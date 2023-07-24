Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW30/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Mr. Run and Jump – 25. Juli 2023
Remnant II – 25. Juli 2023
One Button Games 5-in-1 – 26. Juli 2023
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – 27. Juli 2023
Eden’s Last Sunrise – 27. Juli 2023
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – 27. Juli 2023
The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 27. Juli 2023
Birth – 28. Juli 2023
Demonic Supremacy – 28. Juli 2023
No Place Like Home – 28. Juli 2023
Spectrolite – Speed Life – 28. Juli 2023
Working Hard Collection – 28. Juli 2023
World Of Solitaire – 28. Juli 2023
