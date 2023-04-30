In der kommenden Woche finden wieder viele neue Spiele ihren Weg auf Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.
Age of Wonders 4 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023
Age of Wonders 4 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
Moonrise Fall (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023
- Moonrise Fall für 9,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Redfall (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023
Redfall im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Redfall – 79,99 Euro
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Redfall Bite Back Upgrade – 29,99 Euro
Weeping Willow (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 02. Mai 2023
- Weeping Willow für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 4,99 Euro)
Color Pals – 03. Mai 2023
- Color Pals im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Grindstone – 03. Mai 2023
- Grindstone im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Ravenlok (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 03. Mai 2023
- Ravenlok für 24,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Space Gladiators – 03. Mai 2023
- Space Gladiators für 14,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Mia and the Dragon Princess (Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023
- Mia and the Dragon Princess im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Swordbreaker: Origins (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 04. Mai 2023
- Swordbreaker: Origins für reduzierte 7,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 9,99 Euro)
Titans Pinball (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023
- Titans Pinball für 2,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
The Excrawlers (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023
- The Excrawlers im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Gruta (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023
- Gruta im Microsoft Store kaufen.
Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version – 05. Mai 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version für 69,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.
Redfall,jetzt wird es ernst für Arkane studios xbox Studios,enttäuscht uns nicht.ich habe hohe Erwartungen,was gameplay Grafik usw angeht.mit dem Rest von den games beschäftige ich mich erst wenn es so weit ist.
Ich hab jetzt Redfall mal zur Vorinstallation gelegt. Leider zeigt es mir nicht an, wieviel Speicher das Game benötigt. Weiß jemand wie groß das Spiel ist?
Ich glaube es waren bei mir ca 76GB.
Redfall ist installiert. Ravenlok gefällt mir die Spielfigur zwar nicht besonders, aber ich fand Echo Generation ein gutes Game, daher wandert Ravenlok auf die Liste.
Age of Wonders 4 und der Schwertbrecher interessieren mich enorm, aber erstmal habe ich noch mit Zombies zu tun und dann mit dem Imperium.
Auf anheben kein day 1 Kauf für mich dabei. Ich werde mal in Ruhe schauen, welcher Spiel davon aus meine Liste kommt. Danke für die Übersicht!