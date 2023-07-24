Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW30/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

 

Mr. Run and Jump 25. Juli 2023

Remnant II –  25. Juli 2023

One Button Games 5-in-1 – 26. Juli 2023

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – 27. Juli 2023

Eden’s Last Sunrise – 27. Juli 2023

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara – 27. Juli 2023

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 27. Juli 2023

Birth – 28. Juli 2023

  • Birth – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Demonic Supremacy – 28. Juli 2023

No Place Like Home – 28. Juli 2023

Spectrolite – Speed Life – 28. Juli 2023

Working Hard Collection – 28. Juli 2023

World Of Solitaire – 28. Juli 2023

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

