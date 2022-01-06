WRC 10: Online Teams Modus und Meisterschaft hinzugefügt

Mit Verspätung reicht KT Racing mit dem Januar-Update den in der Roadmap versprochenen Teams Online Modus für das Rennspiel WRC 10 nach.
Im neuen Modus können Teams jede Woche in speziellen Herausforderungen gegeneinander antreten.
Das Update fügt auch die Online-Multiplayer-Meisterschaft (auch bekannt als die esports-WRC-Meisterschaft) hinzu, die bis August 2022 andauern wird.
Neben zusätzlichen Korrekturen nahmen die Entwickler Balance-Änderungen am Anniversary Modus vor und fügten Livery-Aufkleber hinzu.
All Platforms (PC+Consoles)
Online Multiplayer Championship Mode
- The esports WRC Championship will be available from January to August 2022
NEW: Teams Online
- In the Teams Online Mode, a player can only join or create a Team. To create a team you need to be at least Level 5.
- Each week, Teams are competing on a special challenge set up by the game
- Only a certain number of players from each Teams score points for the challenge, the number of players is set up in the challenge
- At the end of each week, points are distributed to the Teams according to the ranking of their legitimate leaderboard players
- Each seasons are 4 weeks long (and therefore are made of 4 challenges)
Anniversary Mode
- The reference timing has been revised to make the events more accessible
Spectator Mode
- Custom liveries from other players are now visible in Spectator Mode
Livery Editor
- Logos from certain esports Team of the 2021 esports WRC Championship have been added in the Livery Editor (esports section
Vehicles
- Fixed an issue in all rallies as some cars were sometimes not aligned with the starting line
Others
- Fixed several Localization issues
PC only
Controllers & Peripherals
- Fixed icons and prompts on the Thrustmaster T80
- The Haptic Feedback from the DualSense PS5 controller is now supported on PC*Note: The Adaptive Triggers are not supported
Vehicles
- Fixed the position of the Ford Fiesta 2017’s exhaust flame
- Fixed a missing texture on the door of several cars
Xbox Series Only
- Fixed Localization issues in Online Lobby
Xbox Series, Xbox One & PlayStation 4 Only
- Fixed an issue when completing a season in Career mode
PlayStation 5 Only
- Fixed a crash when joining a co-driver lobby
PlayStation consoles Only
- Fixed loading issues after creating a full Multiplayer Lobby
- Fixed an issue after deploying a PS4 build on PS5
- Added Hori steering wheel support for PS4 and PS5
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
NGDestiny90
25470 XP Nasenbohrer Level 3 |
06.01.2022 - 17:37 Uhr
0
Cool, dass man hier den Modus nachgereicht hat. Ich mag Rallye ganz gerne, aber mit den Rallye-Spielen werde ich meistens nicht so warm. Vermutlich fehlt mir dazu einfach ein Lenkrad.