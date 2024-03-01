Rust Console Edition: Neues Monument im Underground Assault Update

Das Underground Assault Update für Rust Console Edition ist jetzt erhältlich. Dem Survivalspiel wurde ein Militär-Tunnel-Monument hinzugefügt, in dem ihr gegen andere Teams um die Kontrolle, vor allem aber um die Beute kämpft. Erkunden könnt ihr den Tunnel mit der neuen Nachtsichtbrille.
Ebenfalls neu sind diese Waffen und Wurfgeschosse:
- P17 Prototyp-Pistole
- handgefertigtes LMG
- M4-Schrotflinte
- 2 neue Wurfgeschosse
- Molotow-Cocktail
- Flashbang-Granate
Weiterhin sind im Update Verbesserungen an der Benutzeroberfläche und dem Verwundeten-System enthalten.
Schaut euch den Trailer zum neuen Update an und erfahrt weitere Details in den Patch Notes.
Underground Assault Patch Notes
ADDED
- New monument – Military Tunnels. Low Visibility Conditions, sporadic areas of intense radiation, dark winding halls and large corridors patrolled by trigger happy scientists.
- New weapons – Prototype 17 Pistol, Handmade LMG and M4 Shotgun.
- New throwables – Molotov and Flashbang.
- New weapon attachments – Extended Magazine and Burst Fire Module.
- Added the ability to toggle personal footstep sounds in Audio Options.
- Implemented various improvements to the UI for teams.
- Ability to apply skins directly to items with the Spray Can. (NOTE: the spray can will only change the skins)
- Added Crosshairs & Hit Cross.
- Added Hit Punch & Directional Damage Markers.
- Updated Wounded State – Players can now go into a crawling state when wounded.
- Night Vision Goggles – See in darker areas but with a tradeoff, you cannot wear a helmet and the lenses are visible to other players.
- More emote gestures (Point, OK and Chicken).
- The full character model is now fully visible in first person, when looking side to side and when looking down.
- Team member names now show on screen at all times.
- 3.5K maps have been added into the Official Server rotation and are available for Community Servers.
GAMEPLAY
- Players now get dragged along by the Cargo Ship correctly.
- Corrected collision interaction.
- Getting out of water onto objects is now easier.
- Weapon attachments now update dynamically.
- Laser sights now align with weapon aim.
- Aim no longer recenters regardless of the direction a weapon is pointing in.
- Displayed Projectile Resistance and Melee Resistance now match the Steam Version.
- Players‘ names are no longer visible through Smoke Grenade smoke.
- Status Bar previews now update as the player’s health/thirst/hunger changes.
- Players are now able to place a Water Pump in rivers in the snow biome.
- Players can no longer see through the bottom of the Siren Light.
- Damaged Garage Doors no longer require Gears to repair with Hammer.
- Auto Turret Lasers are now visible.
- Speargun Spears now display properly in sharks when shot.
- Blood decals no longer appear on weapons when shot at by another player.
MONUMENTS
- Airfield runway and Outpost train tracks are no longer above ground.
- Players no longer get culled randomly when at a monument.
UI
- Improved readability for Traditional Chinese and English on map screens.
- Resized overhead Team UI icon.
- Item slot is now greyed out when there are no longer enough resources to craft it.
- Players can now equip attachments via ‘Adjust Attachments’ UI.
- Players can navigate resource storage when splitting an item in the Tool Cupboard using the right stick.
- Inventory indicator count and inventory item count now update when certain actions are performed.
- Player now takes radiation damage with a HUD indicator.
- Resource number now updates immediately when crafting.
- Workbench [HOLD] for more options and Pickup [HOLD] no longer uses the same button prompt.
- Stance indicator now shows the swimming icon.
VISUAL
- Various visual fixes.
- Improved various textures and LODs.
- Vending Machine display now shows correctly.
- Player model no longer becomes invisible when the Cargo Ship despawns.
- The RHIB wheel no longer flickers whilst moving.
OTHER CHANGES
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a player attempts to rotate a deployable before the item preview appears.
- Players no longer get stuck at Prefab Warmup and time out when attempting server connection.
- Fixed a server kick that could occur when firing a Speargun.
