Xbox Store: Elden Ring, GRID: Legends und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

1 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store

Im Xbox Store sind in der 8. Kalenderwoche 2022 neue Spiele verfügbar. Wir verraten euch jetzt, welche Games auf euch warten und welche Rabatte es diesmal gibt.

Heute sind in der 8. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen

Bereits verfügbar:

Weitere Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. oOStahlkingOo 41080 XP Hooligan Krauler | 25.02.2022 - 17:40 Uhr

    Habe mir jetzt elden Ring doch gekauft…der Hype hat mich so neugierig gemacht..hoffe ich bereue es nicht 😅

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort