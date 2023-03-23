Sonic Frontiers: Kostenloses Inhaltsupdate verfügbar

Photo Mode

Frame up, edit, and capture your favorite moments in Photo Mode! Capture Sonic in action across a variety of landscapes and create the perfect photo. You can also choose between seven filters to add some flare to your photos.

Juke Box

Play your favorite tracks while exploring the Starfall Islands, which include tracks from Sonic Frontiers and past Sonic games! You can listen to any of the 53 songs anywhere in the open zones – 13 of which are instantly unlocked and playable as soon as the game is updated. Unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories across the five islands. Keep an eye out for orange music notes!

Please note the Jukebox feature may be inaccessible during certain parts of the game.

New Challenge Modes

After finishing the campaign, test your skills with new challenge modes

Cyber Space Challenge Mode – Race through seven Cyber Space Stages back-to-back in this time-attack mode while competing against the clock!

Battle Rush Mode – Battle through several rounds against increasingly tough enemies, guardians, and Titans in this timed battle mode! Aim for the fastest clear time with your levelled-up Sonic. If you achieve a higher rank, you may get a special surprise!

This update also includes additional changes to improve your experience while exploring the Starfall Islands.