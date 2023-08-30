Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – August 2023
- Revhead – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – 34,99 €
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation –
29,99 €– 25,49 €
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Summum Aeterna – 19,99 €
- The Isle Tide Hotel –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – August 2023
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Ashina: The Red Witch –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – 39,99 €
- Aery – Flow of Time – 9,99 €
- A Castle Full of Cats –
3,99 €– 3,19 €
- Astro Flame Starfighter –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Adventurous Mind – 49,99 €
- Adore – 19,99 €
- Acceptance –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Blasphemous 2 – 29,99 €
- Boxville – 9,99 €
- Black Skylands: Founders Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Bloomyth & Strong Moon Bundle – 11,99 €
- Bright Lights of Svetlov –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Chess Royal –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Chrome Wolf – 14,99 €
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Cube Airport –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Comic Book Legends – 39,99 €
- Dust & Neon – Preis liegt nicht vor
- DPS Idle – 0,00€
- Dawn of the Monsters: Vollversion inklusive Arcade + Charakter-DLC-Paket
- DreamWorks-Kids-Paket – 19,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe Kart – 29,99 € – 26,99 €
- Die After Sunset – 19,99 €
- Das Kaninchen-verrückte Abenteuer – 4,99 €
- Embraced By Autumn –
18,99 €– 15,19 €
- Fruit Adventure – 4,99 €
- Fluffy Milo –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- Gnomes Garden 8: Return of the Queen – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition – 99,99 €
- Hello Engineer – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – 4,99 €
- Have Fun Together – 49,99 €
- Heavenly Bodies – 20,49 €
- HUMANKIND – 49,99 €
- HUMANKIND – Heritage Edition – 59,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Iron Danger – 19,99 €
- King of the Hat – 19,99 €
- Lost Eidolons – 34,99 €
- Legend Bowl – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Let’s Build a Zoo: Ultimate Bundle –
33,99 €– 30,59 €
- Let’s Build a Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey Bundle – 26,99 €
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition – 24,99 €
- Marble It Up! Ultra –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Mondealy – 11,99 €
- Mirrored Souls – 14,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – 79,99 €
- Moving Out 2 – 29,99 €
- Moving Out + Moving Out 2 Bundle – 44,99 €
- No Place Like Home –
24,99 €– 21,24 €
- Overdriven Evolution – 14,99 €
- Overwatch 2: Vollständige Heldensammlung – 19,99 €
- Overwatch 2: Heldensammlung – 4,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Kakuro – 4,99 €
- Potata: fairy flower –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Pirate Bloopers –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Quake II – 9,99 € – (XGP)
- Quantum: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Riders Republic Complete Edition – 99,99 €
- Riders Republic 360 Edition – 79,99 €
- Riders Republic Skate Edition – 59,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Running Fable – 7,99 €
- Roads of Time 2 – 4,99 €
- Skábma – Snowfall – 24,99 €
- Stray –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – 12,49 €
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – 29,99 €
- SHINOBI NON GRATA – 14,99 €
- Sniper Elite 5 Complete Edition – 109,99 €
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Truth – 12,99 €
- Tanky Tanks 2 – 9,99 €
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- There Is No Light –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- The Red Exile – Survival Horror –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- Night Reverie – 14,99 €
- Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – 29,99 €
- Paket: SMITE x Avatar – 23,99 €
- Paleo Pines –
29,99 €– 25,49 €
- Save Koch – 14,99 €
- Under The Waves – 29,99 €
- Venba –
14,99 €– 12,74 € – (XGP)
- Virgo Versus The Zodiac – Preis liegt nicht vor
- World Soccer Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Erfahrener Veteran – 0,00 €
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 2023 Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- Weedcraft Inc & Moonshine Inc – Risky Business Bundle – 37,99 €
- Warstone TD Gold Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
- WrestleQuest – 29,99 €
- X-Pack –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Zombie Derby –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Ad Infinitum –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Ad Infinitum – Nightmare Edition – 49,99 €
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – 49,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bloons TD 6 – 29,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty & Quadra Vigilante Vorbesteller-Bonus – 29,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Cats and the Other Lives – 19,99 €
- Chants of Sennaar –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- CyberTD – 19,99 €
- Days of Doom – 29,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Hexapoda – 12,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- How 2 Escape – 14,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Into The Sky – 9,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition vorbestellen – 149,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba-Edition vorbestellen – 99,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox One vorbestellen – 69,99 EUR
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus –
109,99 €– 98,99 €
- Paleo Pines –
29,99 €– 25,49 €
- Party Animals – 17,99 €
- Party Animals Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Sea of Stars – 34,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- Summum Aeterna – 19,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Sea of Stars – 34,99 € – (XGP)
- Spielpaket River City Girls 1, 2 und Zero – 74,99 €
- The Making of Karateka – 19,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- Tenebris Pictura – 19,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Isle Tide Hotel –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition –
64,99 €– 51,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Special Edition –
104,99 €– 83,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition –
44,99€– 35,99 €
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Under The Waves – 29,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wildmender – 24,99 €
