In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche finden wieder viele neue Spiele ihren Weg auf Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.

Age of Wonders 4 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Age of Wonders 4 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Moonrise Fall (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Moonrise Fall für 9,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Redfall (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Redfall im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weeping Willow (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 02. Mai 2023

Weeping Willow für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 4,99 Euro)

Color Pals – 03. Mai 2023

Color Pals im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Grindstone – 03. Mai 2023

Grindstone im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Ravenlok (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 03. Mai 2023

Ravenlok für 24,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Space Gladiators – 03. Mai 2023

Space Gladiators für 14,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Mia and the Dragon Princess (Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023

Mia and the Dragon Princess im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Swordbreaker: Origins (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 04. Mai 2023

Swordbreaker: Origins für reduzierte 7,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Titans Pinball (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023

Titans Pinball für 2,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

The Excrawlers (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023

The Excrawlers im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Gruta (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023

Gruta im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version – 05. Mai 2023

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version für 69,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.