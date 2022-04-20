Aliens: Fireteam Elite: Kostenlose Season 3: Lancer für alle Spieler verfügbar

FREE CONTENT UPDATE

New Lancer Kit: The Lancer is the second Heavy Class Kit added to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and introduces new abilities that open up unique playstyles for the game. With the Particle Lance ability that focuses an extremely hard hit to a single target, the Onslaught ability which slows movement speed and fire rate, but increases damage and temporarily removes the need to reload, and the Overwatch ability which stacks powerful buffs when “holding ground”, the Lancer is great for dealing with larger foes and taking advantage of cover. Compatible Kit Skins: Base game skins (Standard Issue, Standard Issue – Stock, Horde Slayer, Specialist, Specialist Elite) and outfits added with DLCs from Season 3 and onward. Free for all players and unlocks immediately when players update and log in after Season 3 is live. Note: At launch, the Lancer will have 21 Perks available through gameplay and purchase with credits. Two additional Perks, „Omniscience“ and „High Impact Fire“, will be available in a separate patch shortly after.

New items in-game include: 11 New Challenge Cards: Overstimulated High Caliber Overcompensating They Just Won’t Die Relentless Pursuers Miscalibrated Should’ve Used Duct Tape Main Weaponry Only Switch to Backups Just Me and My Guns Won’t Stop Until You’re Dead

6 New Class Perks obtainable through Hidden Caches : Demolisher: Braced For Launch Doc: Charitable Glow Gunner: Stopwatch Phalanx: Combat Inertia Recon: Chain Reaction Technician: Maximized Retention

: 9 New Class Perks to purchase from SSgt Park’s Armory: Demolisher: Reactive Charges Doc: Doctor’s Orders Gunner: Overwhelming Fire Phalanx: Take A Stand Recon: Combined Arm Tactics Technician: Parasocial Relationship Misc: Jackpot, Hold Still, Hazard Seals

New Game Feature: Loadout Presets Save multiple Preset Loadouts of your Kit, Perks, and Weapons using this new feature. New tutorial that walks players through this feature Add custom names for your Preset Loadouts Up to 10 Presets for each individual weapon, customizing their Colors, Decals, and Attachments. Up to 10 Presets for each Class Kit’s Loadout, customizing their equipped Weapons, Outfit, Head Accessory, Perk Board, and Consumables.

New additions to SSgt Park’s Armory: 4 New Armat Weapons: Rifle: X45 Bombard Flechette Rifle Heavy: M41E4 Heavy Pulse Rifle CQW: X1 Fireball Handgun: Mark 7 Mod 2 CQB Pistol

5 New Weapon Colors: Frontier Filigree Mesh (Arid, Badlands, Steppe, Taiga)

2 New Gun Decals: United Americas Flag ICSC

5 New Emotes: Cry Dance – Jig Too Many Pose – Casual Putting On A Show

2 New Head Accessories: UACM Cover BiMex Polarised Filters



UACM FRONTLINE PACK DLC

Now available in-game for all owners of the Deluxe Edition or for individual purchase for $9.99.

14 Kit Skins: 7 MK.57 Compression Suit Kit Skins (One for each Kit) 7 Marine Utility Jumpsuit Kit Skins (One for each Kit)

8 New Exclusive Weapon Colors: Topographic (Shoal, Plains, Jungle) Polarized (Red, Blue, Green) Aurora Crucible Steel

4 New Decals: Digital Static Heartbeat Ace of Spades Seek & Destroy

4 Exclusive Emotes: Check the Area This One is Mine Vomit Air Drums

4 Head Accessories: Bucket Hat Mk.57 Compression Helmet Tactical Helmet Anti-Glare Goggles

Additional Items: 3 Challenge Card Packs 3 Consumables Pack Credit Pack: 12,000 Requisition Credits 750 Reputation Scrip



BUG FIXES AND CHANGES

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS