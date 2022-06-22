Xbox Store: Diese Spiele mit extra Rabatt sind neu im Store

Im Xbox Store sind in der 25. Kalenderwoche 2022 neue Spiele verfügbar. Wir verraten euch jetzt, welche Games auf euch warten und welche Rabatte es diesmal gibt.

Heute sind in der 25. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.

Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen

Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  1. Omag Croft 6855 XP Beginner Level 3 | 22.06.2022 - 08:59 Uhr

    Ist das neu dass einige Spiele nicht Smart Delivery unterstützen?
    Bei einigen Vorbestellungen wie z. B. bei Callisto Protocol wird zwischen einer Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S-Version unterschieden.

    0
    • David Wooderson 153411 XP God-at-Arms Silber | 22.06.2022 - 09:24 Uhr

      Nein schon von Anfang an so.
      Microsoft kommt zwar den Herstellern großzügig entgegen aber letztlich müssen sie nicht mitmachen wenn sie es nicht wollen. 🤷🏼

      0
  2. OdinRonja 3180 XP Beginner Level 2 | 22.06.2022 - 09:04 Uhr

    schade das die Shadowrun Trilogy nur auf Englich ist auf dem PC hat sie Deutsche Texte.

    0

