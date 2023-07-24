Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW30/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Mr. Run and Jump – 25. Juli 2023

Mr. Run and Jump im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Remnant II – 25. Juli 2023



Remnant II im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Remnant II – Preis noch nicht bekannt

One Button Games 5-in-1 – 26. Juli 2023

One Button Games 5-in-1 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

One Button Games 5-in-1 – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – 27. Juli 2023



Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Preis nochnicht bekannt

Eden’s Last Sunrise – 27. Juli 2023



Eden’s Last Sunrise im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Eden’s Last Sunrise – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – 27. Juli 2023



Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – Preis noch nicht bekannt

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 27. Juli 2023



The Expanse: A Telltale Series im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Preis noch nicht belannt

Birth – 28. Juli 2023



Birth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Birth – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Demonic Supremacy – 28. Juli 2023



Demonic Supremacy im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

No Place Like Home – 28. Juli 2023



No Place Like Home im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

No Place Like Home – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Spectrolite – Speed Life – 28. Juli 2023



Spectrolite – Speed Life im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Spectrolite – Speed Life – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Working Hard Collection – 28. Juli 2023



Working Hard Collection im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Working Hard Collection – Preis noch nicht bekannt

World Of Solitaire – 28. Juli 2023



World Of Solitaire im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

World Of Solitaire – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.