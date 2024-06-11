Forza Motorsport 2023: Update 9 bringt Ausdauerrennen

Version Number:

Xbox Series X|S: 1.604.3091.0

PC (Microsoft Store): 1.604.3091.0

Steam: 1.604.3091.0

Game Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]

Store DLC

Porsche 963 Combo – USD $4.99 / GBP £3.99 / EUR €4.99 / CNY ¥19.00 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 Porsche Racing Suit

Claim the Porsche 963 Combo for FREE from the Microsoft Store and Steam between June 10, 2024 (10am PDT) to June 19, 2024 (4:59PM PDT).

Porsche 963 Combo not included with the Forza Motorsport Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions.

Track Addition

Sebring International Raceway Sebring – Full Circuit Sebring – Short Circuit



Career Events

Featured Tour: Endurance Tour (Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 24 5pm PT | July 25 12am UTC) Pinnacle Endurance (Starts June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC) Forza GT: Sebring – Full Circuit (20 laps) Forza P1: Silverstone – GP Circuit (24 laps) Retro Endurance (Starts June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC) GTX Sportscar: Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (20 laps) GTP/C: Road America – Full Circuit (20 laps) Global Endurance (Starts June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC) Forza Touring Cars: Brands Hatch – GP Circuit (29 laps) Forza P2: Kyalami – GP Circuit (25 laps) Classic Endurance (Starts July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC) Vintage Le Mans Sportscars: Nürburgring Nordschleife (5 laps) Vintage Le Mans Prototypes: Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (25 laps) Reward Showcase (Complete all Endurance Tour series) 1988 Nissan #24 R88C: Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit (13 laps) Open Class Tour – GT Street Builders (Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC) B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series R Class Series Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)



Reward Cars

Endurance Tour: 1988 Nissan #24 Nissan Motorsports International R88C

Open Class Tour: 1970 Chevron B16

Spotlight Cars

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7 (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

VIP Discount Cars

2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

1961 Jaguar E-type (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Multiplayer Events

The Endurance Series in Featured Multiplayer ratchets up the strategy and focus of the most competitive drivers for up to 1 hour per race.

With a different division each week, these races will require a renewed focus on strategies around pitting, tire compounds, and fuel levels.

We’re also permanently adding 30-minute-long races to the event rotation within both the Forza Touring Car and Forza GT Series. Going forward, the length of these evergreen Spec Series will cycle between ‘Short,’ ‘Medium’ and the new ‘Long’ races. The Nürburgring Nordschleife and Full Circuit layouts have also been included in the event rotation for Long races in Featured Multiplayer.

Endurance Series

Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC

Forza Proto-H (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

GTX Sportscar (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

Forza Touring Car (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

Vintage Le Mans Prototypes (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Open Series

R Class Series and E Class Series (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

B Class Series and P Class Series (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

A Class Series and D Class Series (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

S Class Series and X Class Series (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Spotlight Series

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Rivals Events

Featured Track: Sebring – 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R – Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

VIP: Hatchback Hunt – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Silverstone National Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Porsche 963 Combo Celebration – 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 – Le Mans – Full Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

Celebrate Senna’s Legacy with McLaren – 2018 McLaren Senna – Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit (May 29 5pm PT | May 30 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

Race to the Top with Bridgestone –2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO – Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid – Circuit de Spa- Francorchamps (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III – Suzuka – Full Circuit (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra – Nürburgring Nordschleife (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Adjusted Practice lengths across all Featured Multiplayer Series to increase event cadence and frequency. This change results in shorter practice lengths.

Added ‘Long’ length races to the Forza GT Series and the Forza Touring Car Series event rotation.

Tracks [All Platforms]

Laguna Seca

The pitlane exit at Laguna Seca has been updated to match its authentic location in the real world.

Fixed corrupt ambient occlusion zones that were occurring on some parts of the track.

Nürburgring Nordschleife

The curbing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife has been adjusted for 2024 accuracy.

Speaker poles have been added throughout the track.

Removal of some feather flags across the track.

To accommodate these changes, leaderboards for Laguna Seca – Full Circuit, Nürburgring Nordschleife and Nürburgring Nordschleife – Full Circuit have been reset.

Maple Valley

Fixed a bug where grass reflections were incorrectly showing pink.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Fixed a bug where grass reflections were incorrectly showing pink.

Cars [All Platforms]

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed an issue with visible clipping in cockpit view with FOV set to 65. [1755152]

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra: Fixed an issue where brake calipers are misplaced and not visible from outside the car. [1746009]

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra: Fixed an issue where wheel lug nuts/fasteners were missing from the car. [1746007]

Adjusted manufacturer paint for both 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C and 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé to the correct „Guardsman blue“ metallic paint. [1770834]

UI [All Platforms]