Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Mangavania –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Neko Rescue Tale –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- War Mongrels –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – 39,99 €
- Strayed Lights – 24,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition – Deluxe – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition – 39,99 €
- Afterimage – 24,99 €
- Agatha Christie Collection – 29,99 €
- Ayre and the Crystal Comet –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Bumballon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Buddy Simulator 1984 – 9,99 €
- British Horror Bundle – 29,99 €
- Basketball Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Sunken Beast Edition – 0,00 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly – 14,99 € (XGP)
- Cavity Busters –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- Catacomb Master –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Cannon Dancer – Osman – 29,99 €
- Curse of the Sea Rats –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- DoraKone –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- DEAD ISLAND 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- DEAD ISLAND 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimate Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters – 19,99 €
- Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story – 17,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Double Puzzled – 9,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- Enlisted – Invasion of Normandy: Airborne Bundle – 59,99 €
- Egglien – 5,99 €
- Farm Slider –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Family Games Bundle – 28,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Knights & Guns –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition – 49,99 €
- GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection – 29,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 € – (XGP)
- Guardian of Lore –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- Hyper-5 –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Homestead Arcana – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Itorah –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Inscryption – 19,99 €
- Joe Wander and the Enigmatic adventures – 29,99 €
- Kabaret – 19,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Loop Hero – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Light of Life –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Moto Rush GT –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Medieval Dynasty – 29,99 € (XGP)
- Mr. Brocco and Co. – 4,99 €
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 €
- Minion Masters + Arise! DLC – 0,00 €
- Murderous Muses – 14,49 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99€
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Marfusha – 11,99 €
- Panic Porcupine – 7,99 €
- Paratopic + Urban Flow –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Shikaku – 4,99 €
- Revita – 16,99 €
- RimWorld Console Edition – Chronicles Bundle – 73,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – 12,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle – 26,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sokolor – 4,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Smile For Me – 14,99 €
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage – 9,99 €
- Stray Blade –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Split – manipulate time – 9,99 €
- Teslagrad Remastered – 9,79 €
- Teslagrad 2 – 19,49 €
- Teslagrad Power Pack Edition – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The FMV Collection 3 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 2 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 1 – 34,99 €
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom – 69,99 €
- Urbek City Builder – 18,99 €
- Ultra Pixel Survive –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Starthilfe 5 – 0,00 €
- Wild Dogs – 9,99 €
- ZURÜCK IN DIE KINDHEIT: Klassiker-Sammlung – 39,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Bramble: The Mountain King –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Nuclear Blaze –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ravenlok – 24,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins – 9,99 € – 7,99 €
- The Creepy Syndrome –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- Tin Can –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Tin Can: Supporter Edition –
22,49 €– 20,24 €
- Titans Pinball – 2,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Varney Lake – 9,99 €
- Velocity Noodle –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Weeping Willow – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
