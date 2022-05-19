Xbox Store: Diese Spiele mit extra Rabatt sind heute neu

Heute sind in der 20. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative – 59,99 Euro
- Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition –
49,99 Euro– 39,99 Euro
- DEADCRAFT – 24,99 Euro – 22,49 Euro
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro – 33,99 Euro
- Ogre: Console Edition – 22,49 Euro
- OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER –
69,99 €– 62,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Pre-order 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – Pre-order 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – Pre-order – 109,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One – 59,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Crème de la Crème – 39,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Aery – A New Frontier – 9,99 Euro
- Arma Reforger (Game Preview) – 29,99 Euro
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale – – 3,99 Euro
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Xbox Series X|S) – 4,99 Euro
- Century: Age of ashes – Valkürian Prelude Edition – kostenlos
- Citizen Sleeper – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – 14,99 Euro (XGP)
- Divination: Console Edition – – 3,99 Euro
- Dog’s Donuts – 3,99 Euro
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – noch nicht verfügbar – (XGP)
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Flippin Kaktus – – 9,59 Euro
- Get-A-Grip Chip – 9,99 Euro
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs – – 2,32 Euro
- HellGunner – 4,99 Euro – 3,99 Euro
- Infinite Links – 14,99 Euro
- Lethis – Path of Progress – 19,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Bundle – – 39,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Bundle – – 59,99 Euro
- MY LITTLE PONY: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 39,99 Euro
- Outward: Definitive Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Paratopic – 5,49 Euro
- Radon Break – 6,99 Euro
- RiffTrax: The Game – – 8,99 Euro
- Source of Madness – 19,99 Euro
- The Ascent: Cyber Edition – Xbox- 59,99 Euro
- This War of Mine: Final Cut – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Tourist Bus Simulator – 29,99 Euro
- Trek to Yomi – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 24,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wingspan (Flügelschlag) + Europa-Erweiterung – 26,99 Euro – 21,59 Euro
- Wingspan + Europa-Erweiterung + Jahreszeiten-Dekopaket – – 25,19 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Replica – 4,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Sniper Elite 5 Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
