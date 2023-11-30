Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

6 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2023

Neue Pre-Order:

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2023

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

6 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. MuddaTui 61195 XP Stomper | 30.11.2023 - 10:19 Uhr

    Motesolo: 30 Jahre ohne Freundin erinnert mich an einen Bekannten, der allerdings 37 Jahre dazu gebraucht hat. Und mich dann zugelabert hat mit seiner ersten richtigen Erfahrung, nach seiner Puppe.🙈😂 Wer zur Hölle kauft sowas?

    Für mich ist Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pflichtkauf und wird definitiv Day One gezockt! 😊

    1
    • David Wooderson 260026 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 30.11.2023 - 10:22 Uhr

      Vielleicht wollte er ja Zauberer werden und muss deshalb bis 30 Jungfrau bleiben. 😆

      1
      • MuddaTui 61195 XP Stomper | 30.11.2023 - 10:47 Uhr

        Ich will das gar nicht so genau wissen, mir reichen für heute die Bilder im Kopf. Der Typ hat mich für den Rest meines Daseins getriggert!

        0
  2. AnCaptain4u 66070 XP Romper Domper Stomper | 30.11.2023 - 10:29 Uhr

    Fehlt zwar auf der Liste aber werde mir gleich in der Mittagspause die Standard-Version von Gangs of Sherwood holen 💚

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort