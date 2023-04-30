Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW18/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

In der kommenden Woche finden wieder viele neue Spiele ihren Weg auf Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Worauf ihr euch freuen dürft, erfahrt ihr nun in unserer Übersicht.

Age of Wonders 4 (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Age of Wonders 4 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Moonrise Fall (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Redfall (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S) – 02. Mai 2023

Redfall im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weeping Willow (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 02. Mai 2023

  • Weeping Willow für reduzierte 3,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 4,99 Euro)

Color Pals – 03. Mai 2023

Grindstone – 03. Mai 2023

Ravenlok (Xbox Game Pass / Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 03. Mai 2023

  • Ravenlok für 24,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen.

Space Gladiators – 03. Mai 2023

Mia and the Dragon Princess (Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023

Swordbreaker: Origins (Optimiert für Xbox One X)) – 04. Mai 2023

  • Swordbreaker: Origins für reduzierte 7,99 Euro im Microsoft Store vorbestellen. (Regulärer Preis: 9,99 Euro)

Titans Pinball (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere) – 04. Mai 2023

The Excrawlers (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023

Gruta (Optimiert für Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) – 05. Mai 2023

  • Gruta im Microsoft Store kaufen.

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version – 05. Mai 2023

  1. WissamWizzy 14790 XP Leetspeak | 30.04.2023 - 09:04 Uhr

    Redfall,jetzt wird es ernst für Arkane studios xbox Studios,enttäuscht uns nicht.ich habe hohe Erwartungen,was gameplay Grafik usw angeht.mit dem Rest von den games beschäftige ich mich erst wenn es so weit ist.

    0
  2. Lucky Mike 4 66590 XP Romper Domper Stomper | 30.04.2023 - 09:08 Uhr

    Ich hab jetzt Redfall mal zur Vorinstallation gelegt. Leider zeigt es mir nicht an, wieviel Speicher das Game benötigt. Weiß jemand wie groß das Spiel ist?

    0
  3. Dr Gnifzenroe 201130 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 30.04.2023 - 09:19 Uhr

    Redfall ist installiert. Ravenlok gefällt mir die Spielfigur zwar nicht besonders, aber ich fand Echo Generation ein gutes Game, daher wandert Ravenlok auf die Liste.

    0
  4. Goburd 11780 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 30.04.2023 - 09:20 Uhr

    Age of Wonders 4 und der Schwertbrecher interessieren mich enorm, aber erstmal habe ich noch mit Zombies zu tun und dann mit dem Imperium.

    0
  5. Banshee3774 73167 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 30.04.2023 - 09:20 Uhr

    Auf anheben kein day 1 Kauf für mich dabei. Ich werde mal in Ruhe schauen, welcher Spiel davon aus meine Liste kommt. Danke für die Übersicht!

    0

