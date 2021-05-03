Xbox Game Pass: Diese Spiele gibt es im Mai 2021 im Abonnement

Microsoft hat eine neue Ladung an Spielen enthüllt, die im Mai 2021 im Xbox Game Pass enthalten sind.
Werft einen Blick auf die Liste um zu erfahren, welche Spiele in diesem Monat auf Konsole, in der Cloud oder auf dem PC mit einem Xbox Game Pass Abonnement spielbar sind.
Xbox Game Pass Spiele – Mai 2021
- 04. Mai 2021 – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Konsole und PC)
- 06. Mai 2021 – FIFA 21 (Konsole, PC, Game Pass Ultimate)
- 06. Mai 2021 – Outlast 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 06. Mai 2021 – Steep (Cloud und Konsole)
- 13. Mai 2021 – Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole und PC)
- 13. Mai 2021 – Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. Mai 2021 – Psychonauts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. Mai 2021 – Red Dead Online (Cloud und Konsole)
- 13. Mai 2021 – Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)
- 20. Mai 2021 – The Wild at Heart (Konsole)
- 21. Mai 2021 – Knockout City (Konsole mit Game Pass Ultimate)
jamboi
jamboi
03.05.2021 - 15:38 Uhr
xRISCHIx
xRISCHIx
03.05.2021 - 15:39 Uhr
Moe Skywalker
Moe Skywalker
03.05.2021 - 15:42 Uhr
Kann dragon quest builders 2 nur empfehlen. Habs auf der switch 300+ stunden
Sauber, gefällt mir was da diesen Monat rein kommt, vielleicht kommt ja noch die ein oder andere Überraschung.
Aber FF10, da wird sich jemand freuen.
Hmm davon würde mich nur der Pikmin Klon The Wild at Heart interessieren.