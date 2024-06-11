Forza Motorsport 2023: Update 9 bringt Ausdauerrennen

Das neu veröffentlichte Update 9 für Forza Motorsport fokussiert sich voll und ganz auf Ausdauerrennen, eine der härtesten Disziplinen des Rennsports, die sowohl Mensch als auch Maschine an die Grenzen und darüber hinaus bringen kann.
Dazu feiert der aus älteren Forza-Ablegern bekannte Sebring International Raceway seine Rückkehr. Der Austragungsort der berüchtigten 12 Stunden von Sebring bietet mit seinen rauen, holprigen und wechselnden Oberflächen eine ganz besondere Herausforderung für Rennfahrer.
Die ebenfalls für Ausdauerrennen bekannte Nürburgring-Nordschleife und Laguna Seca wurden durch einige Änderungen weiter an ihre realen Vorbilder angepasst.
Sowohl im Mehrspielermodus als auch in der Karriere erwarten Spieler jede Menge neue Ausdauer-Events. Die Serien Forza Touring Car and Forza GT rotieren zukünftig wöchentlich zwischen, kurzen und mittleren Rennen, sowie dem neuen, langen Rennformat. Um die Kadenz der Frequenz der Rennen zu erhöhen, wurde die Trainingslänge nach unten korrigiert.
Mit dem 2024er Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 hat Update 9 auch ein neues Auto zu bieten. Der hybride Sportprototyp ist nicht Teil des Car-Pass und kann bis zum 19. Juni kostenlos über den Xbox-Store oder Steam erworben werden. Anschließend ist das Fahrzeug für 4,99 Euro erhältlich.
Version Number:
- Xbox Series X|S: 1.604.3091.0
- PC (Microsoft Store): 1.604.3091.0
- Steam: 1.604.3091.0
Game Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]
Store DLC
- Porsche 963 Combo – USD $4.99 / GBP £3.99 / EUR €4.99 / CNY ¥19.00
- 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963
- Porsche Racing Suit
- Claim the Porsche 963 Combo for FREE from the Microsoft Store and Steam between June 10, 2024 (10am PDT) to June 19, 2024 (4:59PM PDT).
- Porsche 963 Combo not included with the Forza Motorsport Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions.
Track Addition
- Sebring International Raceway
- Sebring – Full Circuit
- Sebring – Short Circuit
Career Events
- Featured Tour: Endurance Tour (Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 24 5pm PT | July 25 12am UTC)
- Pinnacle Endurance (Starts June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC)
- Forza GT: Sebring – Full Circuit (20 laps)
- Forza P1: Silverstone – GP Circuit (24 laps)
- Retro Endurance (Starts June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- GTX Sportscar: Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (20 laps)
- GTP/C: Road America – Full Circuit (20 laps)
- Global Endurance (Starts June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- Forza Touring Cars: Brands Hatch – GP Circuit (29 laps)
- Forza P2: Kyalami – GP Circuit (25 laps)
- Classic Endurance (Starts July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- Vintage Le Mans Sportscars: Nürburgring Nordschleife (5 laps)
- Vintage Le Mans Prototypes: Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (25 laps)
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Endurance Tour series)
- 1988 Nissan #24 R88C: Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit (13 laps)
- Open Class Tour – GT Street Builders (Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- B Class Series
- A Class Series
- S Class Series
- R Class Series
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
- Pinnacle Endurance (Starts June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC)
Reward Cars
- Endurance Tour: 1988 Nissan #24 Nissan Motorsports International R88C
- Open Class Tour: 1970 Chevron B16
Spotlight Cars
- 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7 (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- 2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
VIP Discount Cars
- 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- 1961 Jaguar E-type (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
Multiplayer Events
The Endurance Series in Featured Multiplayer ratchets up the strategy and focus of the most competitive drivers for up to 1 hour per race.
With a different division each week, these races will require a renewed focus on strategies around pitting, tire compounds, and fuel levels.
We’re also permanently adding 30-minute-long races to the event rotation within both the Forza Touring Car and Forza GT Series. Going forward, the length of these evergreen Spec Series will cycle between ‘Short,’ ‘Medium’ and the new ‘Long’ races. The Nürburgring Nordschleife and Full Circuit layouts have also been included in the event rotation for Long races in Featured Multiplayer.
Endurance Series
Available from June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC
- Forza Proto-H (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- GTX Sportscar (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- Forza Touring Car (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- Vintage Le Mans Prototypes (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
Open Series
- R Class Series and E Class Series (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- B Class Series and P Class Series (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- A Class Series and D Class Series (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- S Class Series and X Class Series (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
Spotlight Series
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
Rivals Events
- Featured Track: Sebring – 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R – Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- VIP: Hatchback Hunt – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Silverstone National Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- Porsche 963 Combo Celebration – 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 – Le Mans – Full Circuit (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- Celebrate Senna’s Legacy with McLaren – 2018 McLaren Senna – Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit (May 29 5pm PT | May 30 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- Race to the Top with Bridgestone –2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO – Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
- Spotlight – 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid – Circuit de Spa- Francorchamps (June 12 5pm PT | June 13 12am UTC – June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC)
- Spotlight – 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III – Suzuka – Full Circuit (June 19 5pm PT | June 20 12am UTC – June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC)
- Spotlight – 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (June 26 5pm PT | June 27 12am UTC – July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC)
- Spotlight – 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra – Nürburgring Nordschleife (July 3 5pm PT | July 4 12am UTC – July 10 5pm PT | July 11 12am UTC)
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Gameplay [All Platforms]
- Adjusted Practice lengths across all Featured Multiplayer Series to increase event cadence and frequency. This change results in shorter practice lengths.
- Added ‘Long’ length races to the Forza GT Series and the Forza Touring Car Series event rotation.
Tracks [All Platforms]
Laguna Seca
- The pitlane exit at Laguna Seca has been updated to match its authentic location in the real world.
- Fixed corrupt ambient occlusion zones that were occurring on some parts of the track.
Nürburgring Nordschleife
- The curbing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife has been adjusted for 2024 accuracy.
- Speaker poles have been added throughout the track.
- Removal of some feather flags across the track.
To accommodate these changes, leaderboards for Laguna Seca – Full Circuit, Nürburgring Nordschleife and Nürburgring Nordschleife – Full Circuit have been reset.
Maple Valley
- Fixed a bug where grass reflections were incorrectly showing pink.
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Fixed a bug where grass reflections were incorrectly showing pink.
Cars [All Platforms]
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed an issue with visible clipping in cockpit view with FOV set to 65. [1755152]
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra: Fixed an issue where brake calipers are misplaced and not visible from outside the car. [1746009]
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra: Fixed an issue where wheel lug nuts/fasteners were missing from the car. [1746007]
- Adjusted manufacturer paint for both 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C and 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé to the correct „Guardsman blue“ metallic paint. [1770834]
UI [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue where the ‘OWNED’ UI icon does not immediately appear after purchasing DLC from the in-game Store if the player already owns other content packs. [1728691]
- Fixed an issue where the thumbnail for the Forza P3 car division is missing from the Free Play Advanced Event Setup menu. [1769689]
- Updated the existing Mobil 1 decal in the Livery Editor and have added 3 new decal variants. [1745062]
Gut zu wissen mit dem Auto, danke.
Ausdauerrennen sind jetzt nicht so meins. Ich fahr einfach jede Woche die zeitbeschränkte Serie, zu mehr holt es mich leider nicht ab.
Ausdauerrennen finde ich toll. Wäre für mich ein Grund, mal wieder rein zu schauen
Dann aber bitte auch die Tankgrößen anpassen. 4 Runden mit einem GT3 auf der NOS ist nur halb so lang wie sie in echt schaffen. Und wenn man alle 4 Runden an die Box muss, nimmt einem das den Flow.
„Die ebenfalls für Ausdauerrennen bekannte Nürburgring-Nordschleife und Laguna Seca wurden durch einige Änderungen weiter an ihre realen Vorbilder angepasst.“
Tut Not! Ganz wichtig, der Curb innen in der schnellen links nach der Fuchsröhre. Ach und, bitte weg mit den Fähnchen 😀
Besten Dank Jim Uhrig, Porsche ist gesichert 🙂
Ich werde heute Abend checken was die Karre kann.
Verdammt, MS. Wo soll ich die Zeit hernehmen?🙈
Irgendwie muss es gehen. Die Ausdauerrennevents der Karriere will ich unbedingt fahren.😅
Sehr geil. Werde ich natürlich ausprobieren. Dazu eine neue Strecke, sehr geil.
Danke für den Hinweis wegen dem 2024er Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963. Den hole ich mir👍
Richtig geil. Immer her mit neuem Futter für FM.
Ich liebe dieses Rennspiel. 👍👍