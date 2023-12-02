Rust Console Edition: Community Server und Patch 1.84 verfügbar

RUST – Patch 1.84

ADDED

• Community Servers.

• Requested Community updates.

• Combat Log.

• Lootable underwater crates.

• New Recycler animations.

• Increased Small Box storage from 12 to 18 slots.

• Increased Large Box storage from 30 to 48 slots.

GAMEPLAY

• Added blood cloud and water FX when attacked by a shark.

• Counter number no longer visible through walls.

• Fixed a bug causing players to get invalid shots when targeting a player on a moving Row Boat/RHIB.

• Fixed a bug where players could clip through ceilings using Ladders.

• “Getting Your Five a Day” now triggers when a player has eaten five fruit/vegetables within a single day.

• Player position no longer affects Boat Push/Mount interaction.

• Players no longer only see blue when irradiated and in cold water during the night.

• Players‘ cameras no longer pull downwards when at a particular depth while swimming.

• Quest item for “Tackle the Day” no longer missing.

• Radiation now damages players correctly.

• The Player’s hand no longer moves back and forth while holding an item and riding a Horse under certain conditions.

• “Treasure Hunt” Mission now finishes once the Treasure box has been completely looted.

MONUMENTS

• Bradleys remains now disappear when destroyed.

• Fixed texture issues at the Airfield, Dome, Lighthouse, Train Yard, Harbor, Satellite Dish, and Oil Rig.

• Gaps in terrain no longer appear at Outpost.

• Launch Site buildings now render properly.

• Oil Rig Cargo Helicopter no longer flips over and dies when an explosion occurs underneath it.

• Oil Rig smoke stack flame no longer casts a shadow in the sun.

• Players are no longer able to get stuck between Recycler and hobo barrel in Outpost.

• Players can no longer shoot Scientists hands that clip through walls at Large Oil Rig.

• Players no longer get stuck in gaps in the Mining Outpost roof.

• Scientists no longer stuck inside the vent on top of the red keycard room on the Large Oil Rig.

• The Cargo Ship no longer flickers in and out of view.

WORLD

• All NPCs now use their respective character model and gear.

• Animal footsteps are no longer missing.

• Attack Helicopters no longer orbit around players who aggro it when in Safezone.

• Boats no longer lose buoyancy when pushed off of floating junkpiles.

• Chinook patrol area now matches Steam Version.

• Door Controller lights are now the correct color.

• Fixed a number of instances where z-fighting could occur.

• Fixed an issue where players could glitch through a cliffs by placing sleeping items beneath it.

• Fixed animal corpse ragdolling when killed by a player.

• Fixed gaps between rocks and terrain.

• Fixed river source particle effect when bright at night.

• Fixed rubberbanding that could be seen when helicopters fly across the map.

• Fixed various texture, LOD and collision issues.

• Half Wall no longer flickers when walking backwards slowly.

• Impact decals on Mineral Nodes are no longer shiny and reflective.

• Light meshes now have emissions.

• Mission Vendors no longer hardlock the game.

• Night length is no longer 50 by default.

• Players are no longer able to clip through certain ice sheets.

• Players are no longer able to clip through foundations using a Kayak.

• Players are no longer able to get inside the High External Stone Wall from the bottom.

• Players are no longer able to shoot through Siren Lights placed on Metal Embrasures.

• Remains now appear when the Attack Helicopter is destroyed.

• Sheet Metal Wall no longer has static lines during the afternoon.

• Stone & Wood roof wall no longer has gaps.

• The Hostile Timer radius around the Safe Zone is now a reasonable size.

ITEMS

• Fixed orientation of Acoustic Guitar when held by players.

• All storage slots are now usable in the Rowboat Storage.

• Dropbox Storage doesn’t take extra items from player’s inventory.

• Fixed an issue where the Large Furnace would not give comfort when turned on.

• Fixed Boat animations.

• Fixed the Python Revolver orientation when placed in an Auto Turret.

• Fixed the RF Transmitter so it no longer adds 01 automatically and the red light works correctly.

• Fixed the Rug crafting recipe.

• Holosight and Simple Handmade Sight zoom ins are no longer different when changing between 60-90 FOV.

• Incendiary Rockets now match the Steam version.

• Items are now sent to the rear container of the Drop Box when the player submits the item for the front container.

• Jackhammer now auto-hits all sweet spots on mining nodes when mining.

• Kayaks no longer get launched high up in the air when shot with a rocket.

• Locked Crate collision no longer persists after looting it.

• Memory Cell lights now show correctly.

• Miners Hat light is no longer too intense on close objects.

• Object placement silhouette now shows red when hovering over a spot where the held item cannot be placed.

• Player is no longer restricted to Diving Masks vision despite player character and gear.

• Pump Jack fuel storage no longer accepts any item, only Low Grade Fuel.

• RHIB storage now matches the Steam Version.

• Scientist suits are no longer available at cost from Vending Machines.

• The amount of water that is manually given is now capped to the maximum amount that the Water Pump can hold.

• The cooldown timer between Beds and Sleeping Bags are now independent when first placed.

• Wall deployable electrical components can no longer be placed on Walls.

• Water Bucket no longer clips through players hands at certain perspectives.

• Water Purifier no longer transfers when nothing is connected.

UI

• Correct prompt now shows when looking at Horses being ridden by other players.

• Red Text no longer appears when rotating an item or when a player bleeds out while another player is in their inventory.

• Rotate prompt no longer shows when equipping Netting item.

• UI elements no longer overflow onto other UI elements.

AUDIO

• Beeping SFX is now heard when entering codes using button shortcuts.

• Python Revolver Auto Turret now has correct SFX when firing.

• SFX now plays when hitting a melee weapon against any object underwater.

OTHER CHANGES

• Changed the rate at which players could spawn on tiny islands disconnected from the main island.

• Fixed a freeze that could occur when looking at the Water Purifier and holding deployables.

• Options are now saved accordingly while in a server.

• Reporting a Player with comments no longer causes an empty Code of Conduct window to appear.