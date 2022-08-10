Xbox Store: Book Quest und mehr neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 32. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Weiter unten gibt es noch eine Liste mit allen Spielen, die derzeit im Microsoft Store vorbestellt werden können.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Two Point Campus – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Book Quest –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- World of Tanks – Starterpaket „Evolution“ – kostenlos
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- The Ultimate FMV Bundle 2 – 53,49 Euro
- Roll The Cat –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- Flying Soldiers – 9,99 Euro
- Brawl Chess – Gambit + Cyber Protocol –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Gigapocalypse – 9,99 Euro
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview) – XGP – 17,99 Euro
- Rewarding Community Bundle – 16,99 Euro
- QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO – 7,99 Euro
- Gale of Windoria – 14,99 Euro
- TENGAI – 8,99 Euro
- GUNBIRD 2 – 8,99 Euro
- South of the Circle – 12,99 Euro
- After Wave: Downfall – 14,99 Euro
- FROGUN – 14,99 Euro – 11,99 Euro
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – 25,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Symphonie der Nacht – kostenlos
- Bündel: Barn Finders und Treasure Hunter Simulator –
23,99 Euro– 19,19 Euro
- Digimon Survive Month 1 Edition – 49,99 Euro
- RimWorld Console Edition – Digital Deluxe – 54,99 Euro
- RimWorld Console Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Avenging Spirit –
5,99 Euro– 4,79 Euro
- Aniquilation – 16,49 Euro
- LootLite –
4,99 Euro– 4,24 Euro
- Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite – 3,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Pre-Order – 19,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition Pre-Order – 29,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Standard Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Digital Downgrade Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition – 49,99 Euro
- LEGO Brawls – 39,99 Euro
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022 –
49,99 Euro– 39,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Metal: Hellsinger – 39,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- MultiVersus Gründer-Pack – Premium Edition – 99,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition- 84,99 Euro
- NBA 2K23 Championship Edition – 149,99 Euro
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All –
49,99 Euro– 44,99 Euro
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition –
59,99 Euro– 49,79 Euro
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate Edition –
79,99 Euro– 59,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Winters-Erweiterung – 19,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SBK 22 – Pre-order – 39,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Steelrising – Standard Edition (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro
- Steelrising – Bastille Edition (Pre-Order) – 69,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – 69,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 84,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – 7,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 Euro
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard – 19,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Way of the Hunter – 39,99 Euro
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Yars: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.