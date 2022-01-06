WRC 10: Online Teams Modus und Meisterschaft hinzugefügt

1 Autor: , in News / WRC 10

Der Online Teams Modus und die Online-Multiplayer-Meisterschaft wurden dem Rennspiel WRC 10 hinzugefügt.

Mit Verspätung reicht KT Racing mit dem Januar-Update den in der Roadmap versprochenen Teams Online Modus für das Rennspiel WRC 10 nach.

Im neuen Modus können Teams jede Woche in speziellen Herausforderungen gegeneinander antreten.

Das Update fügt auch die Online-Multiplayer-Meisterschaft (auch bekannt als die esports-WRC-Meisterschaft) hinzu, die bis August 2022 andauern wird.

Neben zusätzlichen Korrekturen nahmen die Entwickler Balance-Änderungen am Anniversary Modus vor und fügten Livery-Aufkleber hinzu.

WRC 10 Januar Update – Patch Notes

All Platforms (PC+Consoles)

Online Multiplayer Championship Mode

  • The esports WRC Championship will be available from January to August 2022

NEW: Teams Online

  • In the Teams Online Mode, a player can only join or create a Team. To create a team you need to be at least Level 5.
  • Each week, Teams are competing on a special challenge set up by the game
  • Only a certain number of players from each Teams score points for the challenge, the number of players is set up in the challenge
  • At the end of each week, points are distributed to the Teams according to the ranking of their legitimate leaderboard players
  • Each seasons are 4 weeks long (and therefore are made of 4 challenges)

Anniversary Mode

  • The reference timing has been revised to make the events more accessible

Spectator Mode

  • Custom liveries from other players are now visible in Spectator Mode

Livery Editor

  • Logos from certain esports Team of the 2021 esports WRC Championship have been added in the Livery Editor (esports section

Vehicles

  • Fixed an issue in all rallies as some cars were sometimes not aligned with the starting line

Others

  • Fixed several Localization issues

PC only

Controllers & Peripherals

  • Fixed icons and prompts on the Thrustmaster T80
  • The Haptic Feedback from the DualSense PS5 controller is now supported on PC*Note: The Adaptive Triggers are not supported

Vehicles

  • Fixed the position of the Ford Fiesta 2017’s exhaust flame
  • Fixed a missing texture on the door of several cars

Xbox Series Only

  • Fixed Localization issues in Online Lobby

Xbox Series, Xbox One & PlayStation 4 Only

  • Fixed an issue when completing a season in Career mode

PlayStation 5 Only

  • Fixed a crash when joining a co-driver lobby

PlayStation consoles Only

  • Fixed loading issues after creating a full Multiplayer Lobby
  • Fixed an issue after deploying a PS4 build on PS5
  • Added Hori steering wheel support for PS4 and PS5

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu WRC 10

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. NGDestiny90 25470 XP Nasenbohrer Level 3 | 06.01.2022 - 17:37 Uhr

    Cool, dass man hier den Modus nachgereicht hat. Ich mag Rallye ganz gerne, aber mit den Rallye-Spielen werde ich meistens nicht so warm. Vermutlich fehlt mir dazu einfach ein Lenkrad.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort