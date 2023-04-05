Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – April 2023
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Basketball Pinball – 2,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimatives Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Luxus-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- Kabaret – 19,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Rally Rock ‚N Racing – 9,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage – 9,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.