Beim Xbox Golden Week Sale könnt ihr eure Spielbibliothek digital vergolden.

Bis zum 9. Mai 2023 könnt ihr beim Golden Week Sale eure Spielbibliothek mit neuen Games vergolden. Sämtliche Sonderangebote findet ihr in der folgenden Auflistung.

Golden Week Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
AI: The Somnium Files Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 45%
Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 70%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Code Vein Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Cris Tales Smart Delivery 80%
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 60%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon Lapis Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Dragon Prana Smart Delivery 35%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Game Pass 40%
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Scenario Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Weapon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Smart Delivery 45%
Fallen Legion Revenants Smart Delivery 25%
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Smart Delivery 33%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Smart Delivery 25%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Smart Delivery 25%
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50%
Fortnite – Anime Legends Pack Add-On 40%
Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack Add-On 50%
Fortnite – Tech Future Pack Add-On 50%
Frane: Dragons‘ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Get Even Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ikaruga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle Xbox Game Pass 40%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Light Fairytale Episode 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Smart Delivery 20%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle Add-On 20%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 50%
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mato Anomalies Smart Delivery 35%
Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 33%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Miden Tower Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Add-On 50%
Monster Viator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Naraka: Bladepoint – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Necropolis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
NieR: Automata – Become As Gods Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Smart Delivery 50%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 80%
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle Smart Delivery 25%
Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 35%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
R-Type Final 2 Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 Add-On 40%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3 Add-On 25%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Radiant Silvergun Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Research and Destroy Xbox Game Pass 50%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion Add-On 25%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rune Factory 4 Special Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Samurai Warriors 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Add-On 20%
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Silver Nornir Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Soul Hackers 2 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Soulstice Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Soulstice: Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 40%
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Strider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tears of Avia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
The Rumble Fish 2 Smart Delivery 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Beatrice Add-On 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Greed Add-On 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Hazama Add-On 20%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition Add-On 40%
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%

Weitere Angebote gibt es bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  1. Homunculus 164890 XP First Star Silber | 02.05.2023 - 18:32 Uhr

    Hab mir Monster Hunter Rise geholt.

    Nun brauch ich mir keinen Kopp mehr über GP machen und wie lange es da noch drinnen ist.

    0
  2. Kenty 120750 XP Man-at-Arms Bronze | 02.05.2023 - 19:23 Uhr

    Hmm, hatte vorhin irgendwie nichts tolles gefunden. Denke, ich werde weiter Sekiro spielen und danach vielleicht weiter mit Ghostwire Tokyo machen. Das hat mir dann doch viel besser gefallen als Redfall, gerade auch wegen der vielen Grafikmodi, aus denen man wählen konnte.

    0

