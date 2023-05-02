|
11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
AI: The Somnium Files
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
40%
|
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Armed Emeth
|
Smart Delivery
|
45%
|
Asdivine Hearts
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Asdivine Hearts II
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Balan Wonderworld
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Capcom Fighting Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
55%
|
Capcom Fighting Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Code Vein
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Corpse Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
Cris Tales
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
DEADCRAFT
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Dragon Ball The Breakers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dragon Lapis
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Dragon Prana
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Dragon Quest Builders 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
35%
|
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Scenario Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Weapon Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|
Smart Delivery
|
45%
|
Fallen Legion Revenants
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Final Fantasy IX
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Final Fantasy VII
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Fortnite – Anime Legends Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Fortnite – Tech Future Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Frane: Dragons‘ Odyssey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Get Even
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Ikaruga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Katamari Damacy REROLL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Kingdom Hearts III
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
LA-MULANA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
LA-MULANA 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Light Fairytale Episode 1
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Light Fairytale Episode 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Little Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Lost Judgment Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mato Anomalies
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
Mega Man 11
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Miden Tower
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Mighty No. 9
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Monster Hunter Rise
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Monster Viator
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
My Hero One’s Justice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Naraka: Bladepoint – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Necropolis
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
NieR: Automata – Become As Gods Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
No More Heroes 3 Xbox
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Octopath Traveler
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
One Piece World Seeker
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
One Piece: Burning Blood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Onimusha: Warlords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Override 2: Super Mech League
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Persona 5 Royal
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
35%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
R-Type Final 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Raccoon City Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Radiant Silvergun
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
50%
|
Research and Destroy
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Resident Evil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 0
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 6
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Revelations
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Triple Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Resident Evil Village
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Romancing SaGa 2
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
70%
|
Romancing SaGa 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Rune Factory 4 Special
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Samurai Warriors 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Silver Nornir
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Soul Hackers 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Soulcalibur VI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Soulstice
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
30%
|
Soulstice: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
30%
|
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Strider
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Tears of Avia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
The DioField Chronicle
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The Disney Afternoon Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
The Rumble Fish 2
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Beatrice
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Greed
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Hazama
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Valkyria Chronicles 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Valkyria Revolution
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Hab mir Monster Hunter Rise geholt.
Nun brauch ich mir keinen Kopp mehr über GP machen und wie lange es da noch drinnen ist.
Hmm, hatte vorhin irgendwie nichts tolles gefunden. Denke, ich werde weiter Sekiro spielen und danach vielleicht weiter mit Ghostwire Tokyo machen. Das hat mir dann doch viel besser gefallen als Redfall, gerade auch wegen der vielen Grafikmodi, aus denen man wählen konnte.
Nichts für mich dabei.