Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
- NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS – 19,99 €
- Graveyard Girls – 5,99 €
- Beautiful Sakura: Volleyball Club – 11,99 €
- Turret Rampage –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon – 19,99 €
- Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition – 69,99 €
- Railbreak: The Big Break Collection – 89,99 €
- Shivering Stone –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Guts ’n Grunts – 9,99 €
- Tools Up – Ultimate Edition –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Ultimate Edition – 66,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 € (Ubisoft+)
- SMITE Deluxe-Vermächtnis-Pass – 49,99 €
- SMITE Vermächtnis-Pass – 34,99 €
- Creatura – 9,99 €
- Mr. Prepper – Anniversary Edition – 16,49 €
- Moto Rush GT + Urban Flow + Train Traffic Manager – 6,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Burger Chef Tycoon + Sweet Bakery Tycoon – 6,99 €
- Beyond Doors – 4,99 €
- Kitten Hero –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Shinorubi – 19,99 €
- Spells & Secrets – 29,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- The Sisters Collection – 49,99 €
- The Pixel Pulps Collection – 24,99 €
- Rising Lords –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – 14,99 € (XGP)
- Knights of Grayfang – 14,99 €
- Kubics – 4,99 €
- Witch Rise –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Resetail –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The House of Da Vinci – 24,99 €
- PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat – 4,99 €
- Jett Rider – Reduce, reuse and BLAST IT OFF! –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil – 14,99 €
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 49,99 €
- Climber: Sky is the Limit – 12,49 €
- Anomaly Agent –
14,99 €– 12,74 €
- Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder – 9,99 €
- Remains – 9,99 €
- Hardcore Platform Bundle – 16,49
- Saga of the Moon Priestess –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Lil‘ Guardsman – 19,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Stumble Guys – kostenlos
- Room of Depression – 9,99 €
- Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle – 17,49 €
- Brotato – 4,99 € – XGP
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Digitale Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- while True: learn() – 14,99 €
- Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End (Xbox Version) – 14,99 €
- Classic Pool – 3,99 €
- Dead Tomb – 4,99 €
- Tardy – 9,99 €
- Croc’s World 4 – 5,99 €
- Grotto – 12,99 €
- Oriental Bundle – 35,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Airhead –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 59,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Cannibal Abduction – 11,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 39,99 €
- Garden Life – Garden Party Edition – 44,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Pre-Order – 44,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- qomp2 – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 79,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Deluxe Ed. – 109,99 €
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan – 9,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters –
44,99 €– 38,24 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Purificator-Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Die Screenshots vom Volleyball Spiel im MS Store weichen ein wenig ab von der Spielbeschreibung 😅 😅 😅
Finde ich jetzt nicht unbedingt xD
Aber das Genre ist einfach nicht so mein Fall. Bis auf Doki Doki Literature Club, das war genial.
Dann sollte man sich mal die Screenshots im Store angucken und den Text lesen.
Oder geht es jetzt nur darum anderer Meinung zu sein?
Aus der Beschreibung von Graveyard Girls:
„freunde dich mit einem mysteriösen Mädchen an und rede über Tod und Verlust.“
Boah, geil. Richtig schön zum noch bessere Laune bekommen nach Feierabend.