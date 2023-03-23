Sonic Frontiers: Kostenloses Inhaltsupdate verfügbar

Für Sonic Frontiers ist das erste kostenlose Inhaltsupdate eingetroffen. Im Sights, Sound und Speed-Update sind ein Fotomodus und ein Jukebox-Player enthalten.
Mit den Modi Cyber Space Challenge und Battle Rush können sich Spieler als blauer Igel zudem neuen Herausforderungen stellen.
SEGA zeigt euch die neuen Inhalte für Sonic Frontiers im Trailer. Zusätzliche Informationen findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
- Frame up, edit, and capture your favorite moments in Photo Mode! Capture Sonic in action across a variety of landscapes and create the perfect photo. You can also choose between seven filters to add some flare to your photos.
- Play your favorite tracks while exploring the Starfall Islands, which include tracks from Sonic Frontiers and past Sonic games! You can listen to any of the 53 songs anywhere in the open zones – 13 of which are instantly unlocked and playable as soon as the game is updated. Unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories across the five islands. Keep an eye out for orange music notes!
Please note the Jukebox feature may be inaccessible during certain parts of the game.
After finishing the campaign, test your skills with new challenge modes
- Cyber Space Challenge Mode – Race through seven Cyber Space Stages back-to-back in this time-attack mode while competing against the clock!
- Battle Rush Mode – Battle through several rounds against increasingly tough enemies, guardians, and Titans in this timed battle mode! Aim for the fastest clear time with your levelled-up Sonic. If you achieve a higher rank, you may get a special surprise!
This update also includes additional changes to improve your experience while exploring the Starfall Islands.
- The Power Boost animation can be toggled in the Options menu.
- The Starfall Slot Machine can be toggled in the Options menu.
- Cyber Space levels can be restarted mid-level.
- When upgrading Sonic, multiple Koco can now be exchanged at once with the Elder and Hermit
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Huhu! Heute ist für mich ein schöner Tag 🎉
Nicht nur für dich. Ich liebe Frontiers, mit allen Problemen die es mitbringt.
Die haben sich wirklich Gedanken gemacht. Das was dabei heraus gekommen ist, macht einfach Spaß. Es ist nicht Perfekt, aber ich bin bereit für mehr.
🙂