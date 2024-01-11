Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Ultimate Edition – 66,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 4 – 14,99 €
- Adventure Tanks – 9,99 €
- Alina of the Arena – 14,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 49,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 59,99 €
- Chessarama – 14,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition – 14,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition – 59,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Pre-Order – 44,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Railbreak – 19,99 €
- Rising Dusk – 9,99 €
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 79,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Deluxe Ed. – 109,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Trinity Fusion – 19,99 €
- Trinity Fusion Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- SteamWorld Build –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- SteamWorld Build & Dig Bundle –
34,99 €– 31,49 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
Fuga schönes Spiel besonders die Geschichte ist es wert es zu spielen.