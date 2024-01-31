Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

4 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2024

Neue Pre-Order:

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2024

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

4 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. SanVio70 167920 XP First Star Onyx | 31.01.2024 - 09:05 Uhr

    Die Screenshots vom Volleyball Spiel im MS Store weichen ein wenig ab von der Spielbeschreibung 😅 😅 😅

    0
    • Lord Maternus 246855 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 31.01.2024 - 09:12 Uhr

      Finde ich jetzt nicht unbedingt xD
      Aber das Genre ist einfach nicht so mein Fall. Bis auf Doki Doki Literature Club, das war genial.

      0
      • SanVio70 167920 XP First Star Onyx | 31.01.2024 - 09:31 Uhr

        Dann sollte man sich mal die Screenshots im Store angucken und den Text lesen.
        Oder geht es jetzt nur darum anderer Meinung zu sein?

        0
  2. phoe 1260 XP Beginner Level 1 | 31.01.2024 - 09:12 Uhr

    Aus der Beschreibung von Graveyard Girls:
    „freunde dich mit einem mysteriösen Mädchen an und rede über Tod und Verlust.“

    Boah, geil. Richtig schön zum noch bessere Laune bekommen nach Feierabend.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort