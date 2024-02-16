Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Neben den weiter unten aufgelisteten Spielen sind auch diese Bundles, DLCs und Early Access-Versionen erschienen:
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Made in Italy Expansion Pack – 9,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Manga Free Pack – kostenlos
- Bau-Simulator – Year 2 Season Pass – 24,99 €
- Weedcraft Inc + Legend of Keepers – Underworld Business Bundle – 34,99 €
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2024
Alle Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2024
Knights of Braveland
Power Racing Bundle
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Persona 3 Reload
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Project Downfall
GINSHA
Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend
Draw Rider Remake
Dreamland Solitaire
Mighty Aphid 2
Alisa: A Survival Horror Adventure
Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan
Xbox Controller Dream Vapor
Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
The Inquisitor
Cannibal Abduction
INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
Mustache In Hell
Jubilee
Prisonela DX
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
Deathly Dangerous
Manitas Kitchen
Control:Override
The Tales of Bayun
Sports Pinball Bundle
Airhead
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
GENIE Reprise
Lords of Exile
Ultra Foodmess Deluxe
the World According to Girl
GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle
Neben den aufgelisteten Spielen sind auch diese Bundles, DLCs und mehr erschienen:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle für 69,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Bündel: Gas Station Simulator und Airstrip DLC Bundle – 23,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 € – Ubisoft+
- Starward Rogue + Moonshine Inc. – Galactic Spirit Bundle – 26,99 €
- Starward Rogue + Moonshine Inc. – Galactic Spirit Deluxe Bundle – 34,99 €
- Love FMV – Ten Dates & Five Dates – 24,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Airhead –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Cannibal Abduction – 11,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 39,99 €
- Garden Life – Garden Party Edition – 44,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Pre-Order – 44,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition (Vorbestellung) – 84,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition (Vorbestellung) – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- qomp2 – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan – 9,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters –
44,99 €– 38,24 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Purificator-Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
Hm… weiterhin nichts von einer Retail-Version zu Smalland zu finden.
Immerhin direkt reduziert.
Dann wohl erstmal digital.
Warte seit dem Early Access auf dem PC auf dieses Spiel für die Konsole 💚
Caveman Ransom scheint für mich hier das beste Spiel zu sein. Mit Rabatt für 4 Euro zu haben. Das wischt mit seinen Bewertungen Skull & Bone ganz schön auf. Pflichtkauf mit netter Grafik und die Steuerung scheint auch gut zu sein.