Aliens: Fireteam Elite: Kostenlose Season 3: Lancer für alle Spieler verfügbar

In Season 3: Lancer für Aliens: Fireteam Elite schlagt ihr euch ab sofort mit dem neuen Lancer-Kit und der an der Schulter befestigten Partikellanze durch Xenomorph-Horden.
Mit dem kostenlosen Update könnt ihr jetzt auch schnell zwischen verschiedenen Ausrüstungs-, Waffen- und Perk-Loads mit der neuen Loadout Presets-Funktion wechseln.
Außerdem wurden dem Spiel vier neue Waffen, 15 neue Perks, neue kosmetische Gegenstände und mehr hinzugefügt.
Schaut euch die neuen Knarren und Fähigkeiten im Launch-Trailer an und werft auch einen Blick in die Patch Notes für weitere Details.
FREE CONTENT UPDATE
- New Lancer Kit:
- The Lancer is the second Heavy Class Kit added to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and introduces new abilities that open up unique playstyles for the game. With the Particle Lance ability that focuses an extremely hard hit to a single target, the Onslaught ability which slows movement speed and fire rate, but increases damage and temporarily removes the need to reload, and the Overwatch ability which stacks powerful buffs when “holding ground”, the Lancer is great for dealing with larger foes and taking advantage of cover.
- Compatible Kit Skins: Base game skins (Standard Issue, Standard Issue – Stock, Horde Slayer, Specialist, Specialist Elite) and outfits added with DLCs from Season 3 and onward.
- Free for all players and unlocks immediately when players update and log in after Season 3 is live.
- Note: At launch, the Lancer will have 21 Perks available through gameplay and purchase with credits. Two additional Perks, „Omniscience“ and „High Impact Fire“, will be available in a separate patch shortly after.
- New items in-game include:
- 11 New Challenge Cards:
- Overstimulated
- High Caliber
- Overcompensating
- They Just Won’t Die
- Relentless Pursuers
- Miscalibrated
- Should’ve Used Duct Tape
- Main Weaponry Only
- Switch to Backups
- Just Me and My Guns
- Won’t Stop Until You’re Dead
- 11 New Challenge Cards:
- 6 New Class Perks obtainable through Hidden Caches:
- Demolisher: Braced For Launch
- Doc: Charitable Glow
- Gunner: Stopwatch
- Phalanx: Combat Inertia
- Recon: Chain Reaction
- Technician: Maximized Retention
- 9 New Class Perks to purchase from SSgt Park’s Armory:
- Demolisher: Reactive Charges
- Doc: Doctor’s Orders
- Gunner: Overwhelming Fire
- Phalanx: Take A Stand
- Recon: Combined Arm Tactics
- Technician: Parasocial Relationship
- Misc: Jackpot, Hold Still, Hazard Seals
- New Game Feature: Loadout Presets
- Save multiple Preset Loadouts of your Kit, Perks, and Weapons using this new feature.
- New tutorial that walks players through this feature
- Add custom names for your Preset Loadouts
- Up to 10 Presets for each individual weapon, customizing their Colors, Decals, and Attachments.
- Up to 10 Presets for each Class Kit’s Loadout, customizing their equipped Weapons, Outfit, Head Accessory, Perk Board, and Consumables.
- Save multiple Preset Loadouts of your Kit, Perks, and Weapons using this new feature.
- New additions to SSgt Park’s Armory:
- 4 New Armat Weapons:
- Rifle: X45 Bombard Flechette Rifle
- Heavy: M41E4 Heavy Pulse Rifle
- CQW: X1 Fireball
- Handgun: Mark 7 Mod 2 CQB Pistol
- 4 New Armat Weapons:
- 5 New Weapon Colors:
- Frontier Filigree
- Mesh (Arid, Badlands, Steppe, Taiga)
- 2 New Gun Decals:
- United Americas Flag
- ICSC
- 5 New Emotes:
- Cry
- Dance – Jig
- Too Many
- Pose – Casual
- Putting On A Show
- 2 New Head Accessories:
- UACM Cover
- BiMex Polarised Filters
UACM FRONTLINE PACK DLC
Now available in-game for all owners of the Deluxe Edition or for individual purchase for $9.99.
- 14 Kit Skins:
- 7 MK.57 Compression Suit Kit Skins (One for each Kit)
- 7 Marine Utility Jumpsuit Kit Skins (One for each Kit)
- 8 New Exclusive Weapon Colors:
- Topographic (Shoal, Plains, Jungle)
- Polarized (Red, Blue, Green)
- Aurora
- Crucible Steel
- 4 New Decals:
- Digital Static
- Heartbeat
- Ace of Spades
- Seek & Destroy
- 4 Exclusive Emotes:
- Check the Area
- This One is Mine
- Vomit
- Air Drums
- 4 Head Accessories:
- Bucket Hat
- Mk.57 Compression Helmet
- Tactical Helmet
- Anti-Glare Goggles
- Additional Items:
- 3 Challenge Card Packs
- 3 Consumables Pack
- Credit Pack:
- 12,000 Requisition Credits
- 750 Reputation Scrip
BUG FIXES AND CHANGES
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- The Inhibitor Rounds attachment no longer has an internal cooldown for when it gains another stack, and the description has been updated to match this behavior.
- The following balancing changes have been made to Weapons:
- L33 Pike: Damage increased 10%.
- AM-16 Gruppa: Magazine Size increased by 10%. Max Ammo increased by 10%. Time between bursts decreased by 10%. Reload Time decreased to 1.8s, down from 2.1s.
- Kramer Assault Rifle: Damage increased by ~4%.
- M41A2 Pulse Rifle: Reload Time decreased to 1.9s, down from 2.0s. Max Ammo increased to 600, up from 540.
- L36 Halberd: Reload Time decreased to 1.7s, down from 2.0s.
- Type 88 Heavy Rifle: Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45.
- EVI-87 Zvezda Plasma Rifle: Reload Time decreased to 2.2s, down from 2.3s.
- Heirloom Standoff: Max Ammo increased to 90, up from 75.
- Type 21 Shotgun: Damage increased ~9%. Max Ammo increased to 104, up from 96.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich will ein Singleplayer Alien Spiel!!!
Da bin ich gleich dabei 👍