamRide (Back Compat)
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Stacking
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Super Meat Boy
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Trials HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Wasteland Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Zoo Tycoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Welche Angebote aus diesem Sonderverkauf könnt ihr empfehlen? Und falls ihr noch weitere Sonderangebote entdecken möchtet, dann schaut bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold vorbei.
Feine Sache, da kann man in der Tat einiges sparen.
Beim durchscrollen dachte ich kurze Zeit das hört garnicht mehr auf😂
Aber schon paar ganz nice Sachen dabei, coole Aktion
Ja und dann denkt man, wow endlich im Angebot. Da schlage ich zu und erschrecke dann, weil ich es schonmal gekauft habe 🤦🏽♂️
Wasteland 2 könnte ich mir mal wieder holen oder die Barden Trilogie (habe nie alle gespielt) klingen interessant.
Super danke für die Infos ☝️.